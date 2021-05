When I say “jazz guitar” you think Martin, right? Well, maybe not yet . . . but Mimi Fox may change your mind with this rendition of “Autumn Leaves” on a 1965 Martin D-18, one of 27 instruments offered in the Acoustic Guitar Auction that began May 13, 2021.

Learn more about this exciting event, which benefits guitar education in public schools and programs through the Bill Collings Memorial Fund.

