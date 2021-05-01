Excerpted from The Acoustic Guitar Fingerstyle Method | by David Hamburger

Travis picking, also called pattern picking or the alternating-thumb style, refers to an accompaniment style based on repeating a particular kind of right-hand pattern of thumb and finger moves throughout a song, adapting that pattern to the notes of each chord, and conforming to a specific way of choosing the bass notes played by the thumb.

Which means what, exactly? Let’s start with a G chord and see.

The first step is to establish the bass notes. The bass notes are the notes played with the thumb, usually on the sixth, fifth, and fourth strings. On a G chord, the bass notes are on the sixth string and the fourth string, as in Example 1.1.

Travis picking is always in 4/4, which means there are four beats in every measure, and every quarter note counts for one beat. That, at least, is how the theoreticians describe it.

Honestly, that description always left me stranded when I was in school, so to say Travis picking is in 4/4 just means this: you can tap your foot to it, and if you do, you can count those foot taps in groups of four.

Each group of four beats is called a measure (or a bar—the terms are used interchangeably). So now we can talk about the first, second, third, or fourth beat in a measure.

So, to play one measure of the bass part of a Travis picking pattern on a G chord, we’d play the sixth string on beat 1, the fourth string on beat 2, the sixth string on beat 3, and the fourth string on beat 4. In short, we’d have Example 1.2.



