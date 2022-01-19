From the January/February 2022 issue of Acoustic Guitar | By Nick Rossi

Of the many challenges that have arisen for guitarists over the past year and a half, perhaps the most daunting has been how high the bar of home audio-video production has been raised. With so many players of all proficiency levels providing so much well-produced online content, effectively turning one’s home studio, workstation, or corner of the room into a viable recording, streaming, or teaching space is becoming the rule rather than the exception.

Hercules DG207B universal smartphone holder

Hercules Stands offers new products to aid in these pursuits. The DG107B universal mic and camera arm stand ($59.99), which can be used in conjunction with the EZ microphone clip (an additional $14.99), provides a sturdy yet flexible way to temporarily clamp a microphone or camera to a desk or table. Out of the box, the unit is solid, with a minimum of plastic parts. The black metal construction gives it a professional feel and the included Velcro cable ties help keep things tidy. With two swivel points and a 360-degree radius at the clamp joint, it’s a versatile piece of equipment that’s relatively easy to set up. I found the unit worked best in conjunction with the standard kind of shelving found in contemporary wall and workspace units, which likely will appeal to a good number of players working out of smaller spaces.

Hercules’ DG207B universal smartphone holder ($39.99) and DG307B 2-in-1 tablet and phone holder ($49.99) can mount to a desk/table or to the above stand, perfect for capturing both smartphone/tablet video and microphone audio. Like the mic stand, the holders are sturdy, and their rubber teeth gently cradle a smartphone or tablet with ease. Other potential applications include use in studio, home, or live settings, either as a recording device or a performance aid. The succinct, easy-to-follow instructions will have one ready to go in no time.

Hercules DG107B universal mic and camera arm stand