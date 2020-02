AG caught up with fingertstyle phenom and 2019 America’s Got Talent semi-finalist Marcin Patrzalek for a private performance of Beethoven’s 5th at the Fishman booth at this year’s Winter NAMM show in Anaheim, California.

Playing an Ibanez AE900-NT acoustic equipped with Fishman’s new Powertap Earth pickup system, the Polish guitarist demonstrated, in one take, why he’s already an internet sensation at age 19.

