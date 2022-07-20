Sponsored by Taylor Guitars:

Taylor Guitars has always been on the cutting edge of design when it comes to acoustic guitars. Get ready for a summer of music with Taylor’s wide array of smaller guitars, from the three-quarter-scale Baby Taylor to the full-scale, yet compact Grand Concert body shape and the GS Mini, one of the world’s most popular acoustic guitars. Looking for an alternative playing experience? Check out the Taylor GT, an all-solid-wood body shape that’s smaller than the Grand Concert but larger than the GS Mini—a perfect balance of rich, sophisticated tone and portability that’s perfect for the road, summer jam sessions or any other musical application. Featuring an array of the world’s best small acoustic guitars, Taylor’s lineup has never been more enticing for guitar players of all styles and skill levels.

Learn More