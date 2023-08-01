Major/Minor 7th Warm-Up Exercise with Scott Goldbaum | ELIXIR Strings

Sponsored by Elixir® Strings:

No matter what level you’re at, your playing will always benefit from a good warm-up before practice or performance sessions. We all know that warming up can be dull though, so fresh inspiration is always welcome—and that’s just what Elixir Strings artist Scott Goldbaum delivers with this short video tutorial.

Aimed at intermediate to advanced players, this musical exercise is based around major and minor 7th arpeggios, so it’s not only a useful workout for your hands, it’s actually fun to play and sounds great. In particular it’s a perfect exercise for coordinating your picking thumb and fretting hand, before working up speed and adding your remaining picking fingers on the higher strings.

Watch the video now

As Scott mentions, you’ll want to concentrate on gently “grazing” the strings as you build up speed to ensure this is a flowing, sweet-sounding workout!

