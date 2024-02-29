Acoustic Guitar Lesson: Slow Burn by Kacey Musgraves | ELIXIR Strings

Sponsored by Elixir® Strings:

Taken from her Grammy Award-winning 2018 album Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Slow Burn’ is a beautiful acoustic guitar tune built around a repeating chord pattern. The softly rhythmic 16th note strumming pattern drives the song throughout and an unusual-but-simple tuning gives ‘Slow Burn’ its distinctive character.

In this short video tutorial, Elixir Strings artist Mandy Rowden breaks down the tune and explains the “Reverse Drop D” tuning, with the top string tuned down to D, that the song uses. The chord shapes themselves are straightforward and will be familiar to most intermediate players, making ‘Slow Burn’ a fun, easy song to add to your list!

