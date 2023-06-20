Hear the New Taylor AD27e

Sponsored by Taylor Guitars:

With its solid mahogany top, sapele back and sides, tone-enhancing V-Class interior bracing, and signature Taylor craftsmanship, the new AD27e yields rich, warm midrange tone with commanding volume and a focused voice. The Grand Pacific dreadnought body shape delivers clear low-end power with minimal ringing overtones, making the AD27e a great choice for recording purposes as well as live scenarios and songwriting sessions. Add in the slender Taylor neck profile, chamfered body edges and built-in ES2 electronics, and you’ve got a versatile acoustic-electric guitar with a relaxed feel and a wide range of musical applications.

Recently, Tigers Jaw vocalist and guitar player Ben Walsh joined Taylor at Russo Music in Philadelphia to give this new American Dream Series guitar a test drive. Watch as Ben plays a solo acoustic rendition of “Hesitation,” off the band’s 2021 album I Won’t Care How You Remember Me.

Learn More.