Is it kosher to play Led Zeppelin tunes on a Steve Howe signature model guitar? Yes! James DePrato solos on “What Is and What Should Never Be” and Ramble On” with the help of this 1999 Martin 00-18SH. Patterned after Howe’s original 1953 00-18, the guitar has a vintage vibe, thanks to its original-style rosette and inlays, sealed Kluson tuners, and tinted soundboard. The SH designation indicates that this is a unique model, with Howe’s signature inlaid at the 18th fret.

It’s one of 27 guitars offered in the Acoustic Guitar Auction that begins May 13, 2021.

