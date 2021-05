The guitar heard on Brazilian bossa nova recordings is most often the DiGiorgio Serie Artistica model. Here, Mimi Fox plays Jobim’s “Triste” on a 1965 DiGiorgio Serie Artistica Autor No. 3, one of 27 instruments offered in the Acoustic Guitar Auction that begins May 13, 2021.

Learn more about this exciting event, which benefits guitar education in public schools and programs through the Bill Collings Memorial Fund.

