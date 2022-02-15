Home
Hey, fellow guitarist! Did you know 99.9% of visitors to this site will scroll past this message without making a contribution? Many plan to pledge later, but then forget. So we're asking you to give just $1 (or whatever you can afford) right now.

This exceptionally clean Santa Cruz OM was custom ordered with a stunning bookmatched set of Brazilian rosewood and a tightly grained German spruce top. The body, neck, and headstock are bound with ivoroid, and the body top and rosette have herringbone pattern purfling. This 25-year-old guitar plays well and, with the exception of a strap button added to the neck heel cap and a nice patina on the nickel Waverly tuners, it appears nearly new and unplayed.

Bidding begins February 17. Learn more about this event and how your participation supports Guitars for Vets.


Receive lessons, songs, advice, and news like this straight to your inbox