Guitarist-composer Gretchen Menn, author of The Way Music Works, is a member of the popular Led Zeppelin tribute band Zepparella. Watch her play Zeppelin’s “Ramble On” and “Babe I’m Gonna Leave You” on a Lowden F25C 40th Anniversary, one of 20 awesome guitars offered in our February 2022 Auction.

Northern Ireland’s Lowden Guitars is known for the woodsy, organic look and feel of its guitars, and rich overtones that are favored by many fingerstylists. The midsize body is comfortable to play, and the guitar produces a sound with a warm midrange that works well for flatpicking and fingerpicking.

Bidding begins on February 17. Learn more about this exciting event, which benefits Guitars for Vets.