Luthier Bill Hollenbeck is likely most known for his contribution to the Chinery “Blue Guitar” collection, a unique collection of archtop guitars made by contemporary builders. This archtop guitar was handmade in Hollenbeck’s Illinois shop in 1994 as part of his Simplicity series. It’s one of 20 awesome guitars featured in our February 2022 auction.

Jazz guitarist and educator Mimi Fox plays an original tune, ”Mr. White’s Blues,” to showcase the great tone and playability of the Hollenbeck Simplicity.

