Sponsored by Elixir® Strings:

Once you’ve mastered the basics of 12 bar blues, adding turnarounds at the end of a chord progression to return to the start is a great next step. Turnarounds are a distinctive element of both electric and acoustic blues and can be used in all sorts of settings.

Mandy Rowden, Austin, Texas-based singer songwriter and founder of Girl Guitar Austin, shows you how to get started in this short and easy-to-follow video lesson. As you’ll see, it’s easy to take what Mandy demonstrates here and transpose it to whatever key you’re playing in!

“Elixir Strings give me the polished sound I love and a level, smooth playability I don’t get anywhere else. Plus, the long shelf life allows for an ease of maintenance that I’ve come to depend on.” – Mandy Rowden

Elixir® Acoustic Phosphor Bronze Strings with NANOWEB® Coating, Light Gauge (12-53) are her go-tos. Learn more about Elixir Strings longest-lasting tone.

Want to see more lessons from Mandy and other tips? Head over to the Elixir Strings YouTube channel.

When it comes to finding your tone and feel, Elixir Strings offers acoustic premium guitar strings with longest-lasting tone in both Phosphor Bronze and 80/20 Bronze in a variety of coating and gauging options. Check them out.