Nashville native Daniel Donato stopped by our Soundcheck office with guitarist Nick Fry to share their experience with the Voiceprint DI.

“The Voiceprint DI technology is the best synchronicity of technology and tradition that is available on the market today.” – Daniel Donato

Voiceprint DI – Acoustic Guitar Impulse Response Pedal

The product of nearly 3 years of intensive research and collaboration with a team of PhDs, LR Baggs is thrilled to introduce Voiceprint DI, the next breakthrough chapter in acoustic amplification. Voiceprint DI measures the acoustic response of your guitar by leveraging the processing power of your iPhone® to accurately capture your guitar’s one-of-a-kind voice. A Voiceprint is created, transforming your pickup into the most authentic sound we have engineered in our 40+ years.

