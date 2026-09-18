Information, Instruction, Inspiration for Acoustic Guitarists

ADVERTISEMENT

I want to...

Learn to Play a New Song
Take a Lesson
Find My Next Guitar
Listen to the Acoustic Guitar Podcast
Watch a Video

Subscribe to
Acoustic Guitar
Magazine

SUBSCRIBE
RENEW
stack of acoustic guitar magazines

Learn from your friends at Acoustic Guitar

Acoustic Guitar Teaching Artists
acoustic guitar teaching artists video stills

$5/month gets you a new video lessson every week, plus workshops, virtual roundtables, and songs to play.

JOIN THE COMMUNITY

Join Our Patreon Community

AcousticGuitar.com is a free resource for guitarists, but it isn’t free to produce. Pledge as little as $2 and get special perks in return.

LEARN MORE

Join Our Patreon Community

AcousticGuitar.com is a free resource for guitarists, but it isn’t free to produce. Pledge as little as $1 now and get special perks in return.

LEARN MORE

Popular Lessons

ALL LESSONS

ADVERTISEMENT

ALL LESSONS

Latest Gear Reviews & Stories

ALL GEAR

ADVERTISEMENT

ALL GEAR

Acoustic Artists

ALL ARTISTS

ADVERTISEMENT

ALL ARTISTS

About Us

Acoustic Guitar is an independent, next-generation family business founded in 1990 and based in the Bay Area of California. We’re a small team of real musicians and music lovers – and we’re proud to serve guitarists like you.

LEARN MORE
Adam Perlmutter
Adam Perlmutter, Editorial Director
Alan Barnosky, instructor
Cathy Fink, instructor
Doug Young, instructor
E.E. Bradman, contributor
Greg Ruby, instructor
Gretchen Menn, instructor
Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers
Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers, Senior Editor
Lyzy Lusterman
Lyzy Lusterman, Publisher
Mary Flower, instructor

ADVERTISEMENT

Learn more about Acoustic Guitar Couch Camp 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

A New Voice for Your Guitar
SHOP NOW