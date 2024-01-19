Updated Acoustic Guitar Song List, 1990 to 2024
We’ve published the music to more than 1,500 songs in Acoustic Guitar magazine since 1990. Now you can easily locate the issue in which a song appeared by consulting the table below. Sort by song title, creator, or performer or use the search function to find your favorites.
If you already have copies of the magazine, use this as a handy reference. Past issues are available to purchase. In addition to notation, tab, lyrics, and performance notes for the songs listed here, the archives contain a treasure trove of lessons, advice, interviews, and reviews. You’ll get the biggest savings with our digital archives bundled by decade. Please note that for 1990 through 2010, issues are available bundled by year; for 2011 and onward, you may buy issues individually or bundled by year.
|Title
|Performer/Version
|Composer
|Issue
|Wondering Where the Lions Are
|Bruce Cockburn
|Bruce Cockburn
|Jul-Aug 1990
|Arabesque
|Bryan Johanson
|Bryan Johanson
|Jul-Aug 1990
|Snow Prince
|Larry Coryell
|Larry Coryell
|Jul-Aug 1990
|Watch Baby Fall
|David Bromberg
|David Bromberg
|Sep-Oct 1990
|Our Time
|Russ Barenberg
|Russ Barenberg
|Sep-Oct 1990
|Strolling, from Six Mixtures
|Stephen Funk Pearson
|Stephen Funk Pearson
|Sep-Oct 1990
|Sally Goodin
|Traditional
|Sep-Oct 1990
|Canon in G
|Christopher Parkening
|Georg Philipp Telemann
|Nov-Dec 1990
|Steamboat Gwine `Round the Bend
|John Fahey
|John Fahey
|Nov-Dec 1990
|Lipstick Sunset
|John Hiatt
|John Hiatt
|Nov-Dec 1990
|October Wedding
|Mike Marshall
|Mike Marshall
|Nov-Dec 1990
|Carolan’s Receipt
|Turlough O’Carolan
|Nov-Dec 1990
|Crazy Creek
|Dan Crary
|Traditional
|Jan-Feb 1991
|Hammer and a Nail
|Indigo Girls
|Emily Saliers
|Jan-Feb 1991
|Bourree I and II
|John Renbourn
|Nicolas Vallet
|Jan-Feb 1991
|Big Boss Man
|Mance Lipscomb
|Luther Dixon and Al Smith
|Jan-Feb 1991
|Guitarra Picante
|Ralph Towner
|Ralph Towner
|Jan-Feb 1991
|Cincinnati Rag
|Jerry Douglas
|Traditional
|Mar-Apr 1991
|Once in a Very Blue Moon
|Pat Alger
|Pat Alger and Gene Levine
|Mar-Apr 1991
|I’ve Cried My Last Tear Over You
|Seldom Scene
|Lionel Delmore and Carl Jackson
|Mar-Apr 1991
|Lovers Fleeing Through the Valley of the Echoes (Excerpt)
|Sharon Isbin
|Leo Brouwer
|Mar-Apr 1991
|California Dreamin’
|Chris Proctor
|John Phillips and Michelle Phillips
|May-Jun 1991
|El Nevero
|Frank Corrales
|Frank Corrales
|May-Jun 1991
|Eighth of January
|Traditional
|May-Jun 1991
|John Henry
|Traditional
|May-Jun 1991
|Lullaby
|Frederic Hand
|Frederic Hand
|Jul-Aug 1991
|Alhyia Bilawal (Dawn)
|Michael Kleniac
|Traditional
|Jul-Aug 1991
|While My Guitar Gently Weeps
|The Beatles
|George Harrison
|Jul-Aug 1991
|Here, There, and Everywhere
|The Beatles
|John Lennon and Paul McCartney
|Jul-Aug 1991
|Maxwell’s Silver Hammer
|The Beatles
|John Lennon and Paul McCartney
|Jul-Aug 1991
|Come All Ye Fair and Tender Ladies
|Traditional
|Jul-Aug 1991
|Mirage
|Alex de Grassi
|Alex de Grassi
|Sep-Oct 1991
|How Weak I Am
|Christine Collister and Clive Gregson
|Clive Gregson
|Sep-Oct 1991
|Valley of Love (No Pain, No Gain)
|Jamie Findlay
|Jamie Findlay
|Sep-Oct 1991
|Jock O’Hazeldean
|Martin Simpson
|Traditional
|Sep-Oct 1991
|Alegrias
|Paco Peña
|Paco Peña
|Sep-Oct 1991
|Swanee River Boogie (Old Folks at Home)
|Tracy Moore
|Stephen Foster
|Sep-Oct 1991
|Worried Man Blues
|Carter Family
|A.P. Carter
|Nov-Dec 1991
|T’en As Eu
|David Doucet
|Traditional
|Nov-Dec 1991
|Whiskey Before Breakfast
|Norman Blake
|Traditional
|Nov-Dec 1991
|The Little Girl from the Andira River
|Paul Winter
|Guadencio Thiago de Mello
|Nov-Dec 1991
|Knowing What I Know Now
|Shawn Colvin
|Shawn Colvin and John Leventhal
|Nov-Dec 1991
|Dorothy
|John Fahey
|John Fahey and Janet Smith
|Jan-Feb 1992
|Mary Watches Everything
|Luka Bloom
|Luka Bloom
|Jan-Feb 1992
|Kentucky Waltz
|Bill Monroe
|Jan-Feb 1992
|Danny Boy
|Frederick Weatherly
|Jan-Feb 1992
|Eye of the Hurricane
|David Wilcox
|David Wilcox
|Mar-Apr 1992
|Solid Old Man
|Django Reinhardt
|Traditional
|Mar-Apr 1992
|Lovely Joan
|Martin Carthy
|Traditional
|Mar-Apr 1992
|The Quaker
|Martin Carthy
|Traditional
|Mar-Apr 1992
|Metal Drums
|Patty Larkin
|Patty Larkin
|Mar-Apr 1992
|500 Miles
|Traditional
|Mar-Apr 1992
|The Devil in the Kitchen
|Traditional
|Mar-Apr 1992
|Simpatico
|Jeff Linsky
|Jeff Linsky
|May-Jun 1992
|The Moon and St. Christopher
|Mary Chapin Carpenter
|Mary Chapin Carpenter
|May-Jun 1992
|Ripplin’ Waters
|Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
|Jimmy Ibbotson
|May-Jun 1992
|Addison’s Walk (excerpts)
|Phil Keaggy
|Phil Keaggy
|May-Jun 1992
|Fisher’s Hornpipe
|Traditional
|May-Jun 1992
|The Riddle Song
|Traditional
|May-Jun 1992
|Copperline
|James Taylor
|Reynolds Price and James Taylor
|Jul-Aug 1992
|Dust Bowl Children
|Peter Rowan
|Peter Rowan
|Jul-Aug 1992
|A Day at the Races
|Preston Reed
|Preston Reed
|Jul-Aug 1992
|Amor de Mi Vida
|Sally Van Meter
|John Miller
|Jul-Aug 1992
|Partitas for Pickers
|Johann Sebastian Bach
|Jul-Aug 1992
|Swing Low, Sweet Chariot
|Traditional
|Jul-Aug 1992
|Capitola, California
|Ben Verdery
|Ben Verdery
|Sep-Oct 1992
|Layla
|Eric Clapton
|Eric Clapton and Jim Gordon
|Sep-Oct 1992
|Blackberry Blossom
|Michelle Shocked
|Traditional
|Sep-Oct 1992
|Santa Monica
|Pierre Bensusan
|Pierre Bensusan
|Sep-Oct 1992
|My Romance
|Lorenz Hart and Richard Rodgers
|Sep-Oct 1992
|Boll Weevil Blues
|Traditional
|Sep-Oct 1992
|Backwater Blues
|Bessie Smith
|Bessie Smith
|Nov-Dec 1992
|The Entertainer
|Dave Van Ronk
|Scott Joplin
|Nov-Dec 1992
|Hornpipe Medley (Lads of North Tyne, Minstrel’s Fancy, Harvest Home)
|Joe Hutton
|Traditional
|Nov-Dec 1992
|Driver
|Leo Kottke
|Leo Kottke
|Nov-Dec 1992
|You Cannot Win ‘Em All
|Steve Forbert
|Steve Forbert
|Nov-Dec 1992
|Who Woulda Thunk It?
|Greg Brown
|Greg Brown
|Jan-Feb 1993
|The Stars and Stripes Forever
|Guy Van Duser
|John Philip Sousa
|Jan-Feb 1993
|Dixie Breakdown
|Mark O’Connor
|Don Reno
|Jan-Feb 1993
|It’s Not Too Late
|T Bone Burnett
|T Bone Burnett and Declan MacManus
|Jan-Feb 1993
|Buckdancer’s Choice
|Traditional
|Jan-Feb 1993
|Railroad Blues
|Traditional
|Jan-Feb 1993
|In Sorrow’s Wake
|Andrew York
|Andrew York
|Mar-Apr 1993
|Salt Creek
|Doc and Merle Watson
|Traditional
|Mar-Apr 1993
|Pig Iron
|Pat Donohue
|Pat Donohue
|Mar-Apr 1993
|Bad Wisdom
|Suzanne Vega
|Suzanne Vega
|Mar-Apr 1993
|Fishing Blues
|Taj Mahal
|Henry Thomas
|Mar-Apr 1993
|The Theme from the Pink Panther
|Calvin Custer and Henry Mancini
|Mar-Apr 1993
|Ashokan Farewell
|Jay Ungar
|Mar-Apr 1993
|Mercy Illinois
|Brooks Williams
|Brooks Williams
|May-Jun 1993
|Just as I Am
|Chet Atkins
|Traditional
|May-Jun 1993
|My Mary of the Curling Hair
|El McMeen
|Traditional
|May-Jun 1993
|To New Amsterdam
|Laurence Juber
|Laurence Juber
|May-Jun 1993
|Diggin’ Uncle Sam’s Backyard
|Paul Geremia
|Paul Geremia
|May-Jun 1993
|Canon in D
|Johann Pachelbel
|May-Jun 1993
|Jahla
|David Tanenbaum
|Lou Harrison
|Jul-Aug 1993
|Knoxville Rag
|Etta Baker
|Etta Baker
|Jul-Aug 1993
|Ain’t Life a Brook
|Ferron
|Ferron
|Jul-Aug 1993
|Bridge Over Troubled Water
|Simon & Garfunkel
|Paul Simon
|Jul-Aug 1993
|Black Waterside
|Bert Jansch
|Traditional
|Sep-Oct 1993
|The Gypsy Life
|John Gorka
|John Gorka
|Sep-Oct 1993
|Didi
|Laurindo Almeida
|Laurindo Almeida
|Sep-Oct 1993
|Around the Bend
|Traditional
|Sep-Oct 1993
|George Brabazon, Second Air
|Turlough O’Carolan
|Sep-Oct 1993
|Dreamy Eyed Girl
|John Hammond
|Hambone Willie Newburn
|Nov-Dec 1993
|1952 Vincent Black Lightning
|Richard Thompson
|Richard Thompson
|Nov-Dec 1993
|Closer Still
|Tish Hinojosa
|Tish Hinojosa
|Nov-Dec 1993
|Tipper
|Tony Rice
|Tony Rice
|Nov-Dec 1993
|Silent Night
|Franz Gruber
|Nov-Dec 1993
|Sandy River Belle
|Traditional
|Nov-Dec 1993
|The First Noel
|Traditional
|Nov-Dec 1993
|The Water Is Wide
|Traditional
|Nov-Dec 1993
|Opening the Eyes of Love
|Duck Baker
|Duck Baker
|Jan-Feb 1994
|This Train Still Runs
|Janis Ian
|Janis Ian and Jess Leary
|Jan-Feb 1994
|Won’t That Be a Happy Time
|Joseph Spence
|Traditional
|Jan-Feb 1994
|Worried Blues
|Traditional
|Jan-Feb 1994
|Cinquante Six
|Ali Farka Toure
|Ali Farka Toure
|Mar-Apr 1994
|Southland of the Heart
|Bruce Cockburn
|Bruce Cockburn
|Mar-Apr 1994
|Arc et Senans
|John Renbourn
|John Renbourn
|Mar-Apr 1994
|Living in the Country
|Pete Seeger
|Pete Seeger
|Mar-Apr 1994
|Panhandle Rag
|Stacy Phillips
|Leon McAuliffe
|Mar-Apr 1994
|New River Train
|Traditional
|Mar-Apr 1994
|Ballad for Kay
|Acoustic Alchemy
|Nick Webb
|May-Jun 1994
|Charlotte’s Fancy
|Charlie Byrd
|Charlie Byrd
|May-Jun 1994
|Running from Mercy
|Rickie Lee Jones
|Rickie Lee Jones
|May-Jun 1994
|Devil’s Dream
|Traditional
|May-Jun 1994
|Friends and Neighbors
|Traditional
|May-Jun 1994
|Saltarello
|Traditional
|May-Jun 1994
|Calling for You
|Iris DeMent
|Iris DeMent
|Jul-Aug 1994
|Slate
|Uncle Tupelo
|Jay Farrar and Jeff Tweedy
|Jul-Aug 1994
|Will the Circle Be Unbroken
|Traditional
|Jul-Aug 1994
|Baby Please Don’t Go
|Big Bill Broonzy
|Traditional
|Sep-Oct 1994
|Bantu
|Los Angeles Guitar Quartet
|Andrew York
|Sep-Oct 1994
|Still Is Still Moving to Me
|Willie Nelson
|Willie Nelson
|Sep-Oct 1994
|Arkansas Traveler
|Traditional
|Sep-Oct 1994
|Bury Me beneath the Willow
|Traditional
|Sep-Oct 1994
|Strong Chemistry
|David Wilcox
|David Wilcox
|Nov-Dec 1994
|Themes and Variations on “Sakura”
|John Williams
|Traditional
|Nov-Dec 1994
|Make Believe Stunt
|Reverend Gary Davis
|Reverend Gary Davis
|Nov-Dec 1994
|Nightshade Rounds
|Sharon Isbin
|Bruce MacCombie
|Nov-Dec 1994
|Twin Sisters
|Traditional
|Nov-Dec 1994
|The Hymn of Ordinary Motion
|Edgar Meyer, Jerry Douglas, and Russ Barenberg
|Russ Barenberg and Jerry Douglas
|Jan-Feb 1995
|Graduation March
|Elizabeth Cotten
|Traditional
|Jan-Feb 1995
|Skinny Legs
|Lyle Lovett
|Lyle Lovett
|Jan-Feb 1995
|Aura Lee
|Traditional
|Jan-Feb 1995
|Carroll County Blues
|Traditional
|Jan-Feb 1995
|Queenie’s Waltz
|Adrian Legg
|Adrian Legg
|Mar-Apr 1995
|Carolan’s Dream
|El McMeen
|Turlough O’Carolan
|Mar-Apr 1995
|Thanksgiving
|Loudon Wainwright III
|Loudon Wainwright III
|Mar-Apr 1995
|Viva Jerez Bulerias
|Manolo Sanlucar
|Manolo Sanlucar
|Mar-Apr 1995
|Buleriando
|Moraito Chico
|Moraito Chico
|Mar-Apr 1995
|Love You Like a Man
|Chris Smither
|Chris Smither
|May-Jun 1995
|Whee Ha Swing
|Ledward Kaapana
|Sonny Chillingworth
|May-Jun 1995
|Anything You Need but Me
|Nanci Griffith
|Nanci Griffith
|May-Jun 1995
|Moonlight Sonata
|Ludwig van Beethoven
|May-Jun 1995
|Passionate Kisses
|Lucinda Williams
|Lucinda Williams
|Jul 1995
|The Golden Slippers
|James A. Bland
|Jul 1995
|Happy Birthday
|Mildred J. Hill and Patty S. Hill
|Jul 1995
|Cinquante Six
|Ali Farka Toure
|Ali Farka Toure
|Aug 1995
|Southland of the Heart
|Bruce Cockburn
|Bruce Cockburn
|Aug 1995
|Strong Chemistry
|David Wilcox
|David Wilcox
|Aug 1995
|Why Don’t You Go Back to the Woods
|Edgar Meyer, Jerry Douglas, and Russ Barenberg
|Edgar Meyer
|Aug 1995
|Grateful Dawg
|Jerry Garcia and David Grisman
|Jerry Garcia and David Grisman
|Aug 1995
|Driver
|Leo Kottke
|Leo Kottke
|Aug 1995
|Beeswing
|Richard Thompson
|Richard Thompson
|Aug 1995
|Bad Wisdom
|Suzanne Vega
|Suzanne Vega
|Aug 1995
|Bandera del Sol/ Flag of the Sun
|Tish Hinojosa
|Tish Hinojosa
|Aug 1995
|Vigilante Man
|Woody Guthrie
|Aug 1995
|Smith Chapel
|David Grier
|David Grier
|Sep 1995
|He Forgot That It Was Sunday
|John Prine
|John Prine
|Sep 1995
|Let’s Go to Town
|Memphis Minnie
|Kansas Joe and Memphis Minnie
|Sep 1995
|Avalon
|Al Jolson, Buddy DeSylva, and Vincent Rose
|Sep 1995
|Me and Billy the Kid
|Joe Ely
|Joe Ely
|Oct 1995
|Blues for Angel
|Joe Pass
|Joe Pass
|Oct 1995
|Julius Finkbine’s Rag (Beaumont Rag)
|Kentucky Colonels
|Clarence White
|Oct 1995
|Keep On Sailin’
|Dale Miller
|Dale Miller
|Nov 1995
|Embryonic Journey
|Jefferson Airplane
|Jorma Kaukonen
|Nov 1995
|Pastures of Plenty
|Ramblin’ Jack Elliott
|Woody Guthrie
|Nov 1995
|Move
|The Roches
|Suzzy Roche
|Nov 1995
|Chao de Estrelas
|Trio da Paz
|Orestes Barbosa and Silvio Caldas
|Nov 1995
|Star of the County Down
|Traditional
|Nov 1995
|Robert Johnson in Open G
|Dale Miller
|Dale Miller
|Dec 1995
|Never Enough
|Jacques Stotzem
|Jacques Stotzem
|Dec 1995
|Blue Mountain
|Kate Brislin and Jody Stecher
|Fred W. Keller
|Dec 1995
|Down in the Valley
|Traditional
|Dec 1995
|Good King Wenceslas
|Traditional
|Dec 1995
|Invitation to a Masked Ball
|Dale Miller
|Giuseppe Verdi
|Jan 1996
|Larry the Logger Two-Step
|Doobie Brothers
|Pat Simmons
|Jan 1996
|Right Here Now
|James McMurtry
|James McMurtry
|Jan 1996
|Bella Donna
|Peppino D’Agostino
|Peppino D’Agostino
|Jan 1996
|Breaking the Chain
|Peter Case
|Fontaine Brown and Peter Case
|Jan 1996
|Cradle and All
|Ani DiFranco
|Ani DiFranco
|Mar 1996
|Before You Accuse Me
|Eric Clapton
|Eugene McDaniel
|Mar 1996
|Bring Me Some Water
|Melissa Etheridge
|Melissa Etheridge
|Mar 1996
|Cleopha
|Scott Joplin
|Mar 1996
|Old Joe Clark
|Traditional
|Mar 1996
|Amazing Grace
|Doug Wamble
|John Newton
|Apr 1996
|Uh Huh
|Kristina Olsen
|Kristina Olsen
|Apr 1996
|Linus and Lucy
|Steven King
|Vince Guaraldi
|Apr 1996
|Prayer in Open D
|Emmylou Harris
|Emmylou Harris
|May 1996
|Foggy Mountain Special
|Flatt and Scruggs
|Gladys Stacey Flatt and Anne Louise Scruggs
|May 1996
|She’s Makin’ Whoopee in Hell Tonight
|Lonnie Johnson
|Lonnie Johnson
|May 1996
|Gringo Honeymoon
|Robert Earl Keen
|Robert Earl Keen
|May 1996
|Birches
|Bill Morrissey
|Bill Morrissey
|Jun 1996
|Durang’s Hornpipe
|Dan Crary
|Traditional
|Jun 1996
|Waltz No. 2 for Concertina
|David Starobin
|Giulio Regondi
|Jun 1996
|Black Mountain Rag
|Doc Watson
|Traditional
|Jul 1996
|Caledonia
|Dougie MacLean
|Dougie MacLean
|Jul 1996
|Everyday Boy
|Joan Armatrading
|Joan Armatrading
|Jul 1996
|Paris, Texas
|Ry Cooder
|Ry Cooder
|Jul 1996
|Shotgun down the Avalanche
|Shawn Colvin
|Shawn Colvin and John Leventhal
|Jul 1996
|Roll in My Sweet Baby’s Arms
|Traditional
|Jul 1996
|Just Like This Train
|Joni Mitchell
|Joni Mitchell
|Aug 1996
|Me Melican Man
|A.J. Weidt
|Aug 1996
|G-Run Boogie, Mama Don’t ‘Low Solo, Mama Don’t ‘Low
|Traditional
|Aug 1996
|Windfall
|Son Volt
|Jay Farrar
|Sep 1996
|The Death of Queen Jane
|Train
|Daithi Sproule
|Sep 1996
|The Water Is Wide
|Ed Gerhard
|Traditional
|Oct 1996
|Kitty’s Wedding
|Traditional
|Oct 1996
|Grasshopper Maker’s Song
|Dusan Bogdanovic
|Dusan Bogdanovic
|Nov 1996
|Alive in the World
|Jackson Browne
|Jackson Browne
|Nov 1996
|Dallas
|The Flatlanders
|Jimmie Dale Gilmore
|Nov 1996
|Satin Doll
|Duke Ellington and Johnny Mercer
|Nov 1996
|Roamin’ and Ramblin’ Blues
|David Honeyboy Edwards
|David Honeyboy Edwards
|Dec 1996
|Away in a Manger
|Traditional
|Dec 1996
|Bring a Torch, Jeanette Isabella
|Traditional
|Dec 1996
|Good King Wenceslas
|Traditional
|Dec 1996
|Up! Up! Up!
|Dan Hicks
|Dan Hicks
|Jan 1997
|Going Home
|Paul Yandell
|Paul Yandell
|Jan 1997
|Jardin
|Strunz and Farah
|Jorge Strunz
|Jan 1997
|Banish Misfortune
|Traditional
|Jan 1997
|Humphrey’s Hornpipe
|Traditional
|Jan 1997
|Pretty Peggy
|Traditional
|Jan 1997
|All in Twilight
|David Tanenbaum
|Toru Takemitsu
|Feb 1997
|Perpetual Blues Machine
|Keb’ Mo’
|Keb’ Mo’
|Feb 1997
|High Lonesome Sound
|Vince Gill
|Vince Gill
|Feb 1997
|The 2nd Law
|Michael Hedges
|Michael Hedges
|Mar 1997
|The Devil’s Radio
|Robyn Hitchcock
|Robyn Hitchcock
|Mar 1997
|Message to a Friend
|Charlie Haden and Pat Metheny
|Pat Metheny
|Apr 1997
|Dreamer’s Waltz
|Scott Nygaard
|Scott Nygaard
|Apr 1997
|Tom Ames’ Prayer
|Steve Earle
|Steve Earle
|Apr 1997
|Merrily Kiss the Quaker
|Traditional
|Apr 1997
|Whiskey Before Breakfast
|Traditional
|Apr 1997
|Waltz, Op. 39, No. 8
|Eliot Fisk
|Johannes Brahms
|May 1997
|Vegematic
|Steve Goodman
|Steve Goodman and Michael Smith
|May 1997
|Chasing the Dragon
|Tim Sparks
|Tim Sparks
|May 1997
|Tecumseh Valley
|Townes Van Zandt
|Townes Van Zandt
|May 1997
|Sunset Island
|Earl Klugh
|Earl Klugh
|Jun 1997
|Toccata
|Philip Hii
|Johann Sebastian Bach
|Jun 1997
|Swimming
|Pierce Pettis
|Pierce Pettis
|Jun 1997
|What a Friend We Have in Jesus
|Charles Converse
|Jun 1997
|Leather Britches
|Traditional
|Jun 1997
|Annabelle
|Gillian Welch
|Gillian Welch
|Jul 1997
|San Francisco Bay Blues
|Jesse Fuller
|Jesse Fuller
|Jul 1997
|You Were Meant for Me
|Jewel
|Jewel (Kilcher) and Steve Poltz
|Jul 1997
|Santa Cruz
|Martin Simpson
|Martin Simpson
|Jul 1997
|Donal Og
|Martin Simpson
|Traditional
|Jul 1997
|My Generous Lover
|Martin Simpson
|Traditional
|Jul 1997
|The Coo Coo Bird
|Martin Simpson
|Traditional
|Jul 1997
|Georgia on My Mind
|Martin Taylor
|Hoagy Carmichael
|Jul 1997
|Farewell
|Badi Assad
|Sergio Assad
|Aug 1997
|Minuet from the “Notebook of Anna Magdalena Bach”
|Johann Sebastian Bach
|Aug 1997
|Swing Low, Sweet Chariot
|Traditional
|Aug 1997
|Brother
|Bill Frisell
|Bill Frisell
|Sep 1997
|Don’t Give That Girl a Gun
|Indigo Girls
|Amy Ray
|Sep 1997
|Love Keep Us Together
|Martin Sexton
|Wayne Cohen and Martin Sexton
|Sep 1997
|Daisy Goes a Dancing
|Pat Kirtley
|Pat Kirtley
|Sep 1997
|The White Cockade
|Traditional
|Sep 1997
|Hurricanes, Earthquakes, and Tomatoes
|Doyle Dykes
|Doyle Dykes
|Oct 1997
|L.A. Freeway
|Guy Clark
|Guy Clark
|Oct 1997
|In Old Colonial Days
|Traditional
|Oct 1997
|Slow Creek
|Beppe Gambetta
|Traditional
|Nov 1997
|Tap Room
|Chris Proctor
|Chris Proctor
|Nov 1997
|Kiss Me, Miss Liberty
|John Wesley Harding
|John Wesley Harding
|Nov 1997
|Chilly Winds
|Traditional
|Nov 1997
|Footprints
|Kelly Joe Phelps
|Kelly Joe Phelps
|Dec 1997
|Angels We Have Heard on High
|Mike Marshall
|Traditional
|Dec 1997
|Opus 57
|David Grisman
|David Grisman
|Jan 1998
|Wolf at the Door
|Patty Larkin
|Patty Larkin
|Jan 1998
|And So It Goes . . .
|Steve Tilston
|Steve Tilston
|Jan 1998
|High Fever Blues
|Corey Harris
|Corey Harris
|Feb 1998
|At Seventeen
|Janis Ian
|Janis Ian
|Feb 1998
|Jesse James
|Traditional
|Feb 1998
|The Little Stream of Whiskey
|Traditional
|Feb 1998
|Turkish March
|Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
|Feb 1998
|I Still Want To
|Catie Curtis
|Catie Curtis
|Mar 1998
|Sangisangy
|Dama
|Zafimahaleo Rasolofondrasolo
|Mar 1998
|Andriry
|D’Gary
|Ernest Randrianasolo
|Mar 1998
|Louis Collins
|Mississippi John Hurt
|Mississippi John Hurt
|Mar 1998
|Amanda Jewell
|Ricky Skaggs
|Ricky Skaggs
|Mar 1998
|Will the Circle be Unbroken
|Traditional
|Mar 1998
|Barely Breathing
|Duncan Sheik
|Duncan Sheik
|Apr 1998
|Aires Choqueros
|Paco de Lucia
|Paco de Lucia and Jose Torregrosa
|Apr 1998
|La Barrosa
|Paco de Lucia
|Paco de Lucia and Ramon Sanchez
|Apr 1998
|O for a Thousand Tongues to Sing
|Carl Glaser
|Apr 1998
|Lover Come Back to Me
|Cats and Jammers
|Oscar Hammerstein and Sigmund Romberg
|May 1998
|Guitar Rag
|Dale Miller
|Dale Miller
|May 1998
|Embaixador
|Paolo Bellinati
|Paolo Bellinati
|May 1998
|Leader of the Band
|Dan Fogelberg
|Dan Fogelberg
|Jun 1998
|Knockin’ on Your Door
|Muleskinner
|Ed Mayfield
|Jun 1998
|The Sky Above, the Mud Below
|Tom Russell
|Tom Russell
|Jun 1998
|How Can I Keep from Singing?
|Traditional
|Jun 1998
|Soldier’s Joy
|Traditional
|Jun 1998
|Travis
|Bela Fleck
|Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, and Mike Marshall
|Jul 1998
|Enough to Be on Your Way
|James Taylor
|James Taylor
|Jul 1998
|Home
|Kristin Hersh
|Kristin Hersh
|Jul 1998
|If I Only Had a Brain
|Harold Arlen
|Jul 1998
|Oh Sister
|Dan Bern
|Dan Bern
|Aug 1998
|Bonnie Dundee
|Glenn Weiser
|Traditional
|Aug 1998
|Landlord
|Josh White
|Gene Raskin
|Aug 1998
|Mr. Guitar
|Tommy Emmanuel
|Tommy Emmanuel
|Aug 1998
|Alice’s Restaurant
|Arlo Guthrie
|Arlo Guthrie
|Sep 1998
|Scrapyard Lullaby
|Chris Whitley
|Chris Whitley
|Sep 1998
|If You Love Somebody
|Guy Davis
|Guy Davis
|Sep 1998
|A Tribute to Peador O’Donnell
|Jerry Douglas
|Donal Lunny
|Sep 1998
|Rosalie
|Mike Dowling
|George Root
|Sep 1998
|Brian Wilson
|Barenaked Ladies
|Steven Page
|Oct 1998
|I’ll Have to Say I Love You in a Song
|Jim Croce
|Jim Croce
|Oct 1998
|All the Good Times Are Past and Gone
|Traditional
|Oct 1998
|Lonesome Road Blues
|Traditional
|Oct 1998
|Sweet Adeline
|Elliott Smith
|Elliott Smith
|Nov 1998
|Percussive Techniques
|Preston Reed
|Preston Reed
|Nov 1998
|Weirdo’s Waltz
|John Sherman
|Nov 1998
|Slow Waltz
|Matteo Carcassi
|Nov 1998
|Fill ‘Em Up
|Kenny Sultan
|Kenny Sultan
|Dec 1998
|Guitar Rag
|Merle Travis
|Merle Travis
|Dec 1998
|Mysterious Habitats
|Scott Tennant
|Dusan Bogdanovic
|Dec 1998
|Coryanna
|Stephen Fearing
|Willie P. Bennett and Stephen Fearing
|Dec 1998
|We Wish You a Merry Christmas
|Traditional
|Dec 1998
|Have You Ever Been to England
|David Grier
|David Grier
|Jan 1999
|Gertie Ruth
|Roy Rogers
|David Gionfriddo and Steve Gordon
|Jan 1999
|Bottle of Blues
|Beck
|Beck (Hansen)
|Feb 1999
|Where Did You Go?
|Jones and Leva
|James Leva
|Feb 1999
|From the Morning
|Nick Drake
|Nick Drake
|Feb 1999
|And 3 Not 4
|Woody Mann
|Woody Mann
|Feb 1999
|Star of the County Down
|El McMeen
|Traditional
|Mar 1999
|It’s a Long Way Home
|Jennifer Kimball
|Jennifer Kimball
|Mar 1999
|Back Up and Push
|Wayne Henderson
|Traditional
|Mar 1999
|Valse à cing temps, Kalamatiano
|Traditional
|Mar 1999
|Caleb Meyer
|Gillian Welch
|Gillian Welch and David Rawlings
|Apr 1999
|When I Feel the Sea beneath My Soul
|Taj Mahal
|Taj Mahal
|Apr 1999
|Take Me Back
|Traditional
|Apr 1999
|Walk on J.J. Cale’s Walk
|Franco Morone
|Franco Morone
|May 1999
|Coming Home
|Judith Edelman
|Judith Edelman
|May 1999
|Estrellita
|Manuel Barrueco
|Manuel Ponce
|May 1999
|Green Green Rocky Road
|Anna and Kate McGarrigle
|Traditional
|Jun 1999
|Love Like Laughter
|Beth Orton
|Ted Barnes and Beth Orton
|Jun 1999
|Leroy’s Dustbowl Blues
|Steve Earle and Del McCoury Band
|Steve Earle
|Jun 1999
|Muir Woods
|Andrew York
|Andrew York
|Jul 1999
|Nothing Ever Lasts
|Clive Gregson
|Clive Gregson
|Jul 1999
|Pickin’ My Way
|Eddie Lang
|Eddie Lang
|Jul 1999
|Allegretto
|Jesse Cook
|Jesse Cook
|Jul 1999
|Crash into Me
|Dave Matthews Band
|Dave Matthews
|Aug 1999
|The Claw
|Jerry Reed
|Jerry Reed Hubbard
|Aug 1999
|Liverpool Hornpipe
|Traditional
|Aug 1999
|Samba de Uma Nota Só (One-Note Samba)
|Charlie Byrd and Stan Getz
|Antonio Carlos Jobim
|Sep 1999
|Klimbim
|Don Ross
|Don Ross
|Sep 1999
|These Dreams
|Nancy Wilson
|Martin Page and Bernie Taupin
|Sep 1999
|Farewell Blues
|Joseph Mares and Elmer Schoebel
|Sep 1999
|Rainy Road into Atlanta
|Cheryl Wheeler
|Cheryl Wheeler
|Oct 1999
|Tall Trees
|Dave Alvin
|Dave Alvin and Fontaine Brown
|Oct 1999
|Minor Swing
|Django Reinhardt
|Stéphane Grappelli and Django Reinhardt
|Oct 1999
|Church St. Blues
|Norman Blake
|Norman Blake
|Oct 1999
|Crawdad Song
|Doc Watson
|Traditional
|Nov 1999
|If Love Is Not Enough
|Peter Mulvey
|Peter Mulvey
|Nov 1999
|Jesse James
|Traditional
|Nov 1999
|La Comparsa
|Eliades Ochoa
|Ernesto Lecuona
|Dec 1999
|That’s What Makes You Strong
|Jesse Winchester
|Jesse Winchester
|Dec 1999
|Three Quarter North
|Leo Kottke
|Leo Kottke
|Dec 1999
|Crow Jane
|Skip James
|Traditional
|Dec 1999
|Stack Lee’s Blues
|Steve James
|Steve James
|Dec 1999
|Buddy Bolden’s Blues
|Steve James
|Traditional
|Dec 1999
|Banks of the Ohio
|Traditional
|Dec 1999
|Roll and Tumble
|Traditional
|Dec 1999
|Tripping up the Stairs
|Traditional
|Dec 1999
|Walker Street
|Traditional
|Dec 1999
|Mango
|Bruce Cockburn
|Bruce Cockburn
|Jan 2000
|Sundown
|Gordon Lightfoot
|Gordon Lightfoot
|Jan 2000
|There Are
|Toshi Reagon
|Toshi Reagon
|Jan 2000
|Chesterfield
|John Jackson
|John Jackson
|Feb 2000
|Blue in Green
|John McLaughlin
|Miles Davis
|Feb 2000
|The Boxer
|Paul Simon
|Paul Simon
|Feb 2000
|John Henry
|Traditional
|Feb 2000
|Railroad Bill
|Traditional
|Feb 2000
|That House
|CPR
|Jeff Pevar, David Crosby, and James Raymond
|Mar 2000
|101 South
|Peter Finger
|Peter Finger
|Mar 2000
|Every Morning
|Sugar Ray
|Mark McGrath and Joseph “MeG” Nichol
|Mar 2000
|Shady Grove
|Traditional
|Mar 2000
|I Shall Not Walk Alone
|Ben Harper
|Ben Harper
|Apr 2000
|Ciara
|Luka Bloom
|Luka Bloom
|Apr 2000
|Greensleeves
|Traditional
|Apr 2000
|I Am a Pilgrim
|Traditional
|Apr 2000
|Cancion (Peteneras)
|Paco Peña
|Traditional
|May 2000
|Moe ‘Uhane (Dream Slack Key)
|Sonny Chillingworth
|Sonny Chillingworth
|May 2000
|Cowboy Take Me Away
|The Dixie Chicks
|Marcus Hummon and Martie Seidel
|May 2000
|Fanny Powers
|Turlough O’Carolan
|May 2000
|Mercury Blues
|David Lindley and Hani Naser
|K.C. Douglas and Robert Geddins
|Jun 2000
|Mystery
|Willy Porter
|Steve Kleiber and Willy Porter
|Jun 2000
|Beautiful Brown Eyes
|Traditional
|Jun 2000
|The Water Garden
|Alex de Grassi
|Alex de Grassi
|Aug 2000
|Wake Up Little Susie
|Everly Brothers
|Boudleaux Bryant and Felice Bryant
|Aug 2000
|Phoebe’s Iceberg
|Kristina Olsen
|Kristina Olsen
|Aug 2000
|Hello Birmingham
|Ani DiFranco
|Ani DiFranco
|Sep 2000
|Yesterday
|Laurence Juber
|John Lennon and Paul McCartney
|Sep 2000
|Arthur McBride
|Paul Brady
|Paul Brady
|Sep 2000
|Decision at Glady Fork
|Bryan Sutton
|Bryan Sutton
|Oct 2000
|The Messenger
|Ray Wylie Hubbard
|Ray Wylie Hubbard
|Oct 2000
|Midnight on the Water
|Benny Thomasson
|Oct 2000
|Kingdom Come
|Traditional
|Oct 2000
|Thick as a Brick
|Jethro Tull
|Ian Anderson and Gerald Bostock
|Nov 2000
|Canadee-I-O
|Nic Jones
|Nic Jones
|Nov 2000
|Makes Me Happy
|Stacey Earle
|Stacey Earle
|Nov 2000
|She Moved through the Faire
|Al Petteway
|Traditional
|Dec 2000
|Deep Gap
|Alison Brown
|Alison Brown
|Dec 2000
|A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall
|Bob Dylan
|Bob Dylan
|Dec 2000
|What Do We Do Now
|John Hiatt
|John Hiatt
|Dec 2000
|God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen
|Traditional
|Dec 2000
|Dale’s Blues
|Dale Miller
|Dale Miller
|Jan 2001
|Cept You and Me Babe
|Greg Brown
|Greg Brown
|Jan 2001
|St. Thomas
|Eric Lugosch
|Sonny Rollins
|Feb 2001
|Sevilla
|Gerardo Nunez
|Gerardo Nunez
|Feb 2001
|Over the Mountain
|Louise Taylor
|Louise Taylor
|Feb 2001
|Diminishing Returns
|Mike Dowling
|Mike Dowling
|Feb 2001
|Turning of the Tide
|Richard Thompson
|Richard Thompson
|Feb 2001
|Wild Mountain Thyme
|Al Petteway
|Traditional
|Mar 2001
|Pinch Me
|Barenaked Ladies
|Steven Page and Ed Robertson
|Mar 2001
|Illinois Blues
|John Cephas and Phil Wiggins
|Nehemiah “Skip” James
|Mar 2001
|Summertime
|Tony Rice and Jerry Garcia
|George Gershwin
|Mar 2001
|Queequeg’s Big Adventure
|Anger/Marshall Band
|Mike Marshall
|Apr 2001
|Key to the Highway
|B.B. King and Eric Clapton
|Big Bill Broonzy and Charley Segar
|Apr 2001
|The Fairest of All Yarrow
|Kate Rusby
|Traditional
|Apr 2001
|Come Back Baby
|Eric Bibb
|Traditional
|May 2001
|No More Ramblin’
|Jerry Ricks
|Gerald Ricks
|May 2001
|This Flight Tonight
|Joni Mitchell
|Joni Mitchell
|May 2001
|Loola Loo
|Keb’ Mo’
|Keb’ Mo’
|May 2001
|Frankie and Johnny
|Guy Van Duser
|Traditional
|Jun 2001
|I’m Leavin’ Now
|Johnny Cash
|Johnny Cash
|Jun 2001
|Good Dream
|P.J. Olsson
|P.J. Olsson
|Jun 2001
|Rovin’ on a Winter’s Night
|Traditional
|Jun 2001
|Granada
|Adam del Monte
|Isaac Albeniz
|Jul 2001
|Busy Blues, and Less Is More Blues
|Kenny Sultan
|Kenny Sultan
|Jul 2001
|Into the Garden
|Pat Donohue
|Pat Donohue
|Jul 2001
|Rough Luck
|Ray Bonneville
|Ray Bonneville
|Jul 2001
|Red Dirt Girl
|Emmylou Harris
|Emmylou Harris
|Aug 2001
|Anthem
|Ralph Towner
|Ralph Towner
|Aug 2001
|Neo’s Song
|Sean Watkins
|Sean Watkins
|Aug 2001
|Asia de Cuba
|Al Di Meola
|Al Di Meola
|Sep 2001
|Long Tall Mama
|Big Bill Broonzy
|Big Bill Broonzy
|Sep 2001
|Oh Abraham
|John Gorka
|John Gorka
|Sep 2001
|Wa’apa
|Keola Beamer
|Keola Beamer
|Sep 2001
|A Grandmother’s Wish
|Keola Beamer
|Keola Beamer and Auntie Namakelua
|Sep 2001
|Sunflower River Blues
|John Fahey
|John Fahey
|Oct 2001
|I Wish It Would Rain
|Rodney Crowell
|Rodney Crowell
|Oct 2001
|Nothing Like You
|Shawn Colvin
|Shawn Colvin and John Leventhal
|Oct 2001
|La Grondeuse
|Traditional
|Oct 2001
|The Hunter’s Purse
|Traditional
|Oct 2001
|Longing Town
|Duncan Sheik
|Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik
|Nov 2001
|Cryin’
|Frank Vignola
|Les Paul
|Nov 2001
|Prelude from Cello Suite No. 1 (BWV 1007)
|Johann Sebastian Bach
|Nov 2001
|Will the Circle Be Unbroken?
|Traditional
|Nov 2001
|Windy and Warm
|Chet Atkins
|John D. Loudermilk
|Dec 2001
|Evening Comes Early
|John Doyle
|John Doyle
|Dec 2001
|Slave to the Beauty
|Mary Chapin Carpenter
|Mary Chapin Carpenter
|Dec 2001
|Angeline the Baker
|Traditional
|Dec 2001
|Oh Come Emmanuel
|Traditional
|Dec 2001
|Arriving on a Train
|Freedy Johnston
|Freedy Johnston
|Jan 2002
|Edelweiss
|Gene Bertoncini
|Oscar Hammerstein and Richard Rodgers
|Jan 2002
|Beggar’s Oil
|Kelly Joe Phelps
|Kelly Joe Phelps
|Jan 2002
|Coleraine/Monferrine
|Traditional
|Jan 2002
|Going to California
|Led Zeppelin
|Jimmy Page and Robert Plant
|Feb 2002
|L’Alchimiste
|Pierre Bensusan
|Pierre Bensusan
|Feb 2002
|Last Year’s Troubles
|Suzanne Vega
|Suzanne Vega
|Feb 2002
|I Am a Pilgrim
|Traditional
|Feb 2002
|Written on the Back of His Hand
|Lucy Kaplansky
|Lucy Kaplansky and Richard Livin
|Mar 2002
|Flying Wigs
|Roland Dyens
|Roland Dyens
|Mar 2002
|Friend of the Devil
|The Grateful Dead
|Jerry Garcia and John Dawson, words by Robert Hunter
|Mar 2002
|Standing Still
|Jewel
|Jewel (Kilcher) and Rick Nowels
|Apr 2002
|Holy Well
|Tim O’Brien
|Tim O’Brien
|Apr 2002
|Prelude
|Ferdinando Carulli
|Apr 2002
|On Top of Old Smokey
|Traditional
|Apr 2002
|Shady Grove
|Traditional
|Apr 2002
|Moon River
|Bill Frisell
|Henry Mancini
|May 2002
|Watermelon Man
|Chris Thomas King
|Chris Thomas King
|May 2002
|Piero’s Theme
|David Tanenbaum and Peppino D’Agostino
|Piero D’Agostino
|May 2002
|All The Things You Are
|Earl Klugh
|Jerome Kern
|May 2002
|House of the Rising Sun
|Bob Dylan
|Traditional
|Jun 2002
|Forever Has Come to an End
|Buddy Miller and Julie Miller
|Julie Miller
|Jun 2002
|Moonshadow
|Cat Stevens
|Cat Stevens
|Jun 2002
|Angel Band
|Traditional
|Jun 2002
|Nine Pound Hammer
|Eddie Pennington
|Merle Travis
|Jul 2002
|The Bells of Rhymney
|Pete Seeger
|Idris Davies and Pete Seeger
|Jul 2002
|Fan Dance
|Sam Phillips
|Sam Phillips
|Jul 2002
|Levis Beaulieu
|Traditional
|Jul 2002
|Let Me Down Easy
|Chris Isaak
|Chris Isaak
|Aug 2002
|Terraplane Blues
|Robert Johnson
|Robert Johnson
|Aug 2002
|Cordoba (Solea)
|Vicente Amigo
|Vicente Amigo
|Aug 2002
|Bourree de St. Sever
|Traditional
|Aug 2002
|Makin’ Pies
|Patty Griffin
|Patty Griffin
|Sep 2002
|The Old Bush
|Tony McManus
|Traditional
|Sep 2002
|Blackberry Blossom
|Traditional
|Sep 2002
|I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow
|Traditional
|Sep 2002
|Statesboro Blues
|Blind Willie McTell
|Blind Willie McTell
|Oct 2002
|Plainte
|Marco Pereira
|Marco Pereira
|Oct 2002
|Turn and Run
|Neil Finn
|Neil Finn
|Oct 2002
|The Banshee
|Traditional
|Oct 2002
|Never Going Back Again
|Fleetwood Mac
|Lindsey Buckingham
|Nov 2002
|Gone
|Peter Case
|Peter Case
|Nov 2002
|Bury Me Beneath the Willow
|Traditional
|Nov 2002
|New River Train
|Traditional
|Nov 2002
|Easy (As Falling Apart)
|Kelly Willis
|Kelly Willis
|Dec 2002
|Bout a Spoonful
|Mance Lipscomb
|Mance Lipscomb
|Dec 2002
|This Side
|Nickel Creek
|Sean Watkins
|Dec 2002
|Morning Glory
|The Marc Atkinson Trio
|Marc Atkinson
|Dec 2002
|We Three Kings
|Traditional
|Dec 2002
|Swept Away
|Chris Proctor
|Chris Proctor
|Jan 2003
|Masanga
|John Williams
|Jean Bosco Mwenda
|Jan 2003
|Big River Blues
|Jorma Kaukonen
|Alton Delmore and Rabon Delmore
|Jan 2003
|Call You Home
|Mark Erelli
|Mark Erelli
|Jan 2003
|Stagolee
|Traditional
|Jan 2003
|Ookpic Waltz
|David Grier
|Traditional
|Feb 2003
|While My Guitar Gently Weeps
|The Beatles
|George Harrison
|Feb 2003
|Beautiful City
|Tim Sparks
|Traditional
|Feb 2003
|Sail Away Ladies
|Traditional
|Feb 2003
|It’s Not
|Aimee Mann
|Aimee Mann
|Mar 2003
|Slow Down
|Richie Havens
|Richie Havens
|Mar 2003
|Xarmegaria
|Sylvain Luc
|Traditional
|Mar 2003
|Midnight on the Stormy Deep
|Traditional
|Mar 2003
|She Loves to Ride Horses
|Guy Clark
|Guy Clark and Keith Sykes
|Apr 2003
|You’re the One
|Tracy Chapman
|Tracy Chapman
|Apr 2003
|The Golden Slippers
|James A. Bland
|Apr 2003
|John Henry
|Traditional
|Apr 2003
|Happychap
|Gyan Riley
|Gyan Riley
|May 2003
|Desire
|Ryan Adams
|Ryan Adams
|May 2003
|I Know You Rider
|Traditional
|May 2003
|The Cranes
|Patty Larkin
|Patty Larkin
|Jun 2003
|Mombasa
|Tommy Emmanuel
|Tommy Emmanuel
|Jun 2003
|Rolling in My Sweet Baby’s Arms
|Traditional
|Jun 2003
|It Is Better Farther On
|James Alan Shelton
|Traditional
|Jul 2003
|My Black Mama
|Son House
|Son House
|Jul 2003
|Black Silk Gown
|Stephen Fearing
|Stephen Fearing
|Jul 2003
|Fisher’s Hornpipe
|Traditional
|Jul 2003
|Sailor’s Hornpipe
|Traditional
|Jul 2003
|Djangology
|Bireli Lagrene
|Stéphane Grappelli and Django Reinhardt
|Aug 2003
|The Beauty of the Rain
|Dar Williams
|Dar Williams
|Aug 2003
|World Without Tears
|Lucinda Williams
|Lucinda Williams
|Aug 2003
|Whispers
|Rick Ruskin
|Rick Ruskin
|Aug 2003
|Kohler’s Hornpipe
|Traditional
|Aug 2003
|Messenger Wind
|Bruce Cockburn
|Bruce Cockburn
|Sep 2003
|After the Rain
|Chuck Prophet
|Kurt Lipschutz and Chuck Prophet
|Sep 2003
|Breaking Point
|Laurence Juber
|Laurence Juber
|Sep 2003
|Etude No. 5 from Twenty-Four Studies, Op. 48
|Mauro Giuliani
|Sep 2003
|Peacekeeper
|Fleetwood Mac
|Lindsey Buckingham
|Oct 2003
|He Stole Away
|Reverend Gary Davis
|Traditional
|Oct 2003
|Shame About It
|Zubot and Dawson
|Steve Dawson
|Oct 2003
|Take This Hammer
|Traditional
|Oct 2003
|Train Home
|Chris Smither
|Chris Smither
|Nov 2003
|An Innocent Fiction
|Erin McKeown
|Erin McKeown
|Nov 2003
|Danny Boy
|Traditional
|Nov 2003
|St. James Infirmary
|Alex de Grassi
|Traditional
|Dec 2003
|The Old Rugged Cross
|Blue Highway
|Traditional
|Dec 2003
|High Heel Shoe
|Bryan Sutton
|Traditional
|Dec 2003
|The Sweet Magnolia Tree
|Doug Wamble
|Doug Wamble
|Dec 2003
|Pass Me By
|Pete Yorn
|Pete Yorn
|Dec 2003
|Shchedryk
|Mykola Dmytrovich Leontovych
|Dec 2003
|House of the Rising Sun
|Traditional
|Dec 2003
|Popcorn and Wine
|Danny Barnes
|Danny Barnes
|Jan 2004
|Prelude (From Prelude, Fugue, and Allegro, BWV 998)
|David Russell
|Johann Sebastian Bach
|Jan 2004
|Mama’s Stray Baby
|Rory Block
|Rory Block
|Jan 2004
|Passeig de Gracia
|Patrick Francis
|Jan 2004
|Paul and Silas
|Traditional
|Jan 2004
|Serenado por Gitaro
|David Tanenbaum
|Lou Harrison
|Feb 2004
|The Dolphin
|John McLaughlin
|Luiz Eca
|Feb 2004
|In My Own Mind
|Lyle Lovett
|Lyle Lovett
|Feb 2004
|Georgie
|Martin Simpson
|Traditional
|Mar 2004
|Baby
|Shelby Lynne
|Shelby Lynne
|Mar 2004
|Rosemary Fair
|Traditional
|Mar 2004
|Full Light
|Darrell Scott
|Darrell Scott
|Apr 2004
|Sailor Song
|Rickie Lee Jones
|Rickie Lee Jones and David Kalish
|Apr 2004
|Lonesome Road Blues
|Traditional
|Apr 2004
|Paddy on the Turnpike / Cuckoo’s Nest
|Traditional
|Apr 2004
|Special Rider Blues
|Corey Harris
|Corey Harris
|May 2004
|Back in the Circus
|Jonatha Brooke
|Jonatha Brooke
|May 2004
|A Blacksmith Courted Me
|Martin Simpson
|Traditional
|May 2004
|I Can’t Keep from Crying Sometimes
|Martin Simpson
|Traditional
|May 2004
|Kahuku Slack-Key
|Patrick Landeza
|May 2004
|A Night in Frontenac
|Beppe Gambetta
|Beppe Gambetta
|Jun 2004
|F.A. Swing
|John Jorgenson
|John Jorgenson
|Jul 2004
|Parisian Waltz
|Muriel Anderson and Julie Adams
|Muriel Anderson
|Jul 2004
|Amazing Grace
|John Newton
|Jul 2004
|Little Sadie
|Traditional
|Jul 2004
|Tumbalalaika
|Nina Gerber
|Traditional
|Aug 2004
|All Night
|Sam Phillips
|Sam Phillips
|Aug 2004
|Rambler, Gambler
|Traditional
|Aug 2004
|Walkin’ Blues
|Eric Clapton
|Robert Johnson
|Sep 2004
|Danville Girl
|Tim Stafford
|Tim Stafford
|Sep 2004
|Forked Deer
|Traditional
|Sep 2004
|Ferry Cross the Mersey
|Pat Metheny
|Gerrard Marsden
|Oct 2004
|Ballad of Easy Rider
|The Byrds
|Roger McGuinn
|Oct 2004
|Motherless Children
|Traditional
|Oct 2004
|Blue Guitars
|Eddie Lang
|Lonnie Johnson and Eddie Lang
|Nov 2004
|The Bottom of the Punchbowl
|Robin Bullock
|Traditional
|Nov 2004
|Christmas Time’s A-Comin’
|Bill Monroe
|Tex Logan
|Dec 2004
|Each Coming Night
|Iron and Wine
|Samuel Beam
|Dec 2004
|Ingots
|Kaki King
|Kaki King
|Dec 2004
|Catch the Wind
|Donovan
|Donovan Leitch
|Jan 2005
|Long as You Get It Done
|Guy Davis
|Guy Davis
|Jan 2005
|Variation One, from ‘Variations on a Theme by Mozart’
|Fernando Sor
|Jan 2005
|On Ice
|Chris Thile
|Chris Thile
|Feb 2005
|Morley’s Pavan
|Tom Ball
|Thomas Morley
|Feb 2005
|Danny Boy
|Traditional
|Feb 2005
|Television
|Robyn Hitchcock
|Robyn Hitchcock
|Mar 2005
|Come Back to Old Santa Fe
|Tony Rice and Peter Rowan
|Jerry Faires and Peter Rowan
|Mar 2005
|Washington Blues
|Elizabeth Cotten
|Elizabeth Cotten
|Apr 2005
|Frankie and Johnny
|Guy Van Duser
|Traditional
|Apr 2005
|Turnaround Blues
|John Coco
|John Coco
|Apr 2005
|Imagine
|John Lennon
|John Lennon
|Apr 2005
|Sugaree
|The Grateful Dead
|Jerry Garcia and Robert Hunter
|Apr 2005
|Lord Inchiquin
|Turlough O’Carolan
|Apr 2005
|Studying Stones
|Ani DiFranco
|Ani DiFranco
|May 2005
|Down in the Valley to Pray
|Traditional
|May 2005
|Handsome Molly
|Traditional
|May 2005
|I Can’t Get My Head Around it
|Aimee Mann
|Aimee Mann
|Jun 2005
|Diddie Wah Diddie
|Blind Blake
|Blind Blake
|Jun 2005
|Rabbit Foot Blues
|Blind Lemon Jefferson
|Blind Lemon Jefferson
|Jun 2005
|Pea Vine Blues
|Charley Patton
|Charley Patton
|Jun 2005
|Old Folks at Home
|Stephen Foster
|Jun 2005
|Can’t Find My Way Home
|Blind Faith
|Steve Winwood
|Jul 2005
|Swing de Paris
|Django Reinhardt
|Django Reinhardt
|Jul 2005
|Bye Bye Baby Blues
|Little Hat Jones
|Little Hat Jones
|Jul 2005
|Bensusan
|Michael Hedges
|Michael Hedges
|Jul 2005
|Blackbird
|The Beatles
|John Lennon and Paul McCartney
|Jul 2005
|Lonesome Old River
|Traditional
|Jul 2005
|Milwaukee Blues
|Charlie Poole
|Charlie Poole
|Aug 2005
|The Weight
|The Band
|Jaime Robbie Robertson
|Aug 2005
|Eight Days a Week
|The Beatles
|John Lennon and Paul McCartney
|Aug 2005
|God Says Nothing Back
|The Wallflowers
|Jakob Dylan
|Aug 2005
|Bury Me Not on the Lone Prairie
|Traditional
|Aug 2005
|The Plains of Boyle
|Traditional
|Aug 2005
|Don’t Think Twice It’s All Right
|Bob Dylan
|Bob Dylan
|Sep 2005
|Hesitation Blues
|Jorma Kaukonen
|Reverend Gary Davis
|Sep 2005
|Come As You Are
|Nirvana
|Kurt Cobain
|Sep 2005
|After You’ve Gone
|Henry Creamer and Turner Layton
|Sep 2005
|Swing Low, Sweet Chariot
|Traditional
|Sep 2005
|Marching Through Georgia
|Eric Lugosch
|Henry Clay Work
|Oct 2005
|Fire and Rain
|James Taylor
|James Taylor
|Oct 2005
|Maybe I’m Amazed
|Laurence Juber
|Paul McCartney
|Oct 2005
|Sugar Baby Blues
|Traditional
|Oct 2005
|The Ash Grove
|Traditional
|Oct 2005
|Rain King
|Counting Crows
|Adam Duritz and David Bryson
|Nov 2005
|The Swimming Song
|Loudon Wainwright III
|Loudon Wainwright III
|Nov 2005
|Cousin Sally Brown
|Traditional
|Nov 2005
|We Are Nowhere and It’s Now
|Bright Eyes
|Conor Oberst
|Dec 2005
|Peaceful Easy Feeling
|The Eagles
|Jack Tempchin
|Dec 2005
|Angelina
|Tommy Emmanuel
|Tommy Emmanuel
|Dec 2005
|Christmas Time Is Here
|Vince Guaraldi Trio
|Vince Guaraldi and Lee Mendelson
|Dec 2005
|Old Joe Clark
|Traditional
|Dec 2005
|Deck the Halls
|Traditional
|Dec 2005
|Angel from Montgomery
|Bonnie Raitt
|John Prine
|Jan 2006
|Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)
|Green Day
|Billie Joe Armstrong and Frank Wright
|Jan 2006
|Come to Find Out
|John Hammond
|John Hammond
|Jan 2006
|Gymnopedie No. 1
|Erik Satie
|Jan 2006
|Teach Your Children
|Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
|Graham Nash
|Feb 2006
|These Days
|Jackson Browne
|Jackson Browne
|Feb 2006
|Make Me a Pallet On Your Floor
|Mississippi John Hurt
|Mississippi John Hurt
|Feb 2006
|Losing My Religion
|R.E.M.
|Bill Berry, Peter Buck, Mike Mills, and Michael Stipe
|Feb 2006
|The Yellow Rose of Texas
|Traditional
|Feb 2006
|Strange Brew
|Cream
|Eric Clapton, Felix Pappalardi, and Gail Collins
|Mar 2006
|Eighth of January
|Eric Lugosch
|Traditional
|Mar 2006
|Take Me Home, Country Roads
|John Denver
|John Denver, Bill Danoff, and Taffy Nivert
|Mar 2006
|Cherry County
|Leo Kottke
|Leo Kottke
|Mar 2006
|House of the Rising Sun
|Peppino D’Agostino
|Traditional
|Apr 2006
|California Blues (Blue Yodel No. 4)
|Tim O’Brien
|Jimmie Rodgers
|Apr 2006
|Brown-Eyed Girl
|Van Morrison
|Van Morrison
|Apr 2006
|Greenback Dollar
|Traditional
|Apr 2006
|Look for the Silver Lining
|Al Jolson
|Buddy DeSylva and Jerome Kern
|May 2006
|Sunny
|Bobby Hebb
|Bobby Hebb
|May 2006
|Link of Chain
|Chris Smither
|Chris Smither
|May 2006
|Folsom Prison Blues
|Johnny Cash
|Johnny Cash
|May 2006
|Love Me Tender
|Elvis Presley
|Elvis Presley and Vera Matson
|Jun 2006
|I’m a Believer
|Neil Diamond
|Neil Diamond
|Jun 2006
|Bully of the Town
|Norman Blake and Bryan Sutton
|Traditional
|Jun 2006
|Bridge Over Troubled Water
|Simon & Garfunkel
|Paul Simon
|Jun 2006
|The Cuckoo
|Traditional
|Jun 2006
|World Gone Strange
|Andy Summers
|Andy Summers
|Jul 2006
|Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
|Claus Boesser-Ferrari
|Sting
|Jul 2006
|God Is in the Roses
|Rosanne Cash
|Rosanne Cash
|Jul 2006
|Pinball Wizard
|The Who
|Pete Townshend
|Jul 2006
|Black Is the Color
|Traditional
|Jul 2006
|Yellow Dog Blues
|Traditional
|Jul 2006
|Atholl Highlander’s Jig
|David Surette
|Traditional
|Aug 2006
|What If I Do?
|Foo Fighters
|Dave Grohl
|Aug 2006
|Always By Your Side
|Ralph Towner
|Ralph Towner
|Aug 2006
|Daydream
|The Lovin’ Spoonful
|John Sebastian
|Aug 2006
|Broke and Hungry
|Traditional
|Aug 2006
|If You Could Read My Mind
|Gordon Lightfoot
|Gordon Lightfoot
|Sep 2006
|Me and Bobby McGee
|Janis Joplin
|Fred Foster and Kris Kristofferson
|Sep 2006
|Mama Tried
|Merle Haggard
|Merle Haggard
|Sep 2006
|Hymn 11
|Pierre Bensusan
|Pierre Bensusan
|Sep 2006
|La Hora Espagnola
|Pierre Bensusan
|Pierre Bensusan
|Sep 2006
|L’Alchimiste
|Pierre Bensusan
|Pierre Bensusan
|Sep 2006
|Nefertari
|Pierre Bensusan
|Pierre Bensusan
|Sep 2006
|Bourrée #1, from the Third Suite for Solo Cello, BWV 1009
|Johann Sebastian Bach
|Sep 2006
|Come and Go With Me
|Traditional
|Sep 2006
|Right Here, Right Now
|Cassandra Wilson
|Marvin Sewell and Cassandra Wilson
|Oct 2006
|Bad Moon Rising
|Creedence Clearwater Revival
|John Fogerty
|Oct 2006
|I Walk the Road Again
|Happy Traum
|Traditional
|Oct 2006
|Dance of the Inhabitants of the Palace of King Philip XIV of Spain
|John Fahey
|John Fahey
|Oct 2006
|In Christ There Is No East or West
|John Fahey
|John Fahey
|Oct 2006
|Requiem for John Hurt
|John Fahey
|John Fahey
|Oct 2006
|The Portland Cement Factory at Monolith, California
|John Fahey
|John Fahey
|Oct 2006
|Blue Chile
|Michael Chapdelaine
|Michael Chapdelaine
|Oct 2006
|Sol y Cerveza
|Michael Chapdelaine
|Michael Chapdelaine
|Oct 2006
|Once I Had a Sweeheart
|Traditional
|Oct 2006
|Over the Rainbow
|John Stowell
|Harold Arlen and E Harburg
|Nov 2006
|Big Yellow Taxi
|Joni Mitchell
|Joni Mitchell
|Nov 2006
|Plumb Line
|Kelly Joe Phelps
|Kelly Joe Phelps
|Nov 2006
|River of Love
|T Bone Burnett
|T Bone Burnett
|Nov 2006
|Bouree in E Minor
|Johann Sebastian Bach
|Nov 2006
|Red River Valley
|Traditional
|Nov 2006
|Pilgrim’s Progress
|Kris Kristofferson
|Kris Kristofferson
|Dec 2006
|A-Soalin’
|Noel Paul Stookey
|Traditional
|Dec 2006
|Freight Train
|Taj Mahal
|Paul James and Fred Williams
|Dec 2006
|Yesterday
|The Beatles
|John Lennon and Paul McCartney
|Dec 2006
|Good King Wenceslas
|Traditional
|Dec 2006
|Fannie Poer
|Turlough O’Carolan
|Dec 2006
|My Town
|Chet Atkins
|Chet Atkins
|Jan 2007
|All the Way
|Indigo Girls
|Emily Saliers
|Jan 2007
|Rumores de la Caleta
|Pepe Romero
|Isaac Albeniz
|Jan 2007
|Chicken Stuff
|Steve James
|Eddie Shule and Hop Wilson
|Jan 2007
|Ripple
|The Grateful Dead
|Jerry Garcia and Robert Hunter
|Jan 2007
|Space Oddity
|David Bowie
|David Bowie
|Feb 2007
|Railroad Bill
|Etta Baker
|Etta Baker
|Feb 2007
|Big Love
|Fleetwood Mac
|Lindsey Buckingham
|Feb 2007
|Not Too Late
|Lindsey Buckingham
|Lindsey Buckingham
|Feb 2007
|We Shall Overcome
|Pete Seeger
|Zilphia Horton, Frank Hamilton, Guy Carawan, and Pete Seeger
|Feb 2007
|Bye Bye Love
|Everly Brothers
|Boudleaux Bryant and Felice Bryant
|Mar 2007
|Goodbye Porkpie Hat
|John Renbourn
|Charles Mingus
|Mar 2007
|Buffalo
|John Renbourn
|John Renbourn
|Mar 2007
|Watch the Stars
|John Renbourn
|John Renbourn
|Mar 2007
|White House Blues
|John Renbourn
|John Renbourn
|Mar 2007
|Plains of Waterloo
|John Renbourn
|Traditional
|Mar 2007
|South Wind
|John Renbourn
|Traditional
|Mar 2007
|The Maid on the Shore
|John Renbourn
|Traditional
|Mar 2007
|These Four Walls
|Shawn Colvin
|Shawn Colvin and John Leventhal
|Mar 2007
|She’s Not There
|Zombies
|Rod Argent
|Mar 2007
|Good Man
|David Wilcox
|David Wilcox
|Apr 2007
|Into One
|David Wilcox
|David Wilcox
|Apr 2007
|Someday Soon
|David Wilcox
|David Wilcox
|Apr 2007
|Wilford Brandon Hayes
|David Wilcox
|David Wilcox
|Apr 2007
|Get On
|David Wilcox
|Robert Ellis Orrall and David Wilcox
|Apr 2007
|Desperados Waiting for a Train
|Guy Clark
|Guy Clark
|Apr 2007
|Wish You Were Here
|Pink Floyd
|David Gilmour and Roger Waters
|Apr 2007
|King of California
|Dave Alvin
|Dave Alvin
|May 2007
|Shave Yo’ Legs
|Keb’ Mo’
|Keb’ Mo’
|May 2007
|Standin’ at the Station
|Keb’ Mo’
|Keb’ Mo’
|May 2007
|Suitcase
|Keb’ Mo’
|Keb’ Mo’
|May 2007
|The Itch (Wixen)
|Keb’ Mo’
|Keb’ Mo’
|May 2007
|Crying
|Roy Orbison
|Joe Melson and Roy Orbison
|May 2007
|Alison
|Elvis Costello
|Elvis Costello
|Jun 2007
|Mrs. Robinson
|Simon & Garfunkel
|Paul Simon
|Jun 2007
|Blue Railroad Train
|Tony Rice
|Alton Delmore and Rabon Delmore
|Jun 2007
|Arizona Skies
|Los Lobos
|Cesar Rosas
|Jul 2007
|La Pistola y El Corazon
|Los Lobos
|David Hidalgo and Louie Perez
|Jul 2007
|St. Louis Blues
|Orville Johnson
|W.C. Handy
|Jul 2007
|Lola
|The Kinks
|Ray Davies
|Jul 2007
|When I Stop Dreaming
|The Louvin Brothers
|Charles Louvin and Ira Louvin
|Jul 2007
|Melissa
|Allman Brothers Band
|Steve Alaimo and Gregg Allman
|Aug 2007
|Tell Me What is True Love
|Bert Jansch
|Bert Jansch
|Aug 2007
|Woman Like You
|Bert Jansch
|Bert Jansch
|Aug 2007
|Angie (or Anji)
|Bert Jansch
|Davey Graham
|Aug 2007
|Backwaterside
|Bert Jansch
|Traditional
|Aug 2007
|Reynardine
|Bert Jansch
|Traditional
|Aug 2007
|When I Get Home
|Bert Jansch
|Traditional
|Aug 2007
|Country Boy Rock ’N’ Roll
|Don Reno and Red Smiley
|Don Reno
|Aug 2007
|I’ve Got a Feeling
|Pentangle
|Bert Jansch
|Aug 2007
|Red Right Ankle
|The Decembrists
|Colin Meloy
|Aug 2007
|Honky Tonk
|Kenny Wayne Shepherd
|Buddy Flett
|Sep 2007
|If I Only Had a Brain
|Laurence Juber
|Harold Arlen and E Harburg
|Sep 2007
|No Bad News
|Patty Griffin
|Patty Griffin
|Sep 2007
|The Joker
|Steve Miller Band
|Steve Miller, Eddie Curtis, and Ahmet Ertegun
|Sep 2007
|John Barleycorn
|Traditional
|Sep 2007
|Variations on “Lacrimosa,” from Mozart’s Requiem
|Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
|Sep 2007
|There Go I
|Martin Sexton
|Crit Harmon and Martin Sexton
|Oct 2007
|She Sang Angels to Rest
|Richard Thompson
|Richard Thompson
|Oct 2007
|Don’t Worry Baby
|The Beach Boys
|Roger Christian and Brian Wilson
|Oct 2007
|Nowhere Man
|The Beatles
|John Lennon and Paul McCartney
|Oct 2007
|Down by the Salley Gardens
|Traditional
|Oct 2007
|Idbury Hill
|Traditional
|Oct 2007
|Old Heddon of Fawley
|Traditional
|Oct 2007
|Redemption Song
|Bob Marley
|Bob Marley
|Nov 2007
|It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry
|David Bromberg
|Bob Dylan
|Nov 2007
|Twilight
|Mary Chapin Carpenter
|Mary Chapin Carpenter
|Nov 2007
|Darlin’ Do Not Fear
|Brett Dennen
|Brett Dennen
|Dec 2007
|Drummers of England
|Russ Barenberg
|Russ Barenberg
|Dec 2007
|Little Monk
|Russ Barenberg
|Russ Barenberg
|Dec 2007
|Redbird in the Willow
|Russ Barenberg
|Russ Barenberg
|Dec 2007
|The Man in the Hat
|Russ Barenberg
|Russ Barenberg
|Dec 2007
|On the Road Again
|Willie Nelson
|Willie Nelson
|Dec 2007
|Elderly Woman Behind the Counter
|Pearl Jam
|Eddie Vedder
|Jan 2008
|Amie
|Pure Prairie League
|Craig Fuller
|Jan 2008
|Lágrima
|Francisco Tárrega
|Jan 2008
|Alberta
|Traditional
|Jan 2008
|Billy in the Lowground
|Traditional
|Jan 2008
|Peaceful Feeling Rag
|Jerry Snyder
|Jerry Snyder
|Feb 2008
|Time in a Bottle
|Jim Croce
|Jim Croce
|Feb 2008
|Don’t Cry Baby
|Madeleine Peyroux
|James P. Johnson, Saul Bernie, and Stella Unger
|Feb 2008
|Half the Perfect World
|Madeleine Peyroux
|Leonard Cohen and Anjani Thomas
|Feb 2008
|Tennessee Blues
|Steve Earle
|Steve Earle
|Feb 2008
|The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down
|The Band
|Jaime Robbie Robertson
|Feb 2008
|Like Wes
|Bob Calo
|Bob Calo
|Mar 2008
|Atlantic City
|Bruce Springsteen
|Bruce Springsteen
|Mar 2008
|Pearl
|Emmylou Harris
|Emmylou Harris
|Mar 2008
|Freeway Man
|Pat Donohue
|Pat Donohue
|Mar 2008
|Jump
|Van Halen
|Michael Anthony and David Roth
|Mar 2008
|Helplessly Hoping
|Crosby, Stills & Nash
|Stephen Stills
|Apr 2008
|Pink Houses
|John Mellencamp
|John Mellencamp
|Apr 2008
|Tamacun
|Rodrigo y Gabriela
|Rodrigo Pineda Sanchez and Gabriela Quintero
|Apr 2008
|Harlem Rag
|Jerry Snyder
|Tom Turpin
|May 2008
|Walk Right Back
|John Sebastian and David Grisman
|Sonny Curtis
|May 2008
|Wild Horses
|The Rolling Stones
|Mick Jagger and Keith Richards
|May 2008
|One
|U2
|U2
|May 2008
|Banish Misfortune
|Traditional
|May 2008
|Lost Cause
|Beck
|Beck (Hansen)
|Jun 2008
|Leader of the Band
|Dan Fogelberg
|Dan Fogelberg
|Jun 2008
|Your Cheatin’ Heart
|Hank Williams
|Hank Williams
|Jun 2008
|Freeker by the Speaker
|Keller Williams
|Keller Williams
|Jun 2008
|Look at New Orleans
|Bob Brozman
|Bob Brozman
|Jul 2008
|White Bird
|KT Tunstall
|KT Tunstall
|Jul 2008
|Life by the Drop
|Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble
|Doyle Bramhall and Barbara Logan
|Jul 2008
|New Slang
|The Shins
|James Russell Mercer
|Jul 2008
|Fire On The Mountain
|Traditional
|Jul 2008
|1 2 3 4
|Feist
|Feist (Leslie) and Sally Seltmann
|Aug 2008
|Maggie May
|Rod Stewart
|Martin Quittenton and Rod Stewart
|Aug 2008
|I Will
|The Beatles
|John Lennon and Paul McCartney
|Aug 2008
|Cassidy
|The Grateful Dead
|John Barlow and Bob Weir
|Aug 2008
|Slashville Waltz
|Traditional
|Aug 2008
|Hunterdon Bolero
|Beppe Gambetta
|Beppe Gambetta
|Sep 2008
|Key to the Highway
|Big Bill Broonzy
|Big Bill Broonzy and Charley Segar
|Sep 2008
|Sitting Waiting Wishing
|Jack Johnson
|Jack Johnson
|Sep 2008
|Into the Great Wide Open
|Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
|Jeff Lynne and Tom Petty
|Sep 2008
|Wanted Dead or Alive
|Bon Jovi
|John Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora
|Oct 2008
|Jolene
|Dolly Parton
|Dolly Parton
|Oct 2008
|Same Old Man
|John Hiatt
|John Hiatt
|Oct 2008
|Anyone Else But You
|The Moldy Peaches
|Kimya M. Dawson and Adam M. Green
|Oct 2008
|Ease Back
|Amos Lee
|Ryan Anthony Massaro
|Nov 2008
|Bo Diddley
|Bo Diddley
|Ellas McDaniel
|Nov 2008
|Between the Bars
|Elliott Smith
|Steven Paul Smith
|Nov 2008
|Prelude from the Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major
|Johann Sebastian Bach
|Nov 2008
|Blue Christmas
|Alex de Grassi
|Billy Hayes and Jay Johnson
|Dec 2008
|Ring of Fire
|Johnny Cash
|June Carter and Merle Kilgore
|Dec 2008
|Trouble
|Ray Lamontagne
|Ray Lamontagne
|Dec 2008
|Nuages
|Robin Nolan
|Django Reinhardt
|Dec 2008
|Gone Gone Gone
|Alison Kraus and Robert Plant
|Don Everly and Phil Everly
|Jan 2009
|All The Things You Are
|Jim Hall
|Oscar Hammerstein and Jerome Kern
|Jan 2009
|White Freight Liner Blues
|Townes Van Zandt
|Townes Van Zandt
|Jan 2009
|Canarios
|Gaspar Sanz
|Jan 2009
|Angeline the Baker
|Traditional
|Jan 2009
|The Irish Rover
|Traditional
|Jan 2009
|Adrift
|Jack Johnson
|Jack Johnson
|Feb 2009
|(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay
|Otis Redding
|Otis Redding
|Feb 2009
|Moondance
|Van Morrison
|Van Morrison
|Feb 2009
|I’m the Man Who Loves You
|Wilco
|Jay Bennett and Jeff Tweedy
|Feb 2009
|Name
|Goo Goo Dolls
|John Rzeznik
|Mar 2009
|I Am A Wanderer
|Joan Baez
|Steve Earle
|Mar 2009
|Sing Me Back Home
|Merle Haggard
|Merle Haggard
|Mar 2009
|Hotel Yorba
|White Stripes
|Jack White
|Mar 2009
|The Battle Hymn of the Republic
|Traditional
|Mar 2009
|Little Martha
|Allman Brothers Band
|Duane Allman
|Apr 2009
|The Scientist
|Coldplay
|Rupert Berryman and Mark Buckland
|Apr 2009
|In the Jailhouse Now
|Jimmie Rodgers
|Jimmie Rodgers
|Apr 2009
|Come Monday
|Jimmy Buffett
|Jimmy Buffett
|Apr 2009
|Humpty Dumpty
|Traditional
|Apr 2009
|Jerry’s Breakdown
|Jerry Reed
|Jerry Reed Hubbard
|May 2009
|Boots of Spanish Leather
|Martin Simpson
|Bob Dylan
|May 2009
|Waste
|Phish
|Trey Anastasio and Tom Marshall
|May 2009
|Waterloo Sunset
|The Kinks
|Ray Davies
|May 2009
|Whiskey Before Breakfast
|Traditional
|May 2009
|Naked As We Came
|Iron and Wine
|Samuel Beam
|Jun 2009
|Middle Cyclone
|Neko Case
|Neko Case
|Jun 2009
|Me and Julio Down By the School Yard
|Paul Simon
|Paul Simon
|Jun 2009
|Samson and Delilah
|Reverend Gary Davis
|Reverend Gary Davis
|Jun 2009
|Last Night of the World
|Bruce Cockburn
|Bruce Cockburn
|Jul 2009
|Hey Hey What Can I Do
|Led Zeppelin
|Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones, John Bonham
|Jul 2009
|Picture
|Sheryl Crow
|Sheryl Crow and Robert Ritchie
|Jul 2009
|Sweet Jane
|Velvet Underground
|Lou Reed
|Jul 2009
|Hard Times Come Again No More
|Stephen Foster
|Jul 2009
|When the Saints Go Maring In
|Traditional
|Jul 2009
|Who’ll Stop the Rain
|Creedence Clearwater Revival
|John Fogerty
|Aug 2009
|I Will Follow You Into the Dark
|Death Cab For Cutie
|Benjamin Gibbard
|Aug 2009
|Complicated Shadows
|Elvis Costello
|Elvis Costello
|Aug 2009
|The Drunken Sailor
|Ed Flower
|Aug 2009
|John Henry
|John Cephas and Phil Wiggins
|Traditional
|Sep 2009
|Up on the Hill Where They Do the Boogie
|John Hartford
|John Hartford
|Sep 2009
|Karma Police
|Radiohead
|Radiohead
|Sep 2009
|San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Flowers in Your Hair)
|Scott McKenzie
|John Phillips
|Sep 2009
|First Taps
|Thomas Leeb
|Thomas Leeb
|Sep 2009
|The Cuckoo
|Traditional
|Sep 2009
|Handsome Molly
|Traditional
|Sep 2009
|Jesse James
|Traditional
|Sep 2009
|Little Maggie
|Traditional
|Sep 2009
|Sinner Man
|Traditional
|Sep 2009
|The Wrestler
|Bruce Springsteen
|Bruce Springsteen
|Oct 2009
|Tennessee Jed
|Levon Helm
|Jerry Garcia and Robert Hunter
|Oct 2009
|Guantanamera
|Pete Seeger
|Jose Fernandez Diaz and Julian Orbon
|Oct 2009
|Turn Turn Turn
|Pete Seeger
|Pete Seeger
|Oct 2009
|Superstition
|Stevie Wonder
|Stevie Wonder
|Oct 2009
|Old Joe Clark
|Traditional
|Oct 2009
|Black Water
|Doobie Brothers
|Pat Simmons
|Nov 2009
|About a Girl
|Nirvana
|Kurt Cobain
|Nov 2009
|Standing at the Crossroads
|Robert Johnson
|Robert Johnson
|Nov 2009
|Africa
|Toto
|David Paich and Jeff Porcaro
|Nov 2009
|Swing Guitar Blues
|Traditional
|Nov 2009
|Night Moves
|Bob Seger
|Bob Seger
|Dec 2009
|You and Me
|Dave Matthews Band
|Dave Matthews
|Dec 2009
|Black Horse and the Cherry Tree
|KT Tunstall
|KT Tunstall
|Dec 2009
|God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen
|Traditional
|Dec 2009
|Before He Cheats
|Carrie Underwood
|Josh Kear and Chris Thompson
|Jan 2010
|Change in the Weather
|John Fogerty
|John Fogerty
|Jan 2010
|Paradise
|John Prine
|John Prine
|Jan 2010
|Eine Kleine Nachtmusik
|Michael Fix
|Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
|Jan 2010
|Old Palm Tree
|Sergio Assad
|Sergio Assad
|Jan 2010
|American Pie
|Don McLean
|Don McLean
|Feb 2010
|Like a Rolling Stone
|Bob Dylan
|Bob Dylan
|Feb 2010
|Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)
|The Beatles
|John Lennon and Paul McCartney
|Feb 2010
|Take the A Train
|Billy Strayhorn
|Feb 2010
|Let Him Fly
|Patty Griffin
|Patty Griffin
|Feb 2010
|Pretty Polly
|Clarence White
|Traditional
|Feb 2010
|Sweet Tooth
|David Rawlings Machine
|Gillian Welch and David Rawlings
|Mar 2010
|Hickory Wind
|Gram Parsons
|Bob Buchanan and Gram Parsons
|Mar 2010
|I Wanna Be Like You (The Monkey Song)
|Mike Dowling
|Richard Sherman and Robert Sherman
|Mar 2010
|Wagon Wheel
|Old Crow Medicine Show
|Bob Dylan and Jay Secor
|Mar 2010
|Black Mt. Rag
|David Grier
|Traditional
|Apr 2010
|Hi’ilawe
|Sam Li’a Kalainaina, Sr.
|Sam Li’a Kalainaina, Sr.
|Apr 2010
|Pancho and Lefty
|Townes Van Zandt
|Townes Van Zandt
|Apr 2010
|Chicken Fried
|Zac Brown Band
|Zac Brown and Wyatt Durette
|Apr 2010
|Dreams
|Brandi Carlile
|Brandi Carlile and Phil Hanseroth
|May 2010
|Wake Me Up When September Ends
|Green Day
|Billie Joe Armstrong, Frank Wright, and Mike Pritchard
|May 2010
|I Still Miss Someone
|Johnny Cash
|Johnny Cash
|May 2010
|Jackson
|Lucinda Williams
|Lucinda Williams
|May 2010
|Amazing Grace
|Traditional
|May 2010
|Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child
|Traditional
|May 2010
|That’s All Right
|Elvis Presley
|Arthur Crudup
|Jun 2010
|Leavin’ Luttrell
|Steve Wariner
|Steve Wariner
|Jun 2010
|Lady Ann Montgomery’s Reel/Eilish Brogan/Paddy Fahey’s
|Tony McManus
|Traditional
|Jun 2010
|Over the Moor
|Traditional
|Jun 2010
|Willow Garden
|Traditional
|Jun 2010
|Just a Closer Walk with Thee
|Ed Gerhard
|Traditional
|Jul 2010
|Look at Miss Ohio
|Gillian Welch
|Gillian Welch and David Rawlings
|Jul 2010
|The Sandman, the Brakeman, and Me
|Monsters of Folk
|Matthew Ward
|Jul 2010
|Crazy Little Thing Called Love
|Queen
|Freddie Mercury
|Jul 2010
|Bury Me Not on the Lone Prairie
|Traditional
|Jul 2010
|Nothing but the Whole Wide World
|Jakob Dylan
|Jakob Dylan
|Aug 2010
|Red on Red
|John Jorgenson
|John Jorgenson
|Aug 2010
|New Speedway Boogie
|The Grateful Dead
|Jerry Garcia and Robrt Hunter
|Aug 2010
|California Stars
|Wilco and Billy Bragg
|Jay Bennett, Woody Guthrie, and Jeff Tweedy
|Aug 2010
|House Carpenter
|Traditional
|Aug 2010
|Hush, Sorrow
|Buddy Miller and Julie Miller
|Julie Miller
|Sep 2010
|Devil Got My Woman
|Skip James
|Nehemiah “Skip” James
|Sep 2010
|Good Hearted Woman
|Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings
|Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings
|Sep 2010
|Angel Band
|Traditional
|Sep 2010
|Going Down the Road Feeling Bad
|Traditional
|Sep 2010
|In the Shape of a Heart
|Jackson Browne
|Jackson Browne
|Oct 2010
|Lucky
|Jason Mraz
|Colbie Caillat and Tim Fagan
|Oct 2010
|Ain’t No Grave
|Johnny Cash
|Traditional
|Oct 2010
|In the Morning
|Nora Jones
|Adam Levy
|Oct 2010
|Do You Realize
|The Flaming Lips
|Wayne Coyne, Michael Ivins, Steven Drozd, and Dave Fridmann
|Oct 2010
|9th Variation and Fugue from “20 Variations and Fugue on ‘La Folia'”
|Andrés Segovia
|Manuel Ponce
|Nov 2010
|A Crooked Road
|Darrell Scott
|Darrell Scott
|Nov 2010
|The Weary Kind
|Ryan Bingham
|Ryan Bingham and T Burnett
|Nov 2010
|Don’t Get Me Wrong
|The Pretenders
|Chrissie Hynde
|Nov 2010
|Prelude for Lute BWV 999
|Johann Sebastian Bach
|Nov 2010
|Solitary Man
|Neil Diamond
|Neil Diamond
|Dec 2010
|Are We Really Through
|Ray LaMontagne
|Ray LaMontagne
|Dec 2010
|The Maison Blanche Exit Song
|Richard Gilewitz
|Richard Gilewitz
|Dec 2010
|To Be Young Is To Be Sad
|Ryan Adams
|Ryan Adams and David Rawlings
|Dec 2010
|It Came Upon a Midnight Clear
|Traditional
|Dec 2010
|Drifting
|Andy McKee
|Andy McKee
|Jan 2011
|Babylon
|David Gray
|David Gray
|Jan 2011
|You Ain’t Goin Nowhere
|The Byrds
|Bob Dylan
|Jan 2011
|Day Tripper
|Tommy Emmanuel
|John Lennon and Paul McCartney
|Jan 2011
|Home Sweet Home
|Traditional
|Jan 2011
|Hound Dog
|Elvis Presley
|Jerry Lieber and Mike Stoller
|Feb 2011
|Homeward Bound
|Simon & Garfunkel
|Paul Simon
|Feb 2011
|Dead Flowers
|The Rolling Stones
|Mick Jagger and Keith Richards
|Feb 2011
|Bill Cheatham
|Traditional
|Feb 2011
|Shove the Pig’s Foot a Little Farther Into the Fire
|Traditional
|Feb 2011
|Horse with No Name
|America
|Dewey Bunnell
|Mar 2011
|Ballad of Love and Hate
|Avett Brothers
|Seth Avett and Scott Avett
|Mar 2011
|Ain’t No Sunshine
|Bill Withers
|Bill Withers
|Mar 2011
|Witch Creek
|Tyler Grant
|Tyler Grant
|Mar 2011
|Sweet Sunny South
|Traditional
|Mar 2011
|Sunshine of Your Love
|Cream
|Ron Brown and Jack Bruce
|Apr 2011
|Go Your Own Way
|Fleetwood Mac
|Lindsey Buckingham
|Apr 2011
|Babe I’m Gonna Leave You
|Led Zeppelin
|Anne Bredon
|Apr 2011
|She Talks to Angels
|The Black Crowes
|Chris Robinson and Rich Robinson
|Apr 2011
|The Mad Russian
|Jerry Reed
|Jerry Reed Hubbard and Paul Yandell
|May 2011
|Leaving on a Jet Plane
|John Denver
|John Denver
|May 2011
|Into the Mystic
|Van Morrison
|Van Morrison
|May 2011
|Make Me a Pallet on Your Floor
|Traditional
|May 2011
|So Good
|Peter Rowan
|Peter Rowan
|Jun 2011
|A Whiter Shade of Pale
|Procul Harum
|Gary Brooker and Matthew Fisher, words Keith Reid
|Jun 2011
|Ooh La La
|The Faces
|Ronnie Lane and Ron Wood
|Jun 2011
|Factory Girl
|The Rolling Stones
|Mick Jagger and Keith Richards
|Jun 2011
|Poor Butterfly
|Raymond Hubbell
|Jun 2011
|Down in the Valley to Pray
|Traditional
|Jun 2011
|Rainy Day People
|Gordon Lightfoot
|Gordon Lightfoot
|Jul 2011
|Nine White Kites
|Peppino D’Agostino
|Peppino D’Agostino
|Jul 2011
|The Welsh Tornado
|Tommy Emmanuel
|Tommy Emmanuel
|Jul 2011
|Oh! Susanna
|Traditional
|Jul 2011
|The Rising of the Moon
|Traditional
|Jul 2011
|Lonely Are the Free
|Steve Earle
|Steve Earle
|Aug 2011
|Dear Prudence
|The Beatles
|John Lennon and Paul McCartney
|Aug 2011
|Pale Blue Eyes
|Velvet Underground
|Lou Reed
|Aug 2011
|Frog Went A Courtin’
|Traditional
|Aug 2011
|St. Anne’s Reel
|Traditional
|Aug 2011
|St. Anne’s Reel
|Traditional
|Aug 2011
|Trouble In Mind
|Lightnin’ Hopkins
|Lightnin’ Hopkins
|Sep 2011
|Stuck in the Middle
|Stealers Wheel
|Joe Egan and Gerry Rafferty
|Sep 2011
|Caledonia Mission
|The Band
|Jaime Robbie Robertson
|Sep 2011
|The Girl I Left Behind Me
|Traditional
|Sep 2011
|The Lark in the Morning
|Traditional
|Sep 2011
|St. Louis Blues
|W.C. Handy
|Sep 2011
|Lay Lady Lay
|Bob Dylan
|Bob Dylan
|Oct 2011
|Souvenirs
|John Prine
|John Prine
|Oct 2011
|Waltzing’s for Dreamers
|Richard Thompson
|Richard Thompson
|Oct 2011
|Run Away
|Sarah Jarosz
|Sarah Jarosz and Alyssa Bonagura
|Oct 2011
|Free Fallin’
|Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
|Jeff Lynne and Tom Petty
|Oct 2011
|Come on in My Kitchen
|Robert Johnson
|Robert Johnson
|Nov 2011
|Act Naturally
|The Beatles
|Vonie Morrison and Johnny Russel
|Nov 2011
|Opus 35, No 22 (Estudio 5)
|Fernando Sor
|Nov 2011
|Tombeau sur la mort de Monsieur Comte de Logy
|Silvius Leopold Weiss
|Nov 2011
|Whiskey in the Jar
|Traditional
|Nov 2011
|Deep River Blues
|Doc Watson
|Alton Delmore and Rabon Delmore
|Dec 2011
|Boulder to Birmingham
|Emmylou Harris
|Bill Danoff and Emmylou Harris
|Dec 2011
|We Wish You a Merry Christmas
|John Horne
|Traditional
|Dec 2011
|Urge For Going
|Joni Mitchell
|Joni Mitchell
|Dec 2011
|Uncle John’s Band
|The Grateful Dead
|Jerry Garcia and Robrt Hunter
|Dec 2011
|What Child Is This
|Traditional
|Dec 2011
|Hey That’s No Way to Say Goodbye
|Leonard Cohen
|Leonard Cohen
|Jan 2012
|And I Love Her
|The Beatles
|John Lennon and Paul McCartney
|Jan 2012
|Minuet in D Minor
|Johann Sebastian Bach
|Jan 2012
|Fair and Tender Ladies
|Traditional
|Jan 2012
|See See Rider
|Traditional
|Jan 2012
|Scarlet Town
|Gillian Welch
|Gillian Welch and David Rawlings
|Feb 2012
|I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry
|Hank Williams
|Hank Williams
|Feb 2012
|Spanish Harlem
|Kinloch Nelson
|Jerry Lieber and Phil Spector
|Feb 2012
|The Parting Glass
|Traditional
|Feb 2012
|Will the Circle Be Unbroken
|Carter Family
|A.P. Carter
|Mar 2012
|Someday Soon
|Judy Collins
|Ian Tyson
|Mar 2012
|Billie Jean
|Michael Jackson
|Michael Jackson
|Mar 2012
|I Might
|Wilco
|Jeff Tweedy
|Mar 2012
|Ain’t Misbehavin’
|Fats Waller
|Harry Brooks and Thomas “Fats” Waller
|Apr 2012
|Water Song
|Hot Tuna
|Jorma Kaukonen
|Apr 2012
|High and Dry
|Radiohead
|Jonathan Greenwood and Thom Yorke
|Apr 2012
|Durang’s Hornpipe
|Traditional
|Apr 2012
|Forked Deer
|Traditional
|Apr 2012
|Rain and Snow
|Traditional
|Apr 2012
|Reuben’s Train
|Traditional
|Apr 2012
|The Midnight Special
|Traditional
|Apr 2012
|Sticks and Stones
|Joe Henry
|Joe Henry
|May 2012
|Liberty’s Sweet Shore
|John Doyle
|John Doyle
|May 2012
|The Last Thing on My Mind
|Tom Paxton
|Tom Paxton
|May 2012
|Darling Cory
|Traditional
|May 2012
|Down by the Riverside
|Traditional
|May 2012
|McCormack
|Alex de Grassi
|Alex de Grassi
|Jun 2012
|You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
|Bob Dylan
|Bob Dylan
|Jun 2012
|Luck of the Draw
|Paul Brady
|Paul Brady
|Jun 2012
|Arkansas Traveler
|Traditional
|Jun 2012
|Lonesome Day
|Traditional
|Jun 2012
|Killing the Blues
|Bonnie Raitt
|Rowland Salley
|Jul 2012
|Crazy
|Gnarls Barkley
|GianFranco Reverberi and GianPiero Reverberi
|Jul 2012
|If I Had a Boat
|Lyle Lovett
|Lyle Lovett
|Jul 2012
|Careless Love
|Traditional
|Jul 2012
|St. James Infirmary
|Traditional
|Jul 2012
|Stand By Me
|Ben E. King
|Ben E. King and Jerry Lieber
|Aug 2012
|Last Train to Clarksville
|The Monkees
|Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart
|Aug 2012
|Goodnight Irene
|The Weavers
|Huddie Ledbetter and John Lomax
|Aug 2012
|The Wreck of the Old 97
|Traditional
|Aug 2012
|Who’s Going Home with You?
|Etta Baker
|Henry Johnson
|Sep 2012
|Crow Jane
|Etta Baker
|Traditional
|Sep 2012
|Never Let Your Deal Go Down
|Etta Baker
|Traditional
|Sep 2012
|99 Year Blues
|Julius Daniels
|Julius Daniels
|Sep 2012
|Harlem River Blues
|Justin Townes Earle
|Justin Townes Earle
|Sep 2012
|On a Monday
|Lead Belly
|Huddie Ledbetter
|Sep 2012
|St. Louis Blues
|W.C. Handy
|Sep 2012
|Landslide
|Fleetwood Mac
|Stevie Nicks
|Oct 2012
|Dimming of the Day
|Richard Thompson
|Richard Thompson
|Oct 2012
|Hungry for Home
|Rodney Crowell and Mary Karr
|Rodney Crowell and Mary Karr
|Oct 2012
|Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child
|Traditional
|Oct 2012
|Early Morning Rain
|Gordon Lightfoot
|Gordon Lightfoot
|Nov 2012
|Bolero
|Julian Arcas
|Julian Arcas
|Nov 2012
|Down to the Praying Ground
|Kelly Joe Phelps
|Kelly Joe Phelps
|Nov 2012
|Ghost Blues
|Loudon Wainwright III
|Loudon Wainwright III
|Nov 2012
|Carry On
|Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
|Stephen Stills
|Dec 2012
|The Christmas Song
|Mel Torme
|Mel Torme
|Dec 2012
|Polaroids
|Shawn Colvin
|Shawn Colvin
|Dec 2012
|St. Anne’s Reel
|Traditional
|Dec 2012
|Stagolee
|Traditional
|Dec 2012
|The Holly and the Ivy
|Traditional
|Dec 2012
|Wheels
|Flying Burrito Brothers
|Chris Hillman and Gram Parsons
|Jan 2013
|Ain’t It Enough
|Old Crow Medicine Show
|Ketch Secor and Willie Watson
|Jan 2013
|5927 California Street
|Teja Gerken
|Teja Gerken
|Jan 2013
|Here Comes the Sun
|The Beatles
|George Harrison
|Jan 2013
|Auld Lang Syne
|Traditional
|Jan 2013
|Carolina In My Mind
|James Taylor
|James Taylor
|Feb 2013
|The Cave
|Mumford and Sons
|Mumford and Sons
|Feb 2013
|City of New Orleans
|Steve Goodman
|Steve Goodman
|Feb 2013
|Pastures of Plenty
|Woody Guthrie
|Woody Guthrie
|Feb 2013
|Angeline the Baker
|Traditional
|Feb 2013
|Our Town
|Iris DeMent
|Iris DeMent
|Mar 2013
|Candy Man Blues
|Mississippi John Hurt
|Mississippi John Hurt
|Mar 2013
|Little Willie
|Traditional
|Mar 2013
|Oh, Shenandoah
|Traditional
|Mar 2013
|Fais Do Do
|Alex de Grassi
|Traditional
|Apr 2013
|Blue Moon of Kentucky
|Bill Monroe
|Bill Monroe
|Apr 2013
|Daughters
|John Mayer
|John Mayer
|Apr 2013
|Down by the Water
|The Decemberists
|Colin Meloy
|Apr 2013
|Do-Re-Mi
|Woody Guthrie
|Woody Guthrie
|Apr 2013
|It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue
|Bob Dylan
|Bob Dylan
|May 2013
|Orphan Girl
|Gillian Welch
|Gillian Welch
|May 2013
|No True Masterpiece Will Ever Be Complete
|Kaki King
|Kaki King
|May 2013
|The Monkulator
|Alex de Grassi
|Alex de Grassi
|Jun 2013
|Sound of Silence
|Simon & Garfunkel
|Paul Simon
|Jun 2013
|Angie
|The Rolling Stones
|Mick Jagger and Keith Richards
|Jun 2013
|If I Needed You
|Townes Van Zandt
|Townes Van Zandt
|Jun 2013
|Have You Ever Seen the Rain?
|Creedence Clearwater Revival
|John Fogerty
|Jul 2013
|Bron-Yr-Aur
|Led Zeppelin
|Jimmy Page and Robert Plant
|Jul 2013
|Go Tell It on the Mountain
|Traditional
|Jul 2013
|God’s Gonna Ease My Troublin’ Mind
|Traditional
|Jul 2013
|Nearer, My God ,To Thee
|Traditional
|Jul 2013
|Gentle on My Mind
|Glen Campbell
|John Hartford
|Aug 2013
|Bluebird Wine
|Rodney Crowell
|Rodney Crowell
|Aug 2013
|Blackberry Blossom
|Traditional
|Aug 2013
|Fine Times at Our House
|Courtney Hartman
|Traditional
|Sep 2013
|Hear My Train a Comin’
|Jimi Hendrix
|Jimi Hendrix
|Sep 2013
|Bird on the Wire
|Leonard Cohen
|Leonard Cohen
|Sep 2013
|Love’s Gonna Blow My Way
|Steve Earle
|Steve Earle
|Sep 2013
|This Train
|Traditional
|Sep 2013
|The River
|Bruce Springsteen
|Bruce Springsteen
|Oct 2013
|Wayfaring Stranger
|Al Petteway
|Traditional
|Oct 2013
|Go Wherever You Wanna Go
|Nanci Griffith
|Nanci Griffith
|Oct 2013
|Behind Blue Eyes
|The Who
|Pete Townshend
|Oct 2013
|Thing Called Love
|John Hiatt
|John Hiatt
|Nov 2013
|Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairies
|Tim Sparks
|Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
|Nov 2013
|Gnossienne No. 1
|Tony McManus
|Erik Satie
|Nov 2013
|Guardame Las Vacas
|Luis de Narvaez
|Nov 2013
|Gypsy Davy
|Traditional
|Nov 2013
|Small Town
|John Mellencamp
|John Mellencamp
|Dec 2013
|Bistro Fada
|Stephane Wrembel
|Stephane Wrembel
|Dec 2013
|Crazy
|Willie Nelson
|Willie Nelson
|Dec 2013
|Away in a Manger
|Traditional
|Dec 2013
|Deck the Halls
|Traditional
|Dec 2013
|Dublin Blues
|Guy Clark
|Guy Clark
|Jan 2014
|The Water Is Wide
|Ken Bonfield
|Traditional
|Jan 2014
|Luka
|Suzanne Vega
|Suzanne Vega
|Jan 2014
|T-Bone Shuffle
|T-Bone Walker
|T-Bone Walker
|Jan 2014
|Bury Me Beneath the Willow
|Traditional
|Jan 2014
|The Yellow Rose of Texas
|Traditional
|Jan 2014
|Cluck Old Hen
|Traditional
|Feb 2014
|Hard Times (Come No More)
|Traditional
|Mar 2014
|Nature’s Way
|Spirit
|Randy California
|Apr 2014
|Bourrée in E Minor
|Johann Sebastian Bach
|Apr 2014
|Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out
|Eric Clapton
|Jimmy Cox
|May 2014
|Babe, I’m Gonna Leave You
|Led Zeppelin
|Anne Bredon and Jimmy Page
|May 2014
|That’s All Right
|Elvis Presley
|Arthur Crudup
|Jun 2014
|Every Morning
|Keb’ Mo’
|Keb’ Mo’
|Jun 2014
|As Tears Go By
|The Rolling Stones
|Mick Jagger and Keith Richards
|Jun 2014
|Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore
|John Prine
|John Prine
|Jul 2014
|Chelsea Morning
|Joni Mitchell
|Joni Mitchell
|Jul 2014
|The Power and Glory
|Phil Ochs
|Phil Ochs
|Jul 2014
|Bells of Unity
|Scott Law
|Scott Law
|Jul 2014
|Goin’ Down the Road Feeling Bad
|The Grateful Dead
|Traditional
|Jul 2014
|Blue Moon
|Beck
|Beck (Hansen)
|Aug 2014
|Loser
|Beck
|Beck (Hansen) and Karl Stephenson
|Aug 2014
|Suite: Judy Blue Eyes
|Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
|David Crosby and Stephen Stills
|Aug 2014
|Whiskey Before Breakfast
|Norman Blake
|Traditional
|Aug 2014
|Ruby, Are You Mad?
|Carolina Chocolate Drops
|Cynthia Mae Carver
|Sep 2014
|Only Wanna Be with You
|Hootie & the Blowfish
|Dean Felber and Darius Rucker
|Sep 2014
|Last Goodbye
|Jeff Buckley
|Jeff Buckley
|Sep 2014
|S. Central Rain
|R.E.M.
|Michael Stipe, Peter Buck, Mike Mills, and Bill Berry
|Sep 2014
|Omie Wise
|Doc Watson
|Traditional
|Oct 2014
|Frankie and Albert (Johnny)
|Mississippi John Hurt
|Traditional
|Oct 2014
|Tell Me Why
|Neil Young
|Neil Young
|Oct 2014
|Which Side Are You On?
|Florence Reese
|Oct 2014
|Baby Please Don’t Go
|Big Bill Broonzy
|Traditional
|Nov 2014
|Home Again
|Michael Kiwanuka
|Michael Kiwanuka
|Nov 2014
|Paranoid Android
|Radiohead
|Radiohead
|Nov 2014
|Shine On, Harvest Moon
|Nora Bayes and Jack Norworth
|Nov 2014
|Wayfaring Stranger
|Johnny Cash
|Traditional
|Dec 2014
|Bless the Telephone
|Kelis
|Labi Siffre
|Dec 2014
|Good King Wenceslas
|Pete Seeger
|Traditional
|Dec 2014
|If I Fell
|The Beatles
|John Lennon and Paul McCartney
|Dec 2014
|Diamonds and Rust
|Joan Baez
|Joan Baez
|Jan 2015
|Hope of a Lifetime
|Milk Carton Kids
|Kenneth Pattengale and Joey Ryan
|Jan 2015
|Handsome Johnny
|Richie Havens
|Louis Jr. Gossett and Richie Havens
|Jan 2015
|Sloop John B
|Traditional
|Jan 2015
|The Ballad of Love and Hate
|Avett Brothers
|Seth Avett and Scott Avett
|Feb 2015
|Redemption Song
|Bob Marley
|Bob Marley
|Feb 2015
|Wildwood Flower
|Carter Family
|A.P. Carter
|Feb 2015
|Urge For Going
|Joni Mitchell
|Joni Mitchell
|Feb 2015
|Sim Sala Bim
|Fleet Foxes
|Robin Pecknold
|Mar 2015
|Pancho and Lefty
|Townes Van Zandt
|Townes Van Zandt
|Mar 2015
|Go Tell It on the Mountain
|Traditional
|Mar 2015
|Mr. Tambourine Man
|Bob Dylan
|Bob Dylan
|Apr 2015
|That’s the Way
|Led Zeppelin
|Jimmy Page and Robert Plant
|Apr 2015
|Weary Blues
|Madeleine Peyroux
|Traditional
|Apr 2015
|Banks of the Ohio
|Joan Baez
|Traditional
|May 2015
|39
|Queen
|Brian May
|May 2015
|Deep Elem Blues
|The Grateful Dead
|Traditional
|May 2015
|Shady Grove
|Jerry Garcia
|Traditional
|Jun 2015
|Stone Blind Horses
|Ray Wylie Hubbard
|Ray Wylie Hubbard
|Jun 2015
|Moonlight Drive
|The Doors
|The Doors
|Jun 2015
|Blackjack Davey
|Bob Dylan
|Traditional
|Jul 2015
|Susie Most of All
|Tom Paxton
|Tom Paxton
|Jul 2015
|Londonderry Air (Danny Boy)
|Traditional
|Jul 2015
|Careless Love Blues
|Happy Traum
|Traditional
|Aug 2015
|Good Times
|Sam Cooke
|Sam Cooke
|Aug 2015
|The Unfortunate Rake
|Traditional
|Aug 2015
|Matty Groves
|Fairport Convention
|Traditional
|Sep 2015
|Joe Hill’s Last Will
|John McCutcheon
|John McCutcheon
|Sep 2015
|Wake Up, Rounder
|Spirit Family Reunion
|Spirit Family Reunion
|Sep 2015
|Nutshell
|Alice in Chains
|Jerry Cantrell and Mike Inez
|Oct 2015
|Travelin’ Blues
|Earl Bell
|Earl Bell
|Oct 2015
|House of the Rising Sun
|Tony Rice
|Traditional
|Oct 2015
|Checkers & Chess
|Billy Joe Shaver
|Ray Kennedy and Billy Shaver
|Nov 2015
|Midnight Moonlight
|Peter Rowan
|Peter Rowan
|Nov 2015
|Fearless
|Pink Floyd
|David Gilmour and Roger Waters
|Nov 2015
|Keep It Clean
|Charley Jordan
|Charley Jordan
|Dec 2015
|Hear Me Lord
|George Harrison
|George Harrison
|Dec 2015
|Walk Away Renee
|The Left Banke
|Mike Brown
|Dec 2015
|Jambalaya
|Hank Williams
|Hank Williams
|Jan 2016
|Pride & Joy
|Stevie Ray Vaughan
|Stevie Ray Vaughan
|Jan 2016
|Ol 55
|Tom Waits
|Tom Waits
|Jan 2016
|Hang Me, Oh Hang Me
|Dave Van Ronk
|Traditional
|Feb 2016
|Warning
|Green Day
|Billie Joe Armstrong, Frank Wright, and Mike Pritchard
|Feb 2016
|Sweet Virginia
|The Rolling Stones
|Mick Jagger and Keith Richards
|Feb 2016
|Will the Circle Be Unbroken
|Carter Family
|A.P. Carter
|Mar 2016
|O the Wind and Rain
|Peggy Seeger
|Traditional
|Mar 2016
|Ruby’s Eyes
|Tommy Emmanuel
|Tommy Emmanuel
|Mar 2016
|Anji
|Davey Graham
|Davey Graham
|Apr 2016
|You Gotta Move
|Fred McDowell
|Traditional
|Apr 2016
|Gentle on My Mind
|John Hartford
|Glen Campbell
|Apr 2016
|Names
|Nathan Bell
|Nathan Bell
|May 2016
|Show Me the Way
|Peter Frampton
|Peter Frampton
|May 2016
|Tequila Sunrise
|The Eagles
|Glenn Frey and Don Henley
|May 2016
|Honky Tonk Man
|Dwight Yoakam
|Tillman Franks and Howard Hausey
|Jun 2016
|Don’t Know Why
|Nora Jones
|Jesse Harris
|Jun 2016
|God’s Gonna Ease My Troublin’ Mind
|Traditional
|Jun 2016
|John the Revelator
|Blind Willie Johnson
|Traditional
|Jul 2016
|Rider in the Rain
|Randy Newman
|Randy Newman
|Jul 2016
|Here There and Everywhere
|The Beatles
|John Lennon and Paul McCartney
|Jul 2016
|Call me the Breeze
|J.J. Cale
|J.J. Cale
|Aug 2016
|My Bluebird
|Mary Flower
|Mary Flower
|Aug 2016
|Don’t Let the Devil Ride
|Traditional
|Aug 2016
|Close to the Ground
|Glenn Jones
|Glenn Jones
|Sep 2016
|Crazy Blues
|Mamie Smith
|Perry Bradford
|Sep 2016
|I Saw the Light
|Todd Rundgren
|Todd Rundgren
|Sep 2016
|She’s Only Happy in the Sun
|Ben Harper
|Ben Harper
|Oct 2016
|Season of the Witch
|Donovan
|Donovan Leitch
|Oct 2016
|Rock Island Line
|Traditional
|Oct 2016
|Pea Vine Blues
|Charley Patton
|Charley Patton
|Nov 2016
|Anne’s Song
|Will Ackerman
|Will Ackerman
|Nov 2016
|Do Re Mi
|Woody Guthrie
|Woody Guthrie
|Nov 2016
|Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked
|Cage the Elephant
|Cage the Elephant
|Dec 2016
|Scarborough Fair
|Martin Carthy
|Traditional
|Dec 2016
|Colours
|Donovan
|Donovan Leitch
|Jan 2017
|Thinking Out Loud
|Ed Sheeran
|Ed Sheeran and Amy Wadge
|Jan 2017
|Sippur
|Tim Sparks
|John Zorn
|Jan 2017
|Shake Sugaree
|David Bromberg
|Elizabeth Cotten
|Feb 2017
|Home: Part 2
|Jamie Stillway
|Jamie Stillway
|Feb 2017
|Your Guitar
|Richard Shindell
|Richard Shindell
|Feb 2017
|Jolene
|Dolly Parton
|Dolly Parton
|Mar 2017
|A Natural Man
|Jack Williams
|Jack Williams
|Mar 2017
|Lord Willougby’s Welcome Home
|John Dowland
|Mar 2017
|Danny Boy
|Traditional
|Mar 2017
|Blackwaterside
|Bert Jansch
|Traditional
|Apr 2017
|Wildwood Flower
|Carter Family
|A.P. Carter
|Apr 2017
|Master Hunter
|Laura Marling
|Laura Marling
|Apr 2017
|Jitters
|Mary Flower
|Mary Flower
|Apr 2017
|Blackberry Blossom
|Michelle Shocked
|Traditional
|Apr 2017
|Worried Man Blues
|Molly Tuttle
|Traditional
|Apr 2017
|Walls of Time
|Peter Rowan
|Bill Monroe and Peter Rowan
|Apr 2017
|The Backpacker
|Tim Farrell
|Tim Farrell
|Apr 2017
|Lion’s Share
|Chrs Eldridge and Julian Lage
|Chris Eldridge and Julian Lage
|May 2017
|Turner Station
|Eric Bibb
|Eric Bibb
|May 2017
|LA
|Gabriel Kahane
|Gabriel Kahane
|May 2017
|River unto Sea
|Buck Curran
|Buck Curran
|Jun 2017
|Trouble in Mind
|Lightnin’ Hopkins
|Lightnin’ Hopkins
|Jun 2017
|Windmills
|Stephane Wrembel
|Stephane Wrembel
|Jun 2017
|Freight Train
|Elizabeth Cotten
|Elizabeth Cotten and Paul James
|Jul 2017
|The Body Electric
|Hurray for the Riff Raff
|Alynda Lee Segarra
|Jul 2017
|The Entertainer
|Scott Joplin
|Jul 2017
|Mama’s Got the Blues
|Bessie Smith
|Bessie Smith
|Aug 2017
|Maple Leaf Rag
|Bob Evans
|Scott Joplin
|Aug 2017
|Wild Indifference
|Joan Shelley
|Joan Shelley
|Aug 2017
|A Daughter in Denver
|Tom Paxton
|Tom Paxton
|Aug 2017
|Tie-Hacker’s Joy
|Frank White
|Frank White
|Sep 2017
|Y’all Means All’
|John McCutcheon
|John McCutcheon
|Sep 2017
|American Tune
|Paul Simon
|Paul Simon
|Sep 2017
|Keep the River on Your Right
|Tom Heyman
|Tom Heyman
|Sep 2017
|El Cascabel
|Lorenzo Barcelata
|Traditional
|Oct 2017
|Hitchhiker
|Neil Young
|Neil Young
|Oct 2017
|Mother Nature’s Son
|The Beatles
|John Lennon and Paul McCartney
|Oct 2017
|Corcovado (Quiet Nights of Quiet Stars)
|Antonio Carlos Jobim
|Antonio Carlos Jobim
|Nov 2017
|William Tell Overture
|Glen Campbell
|Giacomo Rossini
|Nov 2017
|Cold Black Hammer
|Joe Ely
|Joe Ely
|Nov 2017
|Classical Gas
|Mason Williams
|Mason Williams
|Nov 2017
|Jeremy
|Pearl Jam
|Jeff Ament and Eddie Vedder
|Dec 2017
|Hell Hound on My Trail
|Robert Johnson
|Robert Johnson
|Dec 2017
|Love Divine All Loves Excelling
|Traditional
|Dec 2017
|Taking Flight
|Alberto Lombardi
|Alberto Lombardi
|Jan 2018
|Running on Faith
|Eric Clapton
|Jerry Lynn Williams
|Jan 2018
|Shoot Out the Lights
|Richard Thompson
|Richard Thompson
|Jan 2018
|Avalon
|Al Jolson
|Buddy DeSylva and Al Jolson
|Feb 2018
|Deep River Blues
|Doc Watson
|Alton Delmore and Rabon Delmore
|Feb 2018
|Within You Without You
|The Beatles
|George Harrison
|Feb 2018
|Can’t Find My Way Home
|Blind Faith
|Steve Winwood
|Mar 2018
|Windy and Warm
|Chet Atkins
|John D. Loudermilk
|Mar 2018
|Guitar Boogie
|Tommy Emmanuel
|Arthur Smith
|Mar 2018
|Day and Age
|Julian Lage
|Julian Lage
|Apr 2018
|A Little Love, A Little Kiss
|Eddie Lang
|Apr 2018
|New River Train
|Traditional
|Apr 2018
|St. Louis Blues
|W.C. Handy
|Apr 2018
|Midsummer Moon
|Al Petteway
|Al Petteway
|May 2018
|Clap
|Steve Howe
|Steve Howe
|May 2018
|Tae the Weavers Gin Ye Gang
|Traditional
|May 2018
|Limehouse Blues
|Blind Faith
|Philip Braham and Doulas Furber
|Jun 2018
|Ryland (Under the Apple Tree)
|I’m With Her
|Julian Lage
|Jun 2018
|When the Levee Breaks
|Joe McCoy
|Jun 2018
|Made to Shine
|Bill Frisell
|Bill Frisell
|Jul 2018
|Coffee Blues
|Mississippi John Hurt
|Mississippi John Hurt
|Jul 2018
|Whiskey River
|Willie Nelson
|J.B. Shinn III
|Jul 2018
|Man of Constant Sorrow
|Traditional
|Jul 2018
|Ice Miner
|Leo Kottke
|Leo Kottke
|Aug 2018
|Night Lights
|Muriel Anderson
|Muriel Anderson
|Aug 2018
|Canon in D
|Johann Pachelbel
|Aug 2018
|Black Velvet Band
|Traditional
|Aug 2018
|Little Martha
|Allman Brothers Band
|Duane Allman
|Sep 2018
|Dill Pickle Rag
|Eric Schoenberg
|Charles Johnson
|Sep 2018
|Adelita
|Francisco Tárrega
|Sep 2018
|Lágrima
|Francisco Tárrega
|Sep 2018
|Rose Room
|Charlie Christian
|Art Hickman
|Oct 2018
|An Operatic Rag
|Craig Ventresco
|Pietro Frosini
|Oct 2018
|Day Tripper
|The Beatles
|John Lennon and Paul McCartney
|Oct 2018
|Layla
|Eric Clapton
|Eric Clapton and Jim Gordon
|Nov 2018
|Liberal Rag
|Mary Flower
|Mary Flower
|Nov 2018
|B.B.
|Nathan Salsburg
|Nathan Salsburg
|Nov 2018
|It Is Well With My Soul
|Philip Bliss and Horatio Spafford
|Nov 2018
|My Sweet Lord
|George Harrison
|George Harrison
|Dec 2018
|Spanish Fandango
|Henry Worrall
|Dec 2018
|Joy to the World
|Traditional
|Dec 2018
|Requiem for John Fahey
|Gwenifer Raymond
|Gwenifer Raymond
|Jan 2019
|Radio Hula
|Ledward Kaapana
|Elizabeth Kahau Alohikea
|Jan 2019
|50 Ways to Leave Your Lover
|Paul Simon
|Paul Simon
|Jan 2019
|Both Sides Now
|Joni Mitchell
|Joni Mitchell
|Feb 2019
|When Johnny Comes Maring Home
|Louis Lambert
|Feb 2019
|The Wreck of the Old 97
|Traditional
|Feb 2019
|The Choice Wife
|Al Petteway
|Traditional
|Mar-Apr 2019
|Song for Liam
|Buck Curran
|Buck Curran
|Mar-Apr 2019
|Landslide
|Fleetwood Mac
|Stevie Nicks
|Mar-Apr 2019
|Golden Embers
|Mandolin Orange
|Andrew Marlin
|Mar-Apr 2019
|Pink Moon
|Nick Drake
|Nick Drake
|Mar-Apr 2019
|Fiddler’s Dram/Whiskey Before Breakfast
|Traditional
|Mar-Apr 2019
|Home on the Range
|Traditional
|Mar-Apr 2019
|There But for Fortune
|Joan Baez
|Phil Ochs
|May-Jun 2019
|Copeland’s Fancy
|Steve James
|Steve James
|May-Jun 2019
|If I Needed Someone
|The Beatles
|George Harrison
|May-Jun 2019
|Tiger Rag
|The Light Crust Doughboys
|Traditional
|May-Jun 2019
|New Beginnings
|Yasmin Williams
|Yasmin Williams
|May-Jun 2019
|Streets of Laredo
|Traditional
|May-Jun 2019
|Black Mountain Rag
|Doc Watson
|Traditional
|Jul-Aug 2019
|I Believe I’ll Dust My Broom
|Elmore James
|Robert Johnson
|Jul-Aug 2019
|Let the Guitar Do the Talkin’
|Joe Robinson
|Joe Robinson
|Jul-Aug 2019
|America the Beautiful
|Mimi Fox
|Katherine Lee Bates and Samuel A. Ward
|Jul-Aug 2019
|She Twists the Knife Again
|Richard Thompson
|Richard Thompson
|Jul-Aug 2019
|Ask the Fist
|Mark Goldenberg
|Jul-Aug 2019
|This Little Light of Mine
|Traditional
|Jul-Aug 2019
|If I Had a Rocket Launcher
|Bruce Cockburn
|Bruce Cockburn
|Sep-Oct 2019
|Sometime Next Summer
|David Grier
|David Grier
|Sep-Oct 2019
|Spanish Rag
|Diego Garcia
|Diego Garcia
|Sep-Oct 2019
|Solitudes
|Kinloch Nelson
|Kinloch Nelson
|Sep-Oct 2019
|Amazing Grace
|Traditional
|Sep-Oct 2019
|Tom Dooley
|Traditional
|Sep-Oct 2019
|Sultans of Swing
|Dire Straits
|Mark Knopfler
|Nov-Dec 2019
|Waltz
|Mary Flower
|Mary Flower
|Nov-Dec 2019
|You Made Me Love You
|Oscar Aleman
|Joseph McCarthy and James Monaco
|Nov-Dec 2019
|Quite Early Morning
|Pete Seeger
|Pete Seeger
|Nov-Dec 2019
|Oh Come, All Ye Faithful
|Traditional
|Nov-Dec 2019
|The Pearls
|Dave Van Ronk
|Jelly Roll Morton
|Jan-Feb 2020
|Fire and Rain
|James Taylor
|James Taylor
|Jan-Feb 2020
|The Earle of Salisbury
|John Renbourn
|William Byrd
|Jan-Feb 2020
|Super Moon
|Molly Tuttle
|Molly Tuttle
|Jan-Feb 2020
|East Virginia Blues
|Molly Tuttle
|Traditional
|Jan-Feb 2020
|Prelude 1, from 24 Preludes, Opus 114
|Ferdinando Carulli
|Jan-Feb 2020
|Just a Closer Walk With Thee
|Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash
|Traditional
|Mar-Apr 2020
|Fanø/Black Sea Dress
|Charlie Rauh
|Charlie Rauh
|Mar-Apr 2020
|Rocky Mountain High
|John Denver
|John Denver
|Mar-Apr 2020
|Picking the Guitar
|Nick Lucas
|Nick Lucas
|Mar-Apr 2020
|I Feel for You
|Prince (artist formerly known as)
|Prince (artist formerly known as)
|Mar-Apr 2020
|Romanza
|Traditional
|Mar-Apr 2020
|Stealin’
|Traditional
|Mar-Apr 2020
|Guitar Peace
|Billy Strings
|Billy Strings
|May-Jun 2020
|The Girl From Ipanema
|Charlie Byrd
|Antonio Carlos Jobim
|May-Jun 2020
|Dancing with Shadows
|Peppino D’Agostino
|Peppino D’Agostino
|May-Jun 2020
|Cocaine Blues
|Reverend Gary Davis
|Reverend Gary Davis
|May-Jun 2020
|Red River Valley
|Traditional
|May-Jun 2020
|Wabash Blues
|Delmore Brothers
|Traditional
|Jul-Aug 2020
|Uncloudy Day
|John Fahey
|Traditional
|Jul-Aug 2020
|I Will
|Laurence Juber
|John Lennon and Paul McCartney
|Jul-Aug 2020
|Chapdelaine
|Michael Chapdelaine
|Dennis Hayes
|Jul-Aug 2020
|Georgia on My Mind
|Ray Charles
|Hoagy Carmichael and Stuart Gorrell
|Jul-Aug 2020
|Oh Shenandoah
|Traditional
|Jul-Aug 2020
|Baby Please Don’t Go
|Big Bill Broonzy
|Traditional
|Sep-Oct 2020
|Big Yellow Taxi
|Joni Mitchell
|Joni Mitchell
|Sep-Oct 2020
|Blackbird
|The Beatles
|John Lennon and Paul McCartney
|Sep-Oct 2020
|I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow
|The Soggy Bottom Boys
|Traditional
|Sep-Oct 2020
|$20 Bill (for George Floyd)
|Tom Prasada-Rao
|Tom Prasada-Rao
|Sep-Oct 2020
|House of the Rising Sun
|Tony Rice
|Traditional
|Sep-Oct 2020
|Minuet in D Minor
|Johann Sebastian Bach
|Sep-Oct 2020
|Señor (Tales Of Yankee Power)
|Gillian Welch and Dave Rawlings
|Bob Dylan
|Nov-Dec 2020
|Angel From Montgomery
|John Prine
|John Prine
|Nov-Dec 2020
|The Lord Is My Shepherd
|Joseph Spence
|Traditional
|Nov-Dec 2020
|Little Satchel
|Sarah Jarosz and John Leventhal
|Traditional
|Nov-Dec 2020
|Carcassi Study
|Matteo Carcassi
|Nov-Dec 2020
|Dans Kef
|Traditional
|Nov-Dec 2020
|Better Way
|Ben Harper
|Ben Harper
|Jan-Feb 2021
|Home Sweet Home
|Earl Scruggs
|Henry Bishop
|Jan-Feb 2021
|Davis Street Rag
|Mary Flower
|Mary Flower
|Jan-Feb 2021
|Cam Ye O’er Frae France
|Traditional
|Jan-Feb 2021
|John Henry
|Traditional
|Jan-Feb 2021
|Mr. Bojangles
|Jerry Jeff Walker
|Jerry Jeff Walker
|Mar-Apr 2021
|Great Depression Blues
|Robbie Basho
|Robbie Basho
|Mar-Apr 2021
|Ragtime Cowboy Joe
|Lewis F. Muir and Maurice Abrahams
|Mar-Apr 2021
|Estrellita
|Manuel Ponce
|Mar-Apr 2021
|Sally Ann
|Traditional
|Mar-Apr 2021
|Lovely Day
|Bill Withers
|Bill Withers
|May-Jun 2021
|Poor Boy, Long Ways From Home
|Jontavious Willis
|Traditional
|May-Jun 2021
|Beaumont Rag
|Tony Rice
|Traditional
|May-Jun 2021
|Let Me Call You Sweetheart
|Leo Friedman and Beth Slater Whitson
|May-Jun 2021
|Careless Love
|Traditional
|May-Jun 2021
|Tea for Two
|Django Reinhardt / Stéphane Wrembel
|Vincent Youmans
|Jul-Aug 2021
|Wish You Were Here
|Pink Floyd
|David Gilmour and Roger Waters
|Jul-Aug 2021
|Yiddishe Hora
|Alexander Olshanetsky
|Jul-Aug 2021
|I’ll See You in My Dreams
|Isham Jones and Gus Kahn
|Jul-Aug 2021
|It Had to Be You
|Isham Jones and Gus Kahn
|Jul-Aug 2021
|Leather Britches
|Traditional
|Jul-Aug 2021
|VanWart
|Bob Minner
|Bob Minner
|Sep-Oct 2021
|Passionate Kisses
|Lucinda Williams
|Lucinda Williams
|Sep-Oct 2021
|Dance of the Hounsies
|Frantz Casseus
|Sep-Oct 2021
|What’ll I Do
|Irving Berlin
|Sep-Oct 2021
|Salt Creek
|Traditional
|Sep-Oct 2021
|Worried Blues
|Traditional
|Nov-Dec 2021
|House of the Rising Sun
|Traditional
|Nov-Dec 2021
|Old Grimes
|Traditional
|Nov-Dec 2021
|After You’ve Gone
|Turner Layton
|Nov-Dec 2021
|Tangled Up In Blue
|Bob Dylan
|Bob Dylan
|Jan-Feb 2022
|Footprints in the Snow
|Doc Watson and Clarence White
|Traditional
|Jan-Feb 2022
|She’s a Self Made Man
|Larkin Poe
|Rebecca Anne Lovell and Megan Renee Lovell
|Jan-Feb 2022
|Beautiful Dreamer
|Stephen Foster
|Jan-Feb 2022
|Men of Harlech
|Traditional
|Jan-Feb 2022
|Prelude
|Eddie Lang
|Sergei Rachmaninoff
|Mar-Apr 2022
|Just Tell Them That You Saw Me
|Norman Blake
|Traditional
|Mar-Apr 2022
|Squire Wood’s Lamentation
|Steve Baughman
|Traditional
|Mar-Apr 2022
|Manhattan
|Lorenz Hart and Richard Rodgers
|Mar-Apr 2022
|Prodigal Daughter
|Aoife O’Donovan
|Aoife O’Donovan and Tim O’Brien
|May-Jun 2022
|Iasitera
|Bruce Molsky
|Traditional
|May-Jun 2022
|Love and Affection
|Joan Armatrading
|Joan Armatrading
|May-Jun 2022
|Etude No. 17, Op. 35
|Fernando Sor
|May-Jun 2022
|I’m Sitting On Top of the World
|Ray Henderson, lyrics by Sam M. Lewis and Joe Young
|May-Jun 2022
|Are You Lonesome Tonight
|Elvis Presley
|Roy Turk and Lou Handman
|Jul-Aug 2022
|Sweet Baby James
|James Taylor
|James Taylor
|Jul-Aug 2022
|Cattle in the Cain
|Tony Rice
|Traditional
|Jul-Aug 2022
|Cindy, Cindy
|Traditional
|Jul-Aug 2022
|John Hardy
|Lead Belly
|Traditional
|Sep-Oct 2022
|Harvest Moon
|Neil Young
|Neil Young
|Sep-Oct 2022
|I Had to Go There
|Will Ackerman
|Will Ackerman
|Sep-Oct 2022
|When Irish Eyes Are Smiling
|Ernest Ball
|Sep-Oct 2022
|Bill Cheatham
|Traditional
|Sep-Oct 2022
|Casey Jones
|Traditional
|Sep-Oct 2022
|Clandestino (Elegy for a Cheesemonger)
|Adam Levy
|Adam Levy
|Nov-Dec 2022
|Blackberry Blossom
|John Stickley
|Traditional
|Nov-Dec 2022
|What’s Going On
|Marvin Gaye
|Renaldo Benson, Alfred Cleveland, and Marvin Gaye
|Nov-Dec 2022
|Breakfast in the Field
|Michael Hedges
|Michael Hedges
|Nov-Dec 2022
|Silent Night
|Joseph Mohr and Franz Gruber
|Nov-Dec 2022
|Low Bridge, Everybody Down
|Thomas S. Allen
|Nov-Dec 2022
|Cumberland Gap
|Courtney Hartman
|Traditional
|Jan-Feb 2023
|Life According To Raechel
|Madison Cunningham
|Madison Cunningham
|Jan-Feb 2023
|California Dreamin’
|The Mamas and the Papas
|John Phillips and Michelle Phillips
|Jan-Feb 2023
|Fortune Turns the Wheel
|Traditional
|Jan-Feb 2023
|My Bonnie Lies Over the Ocean
|Traditional
|Jan-Feb 2023
|Willlin’
|Little Feat
|Lowell George
|Mar-Apr 2023
|No Reason
|Sunny War
|Sunny War
|Mar-Apr 2023
|Prelude No. 1 in C Major
|Johann Sebastian Bach
|Mar-Apr 2023
|Jenny Jenkins
|Traditional
|Mar-Apr 2023
|Way Downtown
|Billy Strings
|Traditional
|May-Jun 2023
|Just Like That
|Bonnie Raitt
|Bonnie Raitt
|May-Jun 2023
|Talco Girl
|Steve James
|Steve James
|May-Jun 2023
|Handle With Care
|Traveling Wilburys
|Traveling Wilburys
|May-Jun 2023
|Little Liza Jane
|Traditional
|May-Jun 2023
|Doc’s Guitar
|Doc Watson
|Doc Watson
|Jul-Aug 2023
|Shake Sugaree
|Elizabeth Cotten
|Elizabeth Cotten
|Jul-Aug 2023
|Double Southpaw
|Julian Lage
|Julian Lage
|Jul-Aug 2023
|Rabbit Foot Rag
|Dom Flemons
|Dom Flemons
|Sep-Oct 2023
|The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald
|Gordon Lightfoot
|Gordon Lightfoot
|Sep-Oct 2023
|Big Sciota
|Russ Barenberg
|Traditional
|Sep-Oct 2023
|Drunken Sailor
|Traditional
|Sep-Oct 2023
|Fast Car
|Tracy Chapman
|Tracy Chapman
|Nov-Dec 2023
|Guitarra Piccante
|Ralph Towner
|Ralph Towner
|Nov-Dec 2023
|On Top of Old Smoky
|Traditional
|Nov-Dec 2023
|Over the River and Through the Woods
|Traditional
|Nov-Dec 2023
|Red Haired Boy
|Jamie Stillway
|Traditional
|Nov-Dec 2023
|Closer to Fine
|Indigo Girls
|Amy Ray & Emily Saliers
|Jan-Feb 2024
|In the Pines
|Nirvana
|Traditional
|Jan-Feb 2024
|Sidh Beag, Sidh Mor
|Al Petteway
|Traditional
|Jan-Feb 2024
|Banks of the Ohio
|Tony Rice
|Traditional
|Jan-Feb 2024
|Tonight You Belong to Me
|Traditional
|Jan-Feb 2024
