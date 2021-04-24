Italian-born guitarist and musicologist Giacomo Fiore has released eight albums and premiered more than two dozen new works for justly tuned, electric, and classical guitars. “Genteel” is an original composition, performed here on a 2017 Jewitt OM-MPL, one of 27 guitars offered in the Acoustic Guitar Auction that begins May 13, 2021.

Learn more about this exciting event, which benefits guitar education in public schools and programs through the Bill Collings Memorial Fund.

