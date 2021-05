Sponsored by Kyser:

Kyser® Partial Capos open you––and your hands––to new possibilities and sounds.

The Kyser Short-Cut™ can be used on any fret, in standard or inverted position and opens a new world of alternate tunings. Create drone strings, drop into new tunings, or explore open ones in ways your fretting hand could never handle.

Other great features:

Classic Quick-Change® Functionality

Guaranteed For Life

100% Sourced and Handmade in the U.S.A.

Learn More