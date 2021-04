Watch James DePrato Perform “Junk” and “That’s the Way Love Goes” on a 2008 Collings D42 Dreadnought

A bit of whimsy from Paul McCartney’s debut solo album and Merle Haggard’s bittersweet ballad; no wonder James DePrato makes this 2008 Collings D42 dreadnought truly sing. It’s one of 27 guitars offered in the Acoustic Guitar Auction that begins May 13, 2021.

Learn more about this exciting event, which benefits guitar education in public schools and programs through the Bill Collings Memorial Fund.

