Home

GRAND PRIZE
One lucky winner will receive this Yamaha Red Label FGX3 guitar and 12 sets of Elixir Acoustic 80/20 Bronze Strings with NANOWEB Coating, Light gauge. MSRP: $1,856.08

SECOND PRIZE (3 WINNERS)
Three second prize winners will get three sets of Elixir Acoustic 80/20 Bronze Strings with NANOWEB Coating, Light gauge.  MSRP: $47.97

ABOUT THE PRIZES

Yamaha Red Label FGX3 This highly acclaimed, six-string acoustic-electric guitar boasts a solid Sitka spruce top, solid mahogany back and sides, African mahogany neck, ebony fingerboard and the Yamaha proprietary Atmosfeel™  pickup and preamp system, which provides impressive and realistic sound. For more information about the FGX3 Red Label and other Yamaha guitars, please visit: https://yamaha.io/3egqld5

Elixir Acoustic 80/20 Bronze Strings with NANOWEB® Coating deliver a bright, lively tone and a smooth feel together with extended tone life that players have come to expect from Elixir Strings.

GIVEAWAY ENDS DECEMBER 31, 2022


Receive lessons, songs, advice, and news like this straight to your inbox