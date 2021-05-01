Watch James DePrato Perform “Kicky” and “Smile” on a 1993 Gibson J-200 VS Jumbo

James DePrato pairs contrasting tunes—Jerry Reed’s rollicking instrumental “Kicky” and Charlie Chaplin’s wistful “Smile” from the classic film Hard Times—in a virtuoso display on this 1993 Gibson J-200 VS, one of 27 guitars offered in the Acoustic Guitar Auction that begins May 13, 2021.

Learn more about this exciting event, which benefits guitar education in public schools and programs through the Bill Collings Memorial Fund.

