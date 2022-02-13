This flamenco blanca was made by one of Spain’s most celebrated 20th-century guitar makers. Rodriguez was especially renowned for his flamenco guitars and this example is in excellent condition, with a patina befitting its 62 years. It’s an exceptionally lightweight and brilliantly responsive instrument with a quick attack that excels for flamenco-style playing. The added provenance from Christopher Parkening makes this a special instrument.

Gretchen Menn plays Bach’s “Prelude to Cello Suite No. 1” and Leo Brouwer’s “Études Simples, No. 6” on this guitar, one of 20 awesome instruments in our upcoming auction.