Mimi Fox showcases this 2002 Kenny Hill Munich, one of 27 instruments offered in the Acoustic Guitar Auction that begins May 13, 2021, with a tasty rendition of Antônio Carlos Jobim’s “One Note Samba.”

Learn more about this exciting event, which benefits guitar education in public schools and programs through the Bill Collings Memorial Fund.

