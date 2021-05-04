What better way to showcase this 1998 Gibson ES-175 archtop—one of 27 guitars offered in the Acoustic Guitar Auction that begins May 13, 2021—than by summoning two standards from the jazz canon? Here, Mimi Fox dishes up the theme song from the film Green Dolphin Street along with Johnny Green’s “Body and Soul,” made famous by saxophonist Coleman Hawkins in 1937.

Learn more about this exciting event, which benefits guitar education in public schools and programs through the Bill Collings Memorial Fund.

Advertisement

For auction news delivered directly to your inbox, click here.