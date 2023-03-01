How to play the four chord progression in Snap by Rosa Linn

Sponsored by Elixir® Strings:

Elixir® Strings artist Jake Fine breaks down the four chord acoustic guitar progression that underpins Rosa Linn’s song “Snap.” Even beginners will be able to get their hands round the simple open position chords with a bit of practice and, as Jake mentions, it’s a great feel that you can apply in various other music styles.

“Snap” – Armenia’s entry to the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest – combines folk/Americana-influenced acoustic guitar with modern pop production and was a huge international hit. From Europe to Australia and the US, the song hit the Top 40 all over the world.

“The clarity, resilience to time and wear, and sheer quality and care of Elixirs places them leagues beyond any other string brand.” — Jake Fine, Acoustic Phosphor Bronze with NANOWEB® Coating (12-53)

When it comes to finding your tone and feel, Elixir Strings offers three acoustic premium string options, all with the same signature long tone life. The 80/20 Bronze with POLYWEB® Coating provides a warm tone and slick and fast feel. The Phosphor Bronze with NANOWEB Coating is rich and full-bodied with sparkling high-end clarity and a smooth feel. The 80/20 Bronze with NANOWEB Coating is bright and focused with the same smooth feel as the Phosphor Bronze strings. Check them out.