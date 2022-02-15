This exceptionally clean Santa Cruz OM was custom ordered with a stunning bookmatched set of Brazilian rosewood and a tightly grained German spruce top. The body, neck, and headstock are bound with ivoroid, and the body top and rosette have herringbone pattern purfling. This 25-year-old guitar plays well and, with the exception of a strap button added to the neck heel cap and a nice patina on the nickel Waverly tuners, it appears nearly new and unplayed.

Bidding begins February 17. Learn more about this event and how your participation supports Guitars for Vets.