Watch: Wage War Plays Taylor Guitars

Blasting eardrums and whipping up mosh pits since 2010, metalcore standard-bearers Wage War are beloved by fans for their mix of intense riffs, heavy, yet melodic songwriting and emotive lyrics. But as this recent performance for the Taylor Guitars Acoustic Sessions proves, they’re also a versatile act capable of dominating a wide range of musical territory. For this stripped-down session, Wage War guitarists Cody Quistad and Seth Blake pick up a pair of Taylor acoustics and lay down a sweet mix of lead lines and powerful strumming, performing their song “Circle the Drain (Stripped),” celebrating the first anniversary of their acoustic album, The Stripped Sessions. Cody plays a Taylor Builder’s Edition 717e WHB, a Grand Pacific dreadnought crafted with Indian rosewood and torrefied Sitka spruce, while Seth plays a rosewood/spruce 811e, a compact Grand Theater that delivers a sonic punch far above its weight.

