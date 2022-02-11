Hey, fellow guitarist! Did you know 99.9% of visitors to this site will scroll past this message without making a contribution? Many plan to pledge later, but then forget. So we're asking you to give just $1 (or whatever you can afford) right now.
This high-end boutique guitar pulls out all of the stops with premium woods and extensive presentation-level ornamentation. It has a small jumbo body for a balanced sound, and a thin but wide neck that provides plenty of room for fingerpicking. It is in nearly unplayed condition and presents as new.
Bidding begins on February 17. Learn more about this exciting event, which benefits Guitars for Vets.