Writing Songs with Sunny War, Madison Cunningham, and Adam Levy | The Acoustic Guitar Podcast

Join our illustrious panel for an in-depth conversation on songwriting. Each of our guests has a unique perspective and process – Sunny War forged her singular folk-punk style busking on the Venice Beach Boardwalk; Madison Cunningham won this year’s Grammy for Best Roots Performance; Adam Levy is a songwriter and guitarist who’s worked with Norah Jones, Tracy Chapman, and many others. What they all have in common is commitment to their craft and the belief that you can write songs, too.

Thanks to PRS Guitars for sponsoring this episode. Check out PRS Guitars’ full-line of acoustics at www.prsguitars.com/products/se_acoustics.

Support the show:

Listen to Part 2 on Patreon, where our guests discuss how and when to share songs-in-progress, co-writing, and more. Plus, Sunny War shares the first song she ever wrote as a kid (spoiler alert: it’s a real banger!)

Make a one-time contribution to the show on Paypal

Leave a review on Apple Podcasts (This helps other guitarists find the show and helps us. We really appreciate it!)

Additional resources:

The Acoustic Guitar Podcast theme music is composed by Adam Perlmutter and performed for this episode by Adam Levy.

This episode is hosted by Nick Grizzle and Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers, produced by Tanya Gonzalez, and directed and edited by Joey Lusterman. Executive producers are Lyzy Lusterman and Stephanie Campos Dal Broi.

The Acoustic Guitar Podcast is produced by the team at Acoustic Guitar magazine, including:

Publisher: Lyzy Lusterman

Editor: Adam Perlmutter

Managing Editor: Kevin Owens

Senior Editor: Blair Jackson

Creative Director: Joey Lusterman

Digital Content Director: Stephanie Campos Dal Broi

Digital Content Manager: Nick Grizzle

Marketing Services Manager: Tanya Gonzalez

Special thanks to our listeners who support the show on Patreon.