Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys turned an old ballad called “Darling Nelly Gray” into the country sensation “Faded Love.” Patsy Cline, Willie Nelson, and Ray Price each had top-ten singles with it, and countless others have recorded it. Here, Dix Bruce goes back to the tune’s instrumental roots with a set of variations played on a 1974 S. L. Mossman Flint Hills Special, one of 27 instruments offered in the Acoustic Guitar Auction that begins May 13, 2021.

