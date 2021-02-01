Sponsored by Elixir® Strings:

This essential blues style is based on a straightforward 12-bar blues progression, making it easy for even beginners to understand this acoustic blues shuffle tip from Elixir® Strings artist Mandy Rowden. But while the idea might be uncomplicated, nailing the feel will take some time, so take it slow and get that shuffle happening!

“Elixir Strings give me the polished sound I love and a level of smooth playability I don’t get anywhere else. Plus the long shelf life allows for an ease of maintenance that I’ve come to depend on!” – Mandy Rowden

Mandy, educator and Austin-based Americana musician, plays Elixir Acoustic Phosphor Bronze Strings with NANOWEB® Coating, Light Gauge (12-53). See the secret behind Elixir Strings longest-lasting tone.

When it comes to finding your tone and feel, Elixir Strings offers acoustic premium guitar strings with longest-lasting tone in both Phosphor Bronze and 80/20 Bronze in a variety of coating and gauging options. Check them out.