Sponsored by Shubb:

Shubb Capos have earned a place in countless gig bags, vintage guitar cases, bars, clubs, recording studios and stadiums because they do one thing incredibly well: they work. Intonation, elegant simplicity, and legendary reliability are the reasons Shubb has stood the test of time—and why it continues to lead today. Shubb has spent 50 years obsessing over capos so musicians don’t have to. No clamps, no creaks, no buzz—just precise tension for flawless tone. Shubb capos are built for a Lifetime of Music.

1. Don’t Sacrifice Your Music. Play in Tune.

Though refined over the years, the core mechanical principle behind every Shubb capo remains the same: a unique over-center locking mechanism that delivers an unrivaled combination of power, speed, accuracy, and ease of use. A smooth flip of the lever locks it securely in place—and removes it just as easily. When it comes to tuning stability, Shubb sets the bar.

The Shubb capo is widely regarded as the best at preserving accurate intonation. Its soft, resilient rubber is specially engineered to behave like a fingertip, allowing strings to settle without being stretched sharp across the fret. Combined with a closing action that mirrors the natural grip of the hand—with no sideways pull—the result is remarkably consistent intonation with no need to retune.

Here’s how the design achieves this:

Rubber that acts like a fingertip – Many capos use material that’s too rigid, bending strings sharp. Shubb’s custom silicone rubber lets strings sink in just enough to stay relaxed and in tune.

– Many capos use material that’s too rigid, bending strings sharp. Shubb’s custom silicone rubber lets strings sink in just enough to stay relaxed and in tune. A closing action like the hand – Rather than pulling from the side or clamping like a vise, Shubb’s patented action applies even pressure, keeping strings centered and pitch-perfect.

– Rather than pulling from the side or clamping like a vise, Shubb’s patented action applies even pressure, keeping strings centered and pitch-perfect. Consistent, repeatable pressure – Once the adjustment screw is set, the capo delivers the same ideal tension every time.

2. Elegant, Timeless Design

While some manufacturers chase novelty with futuristic aesthetics and complex mechanisms, or oversimplified mechanics with excessive spring-loaded pressure, Shubb continues to prioritize tasteful, functional design. Shubb capos are a natural fit on both vintage and modern instruments. Their classic styling, smooth lines, and low-profile design look right at home on vintage and modern instruments. There are no hidden mechanisms, no preset tensions, and no overengineered hardware—just a simple, effective tool that enhances performance without distraction.

This blend of form and function is why so many players—from bluegrass traditionalists to modern fingerstylists—consider Shubb a permanent part of their setup.

3. Built to Last—and Easy to Maintain

Shubb capos are designed to endure. But like any well-used tool, even the most resilient parts may show signs of wear over time. The rubber sleeve, for instance, may lose some of its signature bounce after years of heavy use. Still, as Shubb puts it: you don’t throw away a Mercedes when the tires wear out.

To keep capos performing like new, Shubb offers affordable replacement sleeves ($8 for a pack of three) and a straightforward repair process. Unsure which sleeve fits? Shubb sends all three versions with instructions—or, players can simply send the capo in for free repair by the company’s service department.

It’s this philosophy—repairable, reliable, worth maintaining—that sets Shubb apart in an industry often driven by disposability.

Legendary for a Reason

There’s a quiet confidence in Shubb’s approach—one that comes not from hype, but from half a century of simply getting it right. Its timeless aesthetic and thoughtful design reflect a tool made not to stand out, but to stand the test of time. The truth is, it works—and that’s why it endures. Start to look around. Notice the players you admire. When they reach for a capo, more often than not, it’s a Shubb. With more than five million sold, the Shubb Capo has become the first choice—often the only choice—of discerning musicians around the world.

See more at shubb.com