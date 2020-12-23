Sponsored by Roland:

Born of advanced BOSS R&D, the acclaimed Acoustic Singer guitar amp series delivers the finest performance in its class. A powerful bi-amp design works in harmony with the custom full-range speaker system in each model, providing vibrant, high-definition tone that naturally projects the true acoustic qualities of your instrument. And with a host of onboard creative tools, you can easily enhance your sound, develop new ideas, and infuse your live shows with waves of fresh energy.

The Acoustic Singer Live LT is the most streamlined model in the series, offering simplified operation for players who don’t need the looper and harmony features found in other Acoustic Singer amps. Dual channels allow you to connect an acoustic/electric guitar and a vocal mic, complete with dedicated EQ and effects for independent sound shaping. And via the loaded rear panel, you can interface with PA systems, music players, computers, and more.

An All-in-One Solution for Singing Guitarists



The Acoustic Singer Live LT’s dual channels deliver premium sound for both acoustic/electric guitar and vocals. Discrete analog input circuitry captures the full dynamics of your performance, while independent three-band EQs and effects offer a generous range of sonic control. On the guitar channel, BOSS’s Acoustic Resonance processing restores natural tone by eliminating the hard, sterile sound of the piezo pickups used in common stage guitars. And with the mic channel’s unique and powerful Enhance function, a single touch is all it takes to achieve big, studio-quality vocals on stage.

