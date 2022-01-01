Enter to win a set of precision gauges and tools combined with step-by-step guidelines anybody can follow and setup their guitar to play and sound great, and a spa kit designed to detail, clean, polish, or condition.

Prize: One KEEP IT SIMPLE, SETUP (KISS)™ and one TOTAL GUITAR SPA KIT MSRP: $343.98

Advertisement

MusicNomad has demystified the guitar setup process by developing innovative, precision gauges and tools combined with step-by-step general guidelines anybody can follow and setup their guitar to play and sound great. With our KEEP IT SIMPLE, SETUP (KISS)™ method and our gauges you can check the vital areas of your guitar and use our tools to perform your own setup. The Kit includes gauges plus 3 tool sets: 26 pc. Screwdriver and Wrench Set, 11 pc. Truss Rod Wrench Set and an Acoustic Guitar 6 pc. Diamond Coated Nut File Set. The Total Guitar Spa Kit includes 15 individual products that are designed for specific tasks depending on what you need to detail, clean, polish, or condition.

KEEP IT SIMPLE, SETUP (KISS)™