Early jazz guitarist Nick Lucas was among the first to record this 1924 Ray Henderson composition, now a standard in the Great American Songbook. Lucas played a signature model Gibson. Here, swing master Dix Bruce fingerpicks his own chord-melody arrangement on a 1956 Gibson Country & Western dreadnought, one of 27 guitars offered in the Acoustic Guitar Auction that begins May 13, 2021.

