Hey, fellow guitarist! Did you know 99.9% of visitors to this site will scroll past this message without making a contribution? Many plan to pledge later, but then forget. So we're asking you to give just $1 (or whatever you can afford) right now.
Bruce Petros is one of a handful of custom luthiers who opened shop in the early 1970s, built a reputation for quality of sound and craft, and continues to produce consistently excellent instruments.
This Grand Concert is one of twenty awesome guitars in our upcoming auction. Bidding begins February 17. Learn more about this exciting event, which benefits Guitars for Vets.