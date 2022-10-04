The editors of Acoustic Guitar want to know: What are your guitar goals? We are working on an episode of the Acoustic Guitar Podcast about New Year’s Resolutions and Guitar Playing.

Will 2023 be the year you commit to practicing every day? The year you make your open mic debut? Is there a particular song you need in your repertoire? A certain skill you’re hoping to hone? Don’t know how to make the leap from beginner to intermediate guitarist? We’re here to help.

Please email your resolutions to joey@stringletter.com (or record a voice memo and attach it to the email).

We will share your goals and questions with a special panel of guitar educators, who in turn will share their wisdom with us all!

Please submit by November 1, 2022 to be included in the episode.