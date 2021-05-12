Watch Giacomo Fiore Perform “In My Life” and “Embers in the Fireplace” on a 2004 Langejans RGC-6

The Beatles’ amazing gifts for melody and orchestration have inspired fingerstylists for decades. Here, Giacomo Fiore puts his prodigious arranging powers to work on the Fab Four song “In My Life.” Take a listen to it, along with a Fiore original, “Embers in the Fireplace,” played on a 2004 Langejans RGC-6, one of 27 instruments offered in the Acoustic Guitar Auction that begins May 13, 2021.

Learn more about this exciting event, which benefits guitar education in public schools and programs through the Bill Collings Memorial Fund.

Advertisement

For auction news delivered directly to your inbox, click here.