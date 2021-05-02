Antonio Carlos Jobim’s “Wave” was the title track of his fifth album, released in 1967. Mimi Fox summons the spirits of several jazz guitarists in her rendition on this 2011 Santa Cruz Firefly parlor guitar, one of 27 instruments offered in the Acoustic Guitar Auction that begins May 13, 2021.

Learn more about this exciting event, which benefits guitar education in public schools and programs through the Bill Collings Memorial Fund.

Advertisement

For auction news delivered directly to your inbox, click here.