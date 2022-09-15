Enter to Win An Acoustic Guitar Prize Pack from Elixir® Strings and Yamaha

GRAND PRIZE

One lucky winner will receive this Yamaha Red Label FGX3 guitar and 12 sets of Elixir Acoustic 80/20 Bronze Strings with NANOWEB Coating, Light gauge. MSRP: $1,856.08

SECOND PRIZE (3 WINNERS)

Three second prize winners will get three sets of Elixir Acoustic 80/20 Bronze Strings with NANOWEB Coating, Light gauge. MSRP: $47.97

ABOUT THE PRIZES

Yamaha Red Label FGX3 This highly acclaimed, six-string acoustic-electric guitar boasts a solid Sitka spruce top, solid mahogany back and sides, African mahogany neck, ebony fingerboard and the Yamaha proprietary Atmosfeel™ pickup and preamp system, which provides impressive and realistic sound. For more information about the FGX3 Red Label and other Yamaha guitars, please visit: https://yamaha.io/3egqld5

Elixir Acoustic 80/20 Bronze Strings with NANOWEB® Coating deliver a bright, lively tone and a smooth feel together with extended tone life that players have come to expect from Elixir Strings.

GIVEAWAY ENDS DECEMBER 31, 2022