Learning where to place your fingers to play chords is one thing, but as your playing develops, it really helps to know how those chords are made. Guitar virtuoso and Elixir® Strings artist Shawn Persinger explains the basic theory behind chords on the guitar, which will help you to unlock the fingerboard and allow you to change voicings and find chords up and down the neck. Download tab: https://bit.ly/32O4LnJ

If you’ve always struggled to understand why chords are made up of the notes they are, this is the lesson for you!

