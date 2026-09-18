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Popular Lessons
Patreon Song of the Month: “El Manisero (The Peanut Vendor)”
Learn to play this classic Cuban son-pregon through a remarkable solo-guitar arrangement by guitarist Ñico Rojas.
Learn the Guitar Style of Riley Puckett, a Little-Known Country Innovator Whose Approach Still Resonates
What makes Puckett essential to roots music study is his holistic approach to rhythm, accompaniment, and dynamics, drawing from a wide array of sources.
Learn Dida Pelled’s Playful, Jazzy Take on “Hesitation Blues”
“Waiting has been a theme in my life. This version of ‘Hesitation Blues’ is my way of making that space feel flirtatious, playful, and full of possibilities.”
How to Turn a Familiar Melody into a Fingerstyle Guitar Arrangement
When arranging well-known songs for solo guitar, the process is less about replication and more about finding your own voice within the melody.
Learn Some Essential Flatpicking Licks via “Carroll County Blues”
Kenny Baker’s arrangement of “Carroll County Blues” is an excellent study for budding flatpickers, as it introduces some essential language, licks, and techniques that are foundational to the approach.
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Latest Gear Reviews & Stories
Ask the Expert: Why Do Acoustic Guitar Bodies Taper from Heel to Tail?
Other than comfort, does body taper change the sound in a meaningful way?
Review: The Collings DS1 A Hill Country Is a Different Kind of Dreadnought
This modern take on the nearly century-old 12-fret dreadnought offers expansive low end, clear mids and highs, and impressive responsiveness across a wide dynamic range.
Great Acoustics—1938 Euphonon Dreadnought
A Larson-built treasure from the dawn of the design
Review: Fishman Fluence Acoustic Pickups Offer Tone-Targeted Models and Real-Time Voice Switching
While most acoustic soundhole pickups are one-sound-fits-all generalists, the Fluence series instead targets specific sonic goals.
How Apollo Picks Founder Nik Monnin Turned a Pandemic Experiment into a Dream Job
Apollo Picks are favored by players like Norman Blake, Bill Frisell, Julian Lage, and Mary Halvorson and are made one at a time in Monnin’s Ohio workshop.
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Acoustic Artists
Interview: Jeff Tweedy Talks About Tone, Songwriting, and the Importance of Imperfection
The groundbreaking songwriter and guitarist sat down for an extended conversation about the inspirations behind his recent release, ‘Twilight Override,’ and his latest burst of creativity.
Maisy Owen’s Mesmerizing Songcraft | Acoustic Guitar Sessions
In this Session, the Nashville native performs a trio of original songs with an effortless intensity.
Welsh Primitive: How Gwenifer Raymond Creates Cinematic Landscapes with Solo Guitar
In this interview, Raymond talks about her relationship with the acoustic guitar, the influences that drive her work, and the compositional processes behind her music.
How Ben Garnett Turns the Acoustic Guitar into the Engine of a New Kind of String Band
The guitarist and composer succeeds in making the kind of music that Duke Ellington approvingly called “beyond category.”
Glen Hansard (1970-2026) on the Importance of Songwriting with Intention
Hansard, who died tragically in a motorcycle accident on July 29, was a singular and passionate force. As this profile from 2016 shows, his commitment to songwriting never wavered.
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About Us
Acoustic Guitar is an independent, next-generation family business founded in 1990 and based in the Bay Area of California. We’re a small team of real musicians and music lovers – and we’re proud to serve guitarists like you.