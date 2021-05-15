“Stag” Lee Shelton—aka Stagger Lee, Stackolee, Stagolee—was a bad, bad man who hung out with other bad men, one of whom, Billy Lyons, he shot and killed. Possibly over a hat. His wickedness, like that of a few favored others, gave the world a very catchy new murder ballad. Here, Dix Bruce dispenses with the story and plays instrumental variations to show off a 2001 Taylor Custom Grand Auditorium, one of 27 instruments offered in the Acoustic Guitar Auction that begins May 13, 2021.

