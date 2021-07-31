Win a Free Zoom Lesson with Steve James, Access to AG Plus, and More!

Want to take your guitar playing to a new level? Take inspiring lessons with master artist-teachers in the comfort of your own home? And build your personal library of outstanding instructional books and videos? Then it’s time to enter Acoustic Guitar’s Be a Better Guitarist Giveaway.

As the lucky top prize winner, you’ll enjoy a package of tools and resources worth $382.87:

Advertisement

One year’s free access to Acoustic Guitar Plus, our online streaming service with hundreds of instructional videos by top teachers (Value $107.88).

A $100 Gift Certificate to the Acoustic Guitar Store, with a huge selection of songbooks, instructional books, magazines, guides, and Acoustic Guitar apparel (Value $100.00).

A one-hour private lesson on Zoom with Steve James, roots music recording artist, performer, historian, and author of numerous blues songbooks and instruction books (Value $150.00).

A free copy of Roots and Blues Fingerstyle Guitar Explorations by Steve James (Value $24.99).

Guaranteed Prize: 30 days of free access to Acoustic Guitar Plus. Just for entering the contest!

For entrants outside the United States: please enter your Postal Code and select your Country from the drop-down menu. The State field is not required, so please leave blank. We will ask for your complete address if selected as the winner.

ENTER TODAY. GIVEAWAY ENDS AUGUST 31, 2021!