Updated Acoustic Guitar Song List, 1990 to 2024

We've published the music to more than 1,500 songs in Acoustic Guitar magazine since 1990. Now you can easily locate the issue in which a song appeared.
Sample song pages and covers from past issues of Acoustic Guitar magazine

We’ve published the music to more than 1,500 songs in Acoustic Guitar magazine since 1990. Now you can easily locate the issue in which a song appeared by consulting the table below. Sort by song title, creator, or performer or use the search function to find your favorites.

If you already have copies of the magazine, use this as a handy reference. Past issues are available to purchase. In addition to notation, tab, lyrics, and performance notes for the songs listed here, the archives contain a treasure trove of lessons, advice, interviews, and reviews. You’ll get the biggest savings with our digital archives bundled by decade. Please note that for 1990 through 2010, issues are available bundled by year; for 2011 and onward, you may buy issues individually or bundled by year.

TitlePerformer/VersionComposerIssue
Wondering Where the Lions AreBruce CockburnBruce CockburnJul-Aug 1990
ArabesqueBryan JohansonBryan JohansonJul-Aug 1990
Snow PrinceLarry CoryellLarry CoryellJul-Aug 1990
Watch Baby FallDavid BrombergDavid BrombergSep-Oct 1990
Our TimeRuss BarenbergRuss BarenbergSep-Oct 1990
Strolling, from Six MixturesStephen Funk PearsonStephen Funk PearsonSep-Oct 1990
Sally GoodinTraditionalSep-Oct 1990
Canon in GChristopher ParkeningGeorg Philipp TelemannNov-Dec 1990
Steamboat Gwine `Round the BendJohn FaheyJohn FaheyNov-Dec 1990
Lipstick SunsetJohn HiattJohn HiattNov-Dec 1990
October WeddingMike MarshallMike MarshallNov-Dec 1990
Carolan’s ReceiptTurlough O’CarolanNov-Dec 1990
Crazy CreekDan CraryTraditionalJan-Feb 1991
Hammer and a NailIndigo GirlsEmily SaliersJan-Feb 1991
Bourree I and IIJohn RenbournNicolas ValletJan-Feb 1991
Big Boss ManMance LipscombLuther Dixon and Al SmithJan-Feb 1991
Guitarra PicanteRalph TownerRalph TownerJan-Feb 1991
Cincinnati RagJerry DouglasTraditionalMar-Apr 1991
Once in a Very Blue MoonPat AlgerPat Alger and Gene LevineMar-Apr 1991
I’ve Cried My Last Tear Over YouSeldom SceneLionel Delmore and Carl JacksonMar-Apr 1991
Lovers Fleeing Through the Valley of the Echoes (Excerpt)Sharon IsbinLeo BrouwerMar-Apr 1991
California Dreamin’Chris ProctorJohn Phillips and Michelle PhillipsMay-Jun 1991
El NeveroFrank CorralesFrank CorralesMay-Jun 1991
Eighth of JanuaryTraditionalMay-Jun 1991
John HenryTraditionalMay-Jun 1991
LullabyFrederic HandFrederic HandJul-Aug 1991
Alhyia Bilawal (Dawn)Michael KleniacTraditionalJul-Aug 1991
While My Guitar Gently WeepsThe BeatlesGeorge HarrisonJul-Aug 1991
Here, There, and EverywhereThe BeatlesJohn Lennon and Paul McCartneyJul-Aug 1991
Maxwell’s Silver HammerThe BeatlesJohn Lennon and Paul McCartneyJul-Aug 1991
Come All Ye Fair and Tender LadiesTraditionalJul-Aug 1991
MirageAlex de GrassiAlex de GrassiSep-Oct 1991
How Weak I AmChristine Collister and Clive GregsonClive GregsonSep-Oct 1991
Valley of Love (No Pain, No Gain)Jamie FindlayJamie FindlaySep-Oct 1991
Jock O’HazeldeanMartin SimpsonTraditionalSep-Oct 1991
AlegriasPaco PeñaPaco PeñaSep-Oct 1991
Swanee River Boogie (Old Folks at Home)Tracy MooreStephen FosterSep-Oct 1991
Worried Man BluesCarter FamilyA.P. CarterNov-Dec 1991
T’en As EuDavid DoucetTraditionalNov-Dec 1991
Whiskey Before BreakfastNorman BlakeTraditionalNov-Dec 1991
The Little Girl from the Andira RiverPaul WinterGuadencio Thiago de MelloNov-Dec 1991
Knowing What I Know NowShawn ColvinShawn Colvin and John LeventhalNov-Dec 1991
DorothyJohn FaheyJohn Fahey and Janet SmithJan-Feb 1992
Mary Watches EverythingLuka BloomLuka BloomJan-Feb 1992
Kentucky WaltzBill MonroeJan-Feb 1992
Danny BoyFrederick WeatherlyJan-Feb 1992
Eye of the HurricaneDavid WilcoxDavid WilcoxMar-Apr 1992
Solid Old ManDjango ReinhardtTraditionalMar-Apr 1992
Lovely JoanMartin CarthyTraditionalMar-Apr 1992
The QuakerMartin CarthyTraditionalMar-Apr 1992
Metal DrumsPatty LarkinPatty LarkinMar-Apr 1992
500 MilesTraditionalMar-Apr 1992
The Devil in the KitchenTraditionalMar-Apr 1992
SimpaticoJeff LinskyJeff LinskyMay-Jun 1992
The Moon and St. ChristopherMary Chapin CarpenterMary Chapin CarpenterMay-Jun 1992
Ripplin’ WatersNitty Gritty Dirt BandJimmy IbbotsonMay-Jun 1992
Addison’s Walk (excerpts)Phil KeaggyPhil KeaggyMay-Jun 1992
Fisher’s HornpipeTraditionalMay-Jun 1992
The Riddle SongTraditionalMay-Jun 1992
CopperlineJames TaylorReynolds Price and James TaylorJul-Aug 1992
Dust Bowl ChildrenPeter RowanPeter RowanJul-Aug 1992
A Day at the RacesPreston ReedPreston ReedJul-Aug 1992
Amor de Mi VidaSally Van MeterJohn MillerJul-Aug 1992
Partitas for PickersJohann Sebastian BachJul-Aug 1992
Swing Low, Sweet ChariotTraditionalJul-Aug 1992
Capitola, CaliforniaBen VerderyBen VerderySep-Oct 1992
LaylaEric ClaptonEric Clapton and Jim GordonSep-Oct 1992
Blackberry BlossomMichelle ShockedTraditionalSep-Oct 1992
Santa MonicaPierre BensusanPierre BensusanSep-Oct 1992
My RomanceLorenz Hart and Richard RodgersSep-Oct 1992
Boll Weevil BluesTraditionalSep-Oct 1992
Backwater BluesBessie SmithBessie SmithNov-Dec 1992
The EntertainerDave Van RonkScott JoplinNov-Dec 1992
Hornpipe Medley (Lads of North Tyne, Minstrel’s Fancy, Harvest Home)Joe HuttonTraditionalNov-Dec 1992
DriverLeo KottkeLeo KottkeNov-Dec 1992
You Cannot Win ‘Em AllSteve ForbertSteve ForbertNov-Dec 1992
Who Woulda Thunk It?Greg BrownGreg BrownJan-Feb 1993
The Stars and Stripes ForeverGuy Van DuserJohn Philip SousaJan-Feb 1993
Dixie BreakdownMark O’ConnorDon RenoJan-Feb 1993
It’s Not Too LateT Bone BurnettT Bone Burnett and Declan MacManusJan-Feb 1993
Buckdancer’s ChoiceTraditionalJan-Feb 1993
Railroad BluesTraditionalJan-Feb 1993
In Sorrow’s WakeAndrew YorkAndrew YorkMar-Apr 1993
Salt CreekDoc and Merle WatsonTraditionalMar-Apr 1993
Pig IronPat DonohuePat DonohueMar-Apr 1993
Bad WisdomSuzanne VegaSuzanne VegaMar-Apr 1993
Fishing BluesTaj MahalHenry ThomasMar-Apr 1993
The Theme from the Pink PantherCalvin Custer and Henry ManciniMar-Apr 1993
Ashokan FarewellJay UngarMar-Apr 1993
Mercy IllinoisBrooks WilliamsBrooks WilliamsMay-Jun 1993
Just as I AmChet AtkinsTraditionalMay-Jun 1993
My Mary of the Curling HairEl McMeenTraditionalMay-Jun 1993
To New AmsterdamLaurence JuberLaurence JuberMay-Jun 1993
Diggin’ Uncle Sam’s BackyardPaul GeremiaPaul GeremiaMay-Jun 1993
Canon in DJohann PachelbelMay-Jun 1993
JahlaDavid TanenbaumLou HarrisonJul-Aug 1993
Knoxville RagEtta BakerEtta BakerJul-Aug 1993
Ain’t Life a BrookFerronFerronJul-Aug 1993
Bridge Over Troubled WaterSimon & GarfunkelPaul SimonJul-Aug 1993
Black WatersideBert JanschTraditionalSep-Oct 1993
The Gypsy LifeJohn GorkaJohn GorkaSep-Oct 1993
DidiLaurindo AlmeidaLaurindo AlmeidaSep-Oct 1993
Around the BendTraditionalSep-Oct 1993
George Brabazon, Second AirTurlough O’CarolanSep-Oct 1993
Dreamy Eyed GirlJohn HammondHambone Willie NewburnNov-Dec 1993
1952 Vincent Black LightningRichard ThompsonRichard ThompsonNov-Dec 1993
Closer StillTish HinojosaTish HinojosaNov-Dec 1993
TipperTony RiceTony RiceNov-Dec 1993
Silent NightFranz GruberNov-Dec 1993
Sandy River BelleTraditionalNov-Dec 1993
The First NoelTraditionalNov-Dec 1993
The Water Is WideTraditionalNov-Dec 1993
Opening the Eyes of LoveDuck BakerDuck BakerJan-Feb 1994
This Train Still RunsJanis IanJanis Ian and Jess LearyJan-Feb 1994
Won’t That Be a Happy TimeJoseph SpenceTraditionalJan-Feb 1994
Worried BluesTraditionalJan-Feb 1994
Cinquante SixAli Farka ToureAli Farka ToureMar-Apr 1994
Southland of the HeartBruce CockburnBruce CockburnMar-Apr 1994
Arc et SenansJohn RenbournJohn RenbournMar-Apr 1994
Living in the CountryPete SeegerPete SeegerMar-Apr 1994
Panhandle RagStacy PhillipsLeon McAuliffeMar-Apr 1994
New River TrainTraditionalMar-Apr 1994
Ballad for KayAcoustic AlchemyNick WebbMay-Jun 1994
Charlotte’s FancyCharlie ByrdCharlie ByrdMay-Jun 1994
Running from MercyRickie Lee JonesRickie Lee JonesMay-Jun 1994
Devil’s DreamTraditionalMay-Jun 1994
Friends and NeighborsTraditionalMay-Jun 1994
SaltarelloTraditionalMay-Jun 1994
Calling for YouIris DeMentIris DeMentJul-Aug 1994
SlateUncle TupeloJay Farrar and Jeff TweedyJul-Aug 1994
Will the Circle Be UnbrokenTraditionalJul-Aug 1994
Baby Please Don’t GoBig Bill BroonzyTraditionalSep-Oct 1994
BantuLos Angeles Guitar QuartetAndrew YorkSep-Oct 1994
Still Is Still Moving to MeWillie NelsonWillie NelsonSep-Oct 1994
Arkansas TravelerTraditionalSep-Oct 1994
Bury Me beneath the WillowTraditionalSep-Oct 1994
Strong ChemistryDavid WilcoxDavid WilcoxNov-Dec 1994
Themes and Variations on “Sakura”John WilliamsTraditionalNov-Dec 1994
Make Believe StuntReverend Gary DavisReverend Gary DavisNov-Dec 1994
Nightshade RoundsSharon IsbinBruce MacCombieNov-Dec 1994
Twin SistersTraditionalNov-Dec 1994
The Hymn of Ordinary MotionEdgar Meyer, Jerry Douglas, and Russ BarenbergRuss Barenberg and Jerry DouglasJan-Feb 1995
Graduation MarchElizabeth CottenTraditionalJan-Feb 1995
Skinny LegsLyle LovettLyle LovettJan-Feb 1995
Aura LeeTraditionalJan-Feb 1995
Carroll County BluesTraditionalJan-Feb 1995
Queenie’s WaltzAdrian LeggAdrian LeggMar-Apr 1995
Carolan’s DreamEl McMeenTurlough O’CarolanMar-Apr 1995
ThanksgivingLoudon Wainwright IIILoudon Wainwright IIIMar-Apr 1995
Viva Jerez BuleriasManolo SanlucarManolo SanlucarMar-Apr 1995
BuleriandoMoraito ChicoMoraito ChicoMar-Apr 1995
Love You Like a ManChris SmitherChris SmitherMay-Jun 1995
Whee Ha SwingLedward KaapanaSonny ChillingworthMay-Jun 1995
Anything You Need but MeNanci GriffithNanci GriffithMay-Jun 1995
Moonlight SonataLudwig van BeethovenMay-Jun 1995
Passionate KissesLucinda WilliamsLucinda WilliamsJul 1995
The Golden SlippersJames A. BlandJul 1995
Happy BirthdayMildred J. Hill and Patty S. HillJul 1995
Cinquante SixAli Farka ToureAli Farka ToureAug 1995
Southland of the HeartBruce CockburnBruce CockburnAug 1995
Strong ChemistryDavid WilcoxDavid WilcoxAug 1995
Why Don’t You Go Back to the WoodsEdgar Meyer, Jerry Douglas, and Russ BarenbergEdgar MeyerAug 1995
Grateful DawgJerry Garcia and David GrismanJerry Garcia and David GrismanAug 1995
DriverLeo KottkeLeo KottkeAug 1995
BeeswingRichard ThompsonRichard ThompsonAug 1995
Bad WisdomSuzanne VegaSuzanne VegaAug 1995
Bandera del Sol/ Flag of the SunTish HinojosaTish HinojosaAug 1995
Vigilante ManWoody GuthrieAug 1995
Smith ChapelDavid GrierDavid GrierSep 1995
He Forgot That It Was SundayJohn PrineJohn PrineSep 1995
Let’s Go to TownMemphis MinnieKansas Joe and Memphis MinnieSep 1995
AvalonAl Jolson, Buddy DeSylva, and Vincent RoseSep 1995
Me and Billy the KidJoe ElyJoe ElyOct 1995
Blues for AngelJoe PassJoe PassOct 1995
Julius Finkbine’s Rag (Beaumont Rag)Kentucky ColonelsClarence WhiteOct 1995
Keep On Sailin’Dale MillerDale MillerNov 1995
Embryonic JourneyJefferson AirplaneJorma KaukonenNov 1995
Pastures of PlentyRamblin’ Jack ElliottWoody GuthrieNov 1995
MoveThe RochesSuzzy RocheNov 1995
Chao de EstrelasTrio da PazOrestes Barbosa and Silvio CaldasNov 1995
Star of the County DownTraditionalNov 1995
Robert Johnson in Open GDale MillerDale MillerDec 1995
Never EnoughJacques StotzemJacques StotzemDec 1995
Blue MountainKate Brislin and Jody StecherFred W. KellerDec 1995
Down in the ValleyTraditionalDec 1995
Good King WenceslasTraditionalDec 1995
Invitation to a Masked BallDale MillerGiuseppe VerdiJan 1996
Larry the Logger Two-StepDoobie BrothersPat SimmonsJan 1996
Right Here NowJames McMurtryJames McMurtryJan 1996
Bella DonnaPeppino D’AgostinoPeppino D’AgostinoJan 1996
Breaking the ChainPeter CaseFontaine Brown and Peter CaseJan 1996
Cradle and AllAni DiFrancoAni DiFrancoMar 1996
Before You Accuse MeEric ClaptonEugene McDanielMar 1996
Bring Me Some WaterMelissa EtheridgeMelissa EtheridgeMar 1996
CleophaScott JoplinMar 1996
Old Joe ClarkTraditionalMar 1996
Amazing GraceDoug WambleJohn NewtonApr 1996
Uh HuhKristina OlsenKristina OlsenApr 1996
Linus and LucySteven KingVince GuaraldiApr 1996
Prayer in Open DEmmylou HarrisEmmylou HarrisMay 1996
Foggy Mountain SpecialFlatt and ScruggsGladys Stacey Flatt and Anne Louise ScruggsMay 1996
She’s Makin’ Whoopee in Hell TonightLonnie JohnsonLonnie JohnsonMay 1996
Gringo HoneymoonRobert Earl KeenRobert Earl KeenMay 1996
BirchesBill MorrisseyBill MorrisseyJun 1996
Durang’s HornpipeDan CraryTraditionalJun 1996
Waltz No. 2 for ConcertinaDavid StarobinGiulio RegondiJun 1996
Black Mountain RagDoc WatsonTraditionalJul 1996
CaledoniaDougie MacLeanDougie MacLeanJul 1996
Everyday BoyJoan ArmatradingJoan ArmatradingJul 1996
Paris, TexasRy CooderRy CooderJul 1996
Shotgun down the AvalancheShawn ColvinShawn Colvin and John LeventhalJul 1996
Roll in My Sweet Baby’s ArmsTraditionalJul 1996
Just Like This TrainJoni MitchellJoni MitchellAug 1996
Me Melican ManA.J. WeidtAug 1996
G-Run Boogie, Mama Don’t ‘Low Solo, Mama Don’t ‘LowTraditionalAug 1996
WindfallSon VoltJay FarrarSep 1996
The Death of Queen JaneTrainDaithi SprouleSep 1996
The Water Is WideEd GerhardTraditionalOct 1996
Kitty’s WeddingTraditionalOct 1996
Grasshopper Maker’s SongDusan BogdanovicDusan BogdanovicNov 1996
Alive in the WorldJackson BrowneJackson BrowneNov 1996
DallasThe FlatlandersJimmie Dale GilmoreNov 1996
Satin DollDuke Ellington and Johnny MercerNov 1996
Roamin’ and Ramblin’ BluesDavid Honeyboy EdwardsDavid Honeyboy EdwardsDec 1996
Away in a MangerTraditionalDec 1996
Bring a Torch, Jeanette IsabellaTraditionalDec 1996
Good King WenceslasTraditionalDec 1996
Up! Up! Up!Dan HicksDan HicksJan 1997
Going HomePaul YandellPaul YandellJan 1997
JardinStrunz and FarahJorge StrunzJan 1997
Banish MisfortuneTraditionalJan 1997
Humphrey’s HornpipeTraditionalJan 1997
Pretty PeggyTraditionalJan 1997
All in TwilightDavid TanenbaumToru TakemitsuFeb 1997
Perpetual Blues MachineKeb’ Mo’Keb’ Mo’Feb 1997
High Lonesome SoundVince GillVince GillFeb 1997
The 2nd LawMichael HedgesMichael HedgesMar 1997
The Devil’s RadioRobyn HitchcockRobyn HitchcockMar 1997
Message to a FriendCharlie Haden and Pat MethenyPat MethenyApr 1997
Dreamer’s WaltzScott NygaardScott NygaardApr 1997
Tom Ames’ PrayerSteve EarleSteve EarleApr 1997
Merrily Kiss the QuakerTraditionalApr 1997
Whiskey Before BreakfastTraditionalApr 1997
Waltz, Op. 39, No. 8Eliot FiskJohannes BrahmsMay 1997
VegematicSteve GoodmanSteve Goodman and Michael SmithMay 1997
Chasing the DragonTim SparksTim SparksMay 1997
Tecumseh ValleyTownes Van ZandtTownes Van ZandtMay 1997
Sunset IslandEarl KlughEarl KlughJun 1997
ToccataPhilip HiiJohann Sebastian BachJun 1997
SwimmingPierce PettisPierce PettisJun 1997
What a Friend We Have in JesusCharles ConverseJun 1997
Leather BritchesTraditionalJun 1997
AnnabelleGillian WelchGillian WelchJul 1997
San Francisco Bay BluesJesse FullerJesse FullerJul 1997
You Were Meant for MeJewelJewel (Kilcher) and Steve PoltzJul 1997
Santa CruzMartin SimpsonMartin SimpsonJul 1997
Donal OgMartin SimpsonTraditionalJul 1997
My Generous LoverMartin SimpsonTraditionalJul 1997
The Coo Coo BirdMartin SimpsonTraditionalJul 1997
Georgia on My MindMartin TaylorHoagy CarmichaelJul 1997
FarewellBadi AssadSergio AssadAug 1997
Minuet from the “Notebook of Anna Magdalena Bach”Johann Sebastian BachAug 1997
Swing Low, Sweet ChariotTraditionalAug 1997
BrotherBill FrisellBill FrisellSep 1997
Don’t Give That Girl a GunIndigo GirlsAmy RaySep 1997
Love Keep Us TogetherMartin SextonWayne Cohen and Martin SextonSep 1997
Daisy Goes a DancingPat KirtleyPat KirtleySep 1997
The White CockadeTraditionalSep 1997
Hurricanes, Earthquakes, and TomatoesDoyle DykesDoyle DykesOct 1997
L.A. FreewayGuy ClarkGuy ClarkOct 1997
In Old Colonial DaysTraditionalOct 1997
Slow CreekBeppe GambettaTraditionalNov 1997
Tap RoomChris ProctorChris ProctorNov 1997
Kiss Me, Miss LibertyJohn Wesley HardingJohn Wesley HardingNov 1997
Chilly WindsTraditionalNov 1997
FootprintsKelly Joe PhelpsKelly Joe PhelpsDec 1997
Angels We Have Heard on HighMike MarshallTraditionalDec 1997
Opus 57David GrismanDavid GrismanJan 1998
Wolf at the DoorPatty LarkinPatty LarkinJan 1998
And So It Goes . . .Steve TilstonSteve TilstonJan 1998
High Fever BluesCorey HarrisCorey HarrisFeb 1998
At SeventeenJanis IanJanis IanFeb 1998
Jesse JamesTraditionalFeb 1998
The Little Stream of WhiskeyTraditionalFeb 1998
Turkish MarchWolfgang Amadeus MozartFeb 1998
I Still Want ToCatie CurtisCatie CurtisMar 1998
SangisangyDamaZafimahaleo RasolofondrasoloMar 1998
AndriryD’GaryErnest RandrianasoloMar 1998
Louis CollinsMississippi John HurtMississippi John HurtMar 1998
Amanda JewellRicky SkaggsRicky SkaggsMar 1998
Will the Circle be UnbrokenTraditionalMar 1998
Barely BreathingDuncan SheikDuncan SheikApr 1998
Aires ChoquerosPaco de LuciaPaco de Lucia and Jose TorregrosaApr 1998
La BarrosaPaco de LuciaPaco de Lucia and Ramon SanchezApr 1998
O for a Thousand Tongues to SingCarl GlaserApr 1998
Lover Come Back to MeCats and JammersOscar Hammerstein and Sigmund RombergMay 1998
Guitar RagDale MillerDale MillerMay 1998
EmbaixadorPaolo BellinatiPaolo BellinatiMay 1998
Leader of the BandDan FogelbergDan FogelbergJun 1998
Knockin’ on Your DoorMuleskinnerEd MayfieldJun 1998
The Sky Above, the Mud BelowTom RussellTom RussellJun 1998
How Can I Keep from Singing?TraditionalJun 1998
Soldier’s JoyTraditionalJun 1998
TravisBela FleckBela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, and Mike MarshallJul 1998
Enough to Be on Your WayJames TaylorJames TaylorJul 1998
HomeKristin HershKristin HershJul 1998
If I Only Had a BrainHarold ArlenJul 1998
Oh SisterDan BernDan BernAug 1998
Bonnie DundeeGlenn WeiserTraditionalAug 1998
LandlordJosh WhiteGene RaskinAug 1998
Mr. GuitarTommy EmmanuelTommy EmmanuelAug 1998
Alice’s RestaurantArlo GuthrieArlo GuthrieSep 1998
Scrapyard LullabyChris WhitleyChris WhitleySep 1998
If You Love SomebodyGuy DavisGuy DavisSep 1998
A Tribute to Peador O’DonnellJerry DouglasDonal LunnySep 1998
RosalieMike DowlingGeorge RootSep 1998
Brian WilsonBarenaked LadiesSteven PageOct 1998
I’ll Have to Say I Love You in a SongJim CroceJim CroceOct 1998
All the Good Times Are Past and GoneTraditionalOct 1998
Lonesome Road BluesTraditionalOct 1998
Sweet AdelineElliott SmithElliott SmithNov 1998
Percussive TechniquesPreston ReedPreston ReedNov 1998
Weirdo’s WaltzJohn ShermanNov 1998
Slow WaltzMatteo CarcassiNov 1998
Fill ‘Em UpKenny SultanKenny SultanDec 1998
Guitar RagMerle TravisMerle TravisDec 1998
Mysterious HabitatsScott TennantDusan BogdanovicDec 1998
CoryannaStephen FearingWillie P. Bennett and Stephen FearingDec 1998
We Wish You a Merry ChristmasTraditionalDec 1998
Have You Ever Been to EnglandDavid GrierDavid GrierJan 1999
Gertie RuthRoy RogersDavid Gionfriddo and Steve GordonJan 1999
Bottle of BluesBeckBeck (Hansen)Feb 1999
Where Did You Go?Jones and LevaJames LevaFeb 1999
From the MorningNick DrakeNick DrakeFeb 1999
And 3 Not 4Woody MannWoody MannFeb 1999
Star of the County DownEl McMeenTraditionalMar 1999
It’s a Long Way HomeJennifer KimballJennifer KimballMar 1999
Back Up and PushWayne HendersonTraditionalMar 1999
Valse à cing temps, KalamatianoTraditionalMar 1999
Caleb MeyerGillian WelchGillian Welch and David RawlingsApr 1999
When I Feel the Sea beneath My SoulTaj MahalTaj MahalApr 1999
Take Me BackTraditionalApr 1999
Walk on J.J. Cale’s WalkFranco MoroneFranco MoroneMay 1999
Coming HomeJudith EdelmanJudith EdelmanMay 1999
EstrellitaManuel BarruecoManuel PonceMay 1999
Green Green Rocky RoadAnna and Kate McGarrigleTraditionalJun 1999
Love Like LaughterBeth OrtonTed Barnes and Beth OrtonJun 1999
Leroy’s Dustbowl BluesSteve Earle and Del McCoury BandSteve EarleJun 1999
Muir WoodsAndrew YorkAndrew YorkJul 1999
Nothing Ever LastsClive GregsonClive GregsonJul 1999
Pickin’ My WayEddie LangEddie LangJul 1999
AllegrettoJesse CookJesse CookJul 1999
Crash into MeDave Matthews BandDave MatthewsAug 1999
The ClawJerry ReedJerry Reed HubbardAug 1999
Liverpool HornpipeTraditionalAug 1999
Samba de Uma Nota Só (One-Note Samba)Charlie Byrd and Stan GetzAntonio Carlos JobimSep 1999
KlimbimDon RossDon RossSep 1999
These DreamsNancy WilsonMartin Page and Bernie TaupinSep 1999
Farewell BluesJoseph Mares and Elmer SchoebelSep 1999
Rainy Road into AtlantaCheryl WheelerCheryl WheelerOct 1999
Tall TreesDave AlvinDave Alvin and Fontaine BrownOct 1999
Minor SwingDjango ReinhardtStéphane Grappelli and Django ReinhardtOct 1999
Church St. BluesNorman BlakeNorman BlakeOct 1999
Crawdad SongDoc WatsonTraditionalNov 1999
If Love Is Not EnoughPeter MulveyPeter MulveyNov 1999
Jesse JamesTraditionalNov 1999
La ComparsaEliades OchoaErnesto LecuonaDec 1999
That’s What Makes You StrongJesse WinchesterJesse WinchesterDec 1999
Three Quarter NorthLeo KottkeLeo KottkeDec 1999
Crow JaneSkip JamesTraditionalDec 1999
Stack Lee’s BluesSteve JamesSteve JamesDec 1999
Buddy Bolden’s BluesSteve JamesTraditionalDec 1999
Banks of the OhioTraditionalDec 1999
Roll and TumbleTraditionalDec 1999
Tripping up the StairsTraditionalDec 1999
Walker StreetTraditionalDec 1999
MangoBruce CockburnBruce CockburnJan 2000
SundownGordon LightfootGordon LightfootJan 2000
There AreToshi ReagonToshi ReagonJan 2000
ChesterfieldJohn JacksonJohn JacksonFeb 2000
Blue in GreenJohn McLaughlinMiles DavisFeb 2000
The BoxerPaul SimonPaul SimonFeb 2000
John HenryTraditionalFeb 2000
Railroad BillTraditionalFeb 2000
That HouseCPRJeff Pevar, David Crosby, and James RaymondMar 2000
101 SouthPeter FingerPeter FingerMar 2000
Every MorningSugar RayMark McGrath and Joseph “MeG” NicholMar 2000
Shady GroveTraditionalMar 2000
I Shall Not Walk AloneBen HarperBen HarperApr 2000
CiaraLuka BloomLuka BloomApr 2000
GreensleevesTraditionalApr 2000
I Am a PilgrimTraditionalApr 2000
Cancion (Peteneras)Paco PeñaTraditionalMay 2000
Moe ‘Uhane (Dream Slack Key)Sonny ChillingworthSonny ChillingworthMay 2000
Cowboy Take Me AwayThe Dixie ChicksMarcus Hummon and Martie SeidelMay 2000
Fanny PowersTurlough O’CarolanMay 2000
Mercury BluesDavid Lindley and Hani NaserK.C. Douglas and Robert GeddinsJun 2000
MysteryWilly PorterSteve Kleiber and Willy PorterJun 2000
Beautiful Brown EyesTraditionalJun 2000
The Water GardenAlex de GrassiAlex de GrassiAug 2000
Wake Up Little SusieEverly BrothersBoudleaux Bryant and Felice BryantAug 2000
Phoebe’s IcebergKristina OlsenKristina OlsenAug 2000
Hello BirminghamAni DiFrancoAni DiFrancoSep 2000
YesterdayLaurence JuberJohn Lennon and Paul McCartneySep 2000
Arthur McBridePaul BradyPaul BradySep 2000
Decision at Glady ForkBryan SuttonBryan SuttonOct 2000
The MessengerRay Wylie HubbardRay Wylie HubbardOct 2000
Midnight on the WaterBenny ThomassonOct 2000
Kingdom ComeTraditionalOct 2000
Thick as a BrickJethro TullIan Anderson and Gerald BostockNov 2000
Canadee-I-ONic JonesNic JonesNov 2000
Makes Me HappyStacey EarleStacey EarleNov 2000
She Moved through the FaireAl PettewayTraditionalDec 2000
Deep GapAlison BrownAlison BrownDec 2000
A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna FallBob DylanBob DylanDec 2000
What Do We Do NowJohn HiattJohn HiattDec 2000
God Rest Ye Merry, GentlemenTraditionalDec 2000
Dale’s BluesDale MillerDale MillerJan 2001
Cept You and Me BabeGreg BrownGreg BrownJan 2001
St. ThomasEric LugoschSonny RollinsFeb 2001
SevillaGerardo NunezGerardo NunezFeb 2001
Over the MountainLouise TaylorLouise TaylorFeb 2001
Diminishing ReturnsMike DowlingMike DowlingFeb 2001
Turning of the TideRichard ThompsonRichard ThompsonFeb 2001
Wild Mountain ThymeAl PettewayTraditionalMar 2001
Pinch MeBarenaked LadiesSteven Page and Ed RobertsonMar 2001
Illinois BluesJohn Cephas and Phil WigginsNehemiah “Skip” JamesMar 2001
SummertimeTony Rice and Jerry GarciaGeorge GershwinMar 2001
Queequeg’s Big AdventureAnger/Marshall BandMike MarshallApr 2001
Key to the HighwayB.B. King and Eric ClaptonBig Bill Broonzy and Charley SegarApr 2001
The Fairest of All YarrowKate RusbyTraditionalApr 2001
Come Back BabyEric BibbTraditionalMay 2001
No More Ramblin’Jerry RicksGerald RicksMay 2001
This Flight TonightJoni MitchellJoni MitchellMay 2001
Loola LooKeb’ Mo’Keb’ Mo’May 2001
Frankie and JohnnyGuy Van DuserTraditionalJun 2001
I’m Leavin’ NowJohnny CashJohnny CashJun 2001
Good DreamP.J. OlssonP.J. OlssonJun 2001
Rovin’ on a Winter’s NightTraditionalJun 2001
GranadaAdam del MonteIsaac AlbenizJul 2001
Busy Blues, and Less Is More BluesKenny SultanKenny SultanJul 2001
Into the GardenPat DonohuePat DonohueJul 2001
Rough LuckRay BonnevilleRay BonnevilleJul 2001
Red Dirt GirlEmmylou HarrisEmmylou HarrisAug 2001
AnthemRalph TownerRalph TownerAug 2001
Neo’s SongSean WatkinsSean WatkinsAug 2001
Asia de CubaAl Di MeolaAl Di MeolaSep 2001
Long Tall MamaBig Bill BroonzyBig Bill BroonzySep 2001
Oh AbrahamJohn GorkaJohn GorkaSep 2001
Wa’apaKeola BeamerKeola BeamerSep 2001
A Grandmother’s WishKeola BeamerKeola Beamer and Auntie NamakeluaSep 2001
Sunflower River BluesJohn FaheyJohn FaheyOct 2001
I Wish It Would RainRodney CrowellRodney CrowellOct 2001
Nothing Like YouShawn ColvinShawn Colvin and John LeventhalOct 2001
La GrondeuseTraditionalOct 2001
The Hunter’s PurseTraditionalOct 2001
Longing TownDuncan SheikSteven Sater and Duncan SheikNov 2001
Cryin’Frank VignolaLes PaulNov 2001
Prelude from Cello Suite No. 1 (BWV 1007)Johann Sebastian BachNov 2001
Will the Circle Be Unbroken?TraditionalNov 2001
Windy and WarmChet AtkinsJohn D. LoudermilkDec 2001
Evening Comes EarlyJohn DoyleJohn DoyleDec 2001
Slave to the BeautyMary Chapin CarpenterMary Chapin CarpenterDec 2001
Angeline the BakerTraditionalDec 2001
Oh Come EmmanuelTraditionalDec 2001
Arriving on a TrainFreedy JohnstonFreedy JohnstonJan 2002
EdelweissGene BertonciniOscar Hammerstein and Richard RodgersJan 2002
Beggar’s OilKelly Joe PhelpsKelly Joe PhelpsJan 2002
Coleraine/MonferrineTraditionalJan 2002
Going to CaliforniaLed ZeppelinJimmy Page and Robert PlantFeb 2002
L’AlchimistePierre BensusanPierre BensusanFeb 2002
Last Year’s TroublesSuzanne VegaSuzanne VegaFeb 2002
I Am a PilgrimTraditionalFeb 2002
Written on the Back of His HandLucy KaplanskyLucy Kaplansky and Richard LivinMar 2002
Flying WigsRoland DyensRoland DyensMar 2002
Friend of the DevilThe Grateful DeadJerry Garcia and John Dawson, words by Robert HunterMar 2002
Standing StillJewelJewel (Kilcher) and Rick NowelsApr 2002
Holy WellTim O’BrienTim O’BrienApr 2002
PreludeFerdinando CarulliApr 2002
On Top of Old SmokeyTraditionalApr 2002
Shady GroveTraditionalApr 2002
Moon RiverBill FrisellHenry ManciniMay 2002
Watermelon ManChris Thomas KingChris Thomas KingMay 2002
Piero’s ThemeDavid Tanenbaum and Peppino D’AgostinoPiero D’AgostinoMay 2002
All The Things You AreEarl KlughJerome KernMay 2002
House of the Rising SunBob DylanTraditionalJun 2002
Forever Has Come to an EndBuddy Miller and Julie MillerJulie MillerJun 2002
MoonshadowCat StevensCat StevensJun 2002
Angel BandTraditionalJun 2002
Nine Pound HammerEddie PenningtonMerle TravisJul 2002
The Bells of RhymneyPete SeegerIdris Davies and Pete SeegerJul 2002
Fan DanceSam PhillipsSam PhillipsJul 2002
Levis BeaulieuTraditionalJul 2002
Let Me Down EasyChris IsaakChris IsaakAug 2002
Terraplane BluesRobert JohnsonRobert JohnsonAug 2002
Cordoba (Solea)Vicente AmigoVicente AmigoAug 2002
Bourree de St. SeverTraditionalAug 2002
Makin’ PiesPatty GriffinPatty GriffinSep 2002
The Old BushTony McManusTraditionalSep 2002
Blackberry BlossomTraditionalSep 2002
I Am a Man of Constant SorrowTraditionalSep 2002
Statesboro BluesBlind Willie McTellBlind Willie McTellOct 2002
PlainteMarco PereiraMarco PereiraOct 2002
Turn and RunNeil FinnNeil FinnOct 2002
The BansheeTraditionalOct 2002
Never Going Back AgainFleetwood MacLindsey BuckinghamNov 2002
GonePeter CasePeter CaseNov 2002
Bury Me Beneath the WillowTraditionalNov 2002
New River TrainTraditionalNov 2002
Easy (As Falling Apart)Kelly WillisKelly WillisDec 2002
Bout a SpoonfulMance LipscombMance LipscombDec 2002
This SideNickel CreekSean WatkinsDec 2002
Morning GloryThe Marc Atkinson TrioMarc AtkinsonDec 2002
We Three KingsTraditionalDec 2002
Swept AwayChris ProctorChris ProctorJan 2003
MasangaJohn WilliamsJean Bosco MwendaJan 2003
Big River BluesJorma KaukonenAlton Delmore and Rabon DelmoreJan 2003
Call You HomeMark ErelliMark ErelliJan 2003
StagoleeTraditionalJan 2003
Ookpic WaltzDavid GrierTraditionalFeb 2003
While My Guitar Gently WeepsThe BeatlesGeorge HarrisonFeb 2003
Beautiful CityTim SparksTraditionalFeb 2003
Sail Away LadiesTraditionalFeb 2003
It’s NotAimee MannAimee MannMar 2003
Slow DownRichie HavensRichie HavensMar 2003
XarmegariaSylvain LucTraditionalMar 2003
Midnight on the Stormy DeepTraditionalMar 2003
She Loves to Ride HorsesGuy ClarkGuy Clark and Keith SykesApr 2003
You’re the OneTracy ChapmanTracy ChapmanApr 2003
The Golden SlippersJames A. BlandApr 2003
John HenryTraditionalApr 2003
HappychapGyan RileyGyan RileyMay 2003
DesireRyan AdamsRyan AdamsMay 2003
I Know You RiderTraditionalMay 2003
The CranesPatty LarkinPatty LarkinJun 2003
MombasaTommy EmmanuelTommy EmmanuelJun 2003
Rolling in My Sweet Baby’s ArmsTraditionalJun 2003
It Is Better Farther OnJames Alan SheltonTraditionalJul 2003
My Black MamaSon HouseSon HouseJul 2003
Black Silk GownStephen FearingStephen FearingJul 2003
Fisher’s HornpipeTraditionalJul 2003
Sailor’s HornpipeTraditionalJul 2003
DjangologyBireli LagreneStéphane Grappelli and Django ReinhardtAug 2003
The Beauty of the RainDar WilliamsDar WilliamsAug 2003
World Without TearsLucinda WilliamsLucinda WilliamsAug 2003
WhispersRick RuskinRick RuskinAug 2003
Kohler’s HornpipeTraditionalAug 2003
Messenger WindBruce CockburnBruce CockburnSep 2003
After the RainChuck ProphetKurt Lipschutz and Chuck ProphetSep 2003
Breaking PointLaurence JuberLaurence JuberSep 2003
Etude No. 5 from Twenty-Four Studies, Op. 48Mauro GiulianiSep 2003
PeacekeeperFleetwood MacLindsey BuckinghamOct 2003
He Stole AwayReverend Gary DavisTraditionalOct 2003
Shame About ItZubot and DawsonSteve DawsonOct 2003
Take This HammerTraditionalOct 2003
Train HomeChris SmitherChris SmitherNov 2003
An Innocent FictionErin McKeownErin McKeownNov 2003
Danny BoyTraditionalNov 2003
St. James InfirmaryAlex de GrassiTraditionalDec 2003
The Old Rugged CrossBlue HighwayTraditionalDec 2003
High Heel ShoeBryan SuttonTraditionalDec 2003
The Sweet Magnolia TreeDoug WambleDoug WambleDec 2003
Pass Me ByPete YornPete YornDec 2003
ShchedrykMykola Dmytrovich LeontovychDec 2003
House of the Rising SunTraditionalDec 2003
Popcorn and WineDanny BarnesDanny BarnesJan 2004
Prelude (From Prelude, Fugue, and Allegro, BWV 998)David RussellJohann Sebastian BachJan 2004
Mama’s Stray BabyRory BlockRory BlockJan 2004
Passeig de GraciaPatrick FrancisJan 2004
Paul and SilasTraditionalJan 2004
Serenado por GitaroDavid TanenbaumLou HarrisonFeb 2004
The DolphinJohn McLaughlinLuiz EcaFeb 2004
In My Own MindLyle LovettLyle LovettFeb 2004
GeorgieMartin SimpsonTraditionalMar 2004
BabyShelby LynneShelby LynneMar 2004
Rosemary FairTraditionalMar 2004
Full LightDarrell ScottDarrell ScottApr 2004
Sailor SongRickie Lee JonesRickie Lee Jones and David KalishApr 2004
Lonesome Road BluesTraditionalApr 2004
Paddy on the Turnpike / Cuckoo’s NestTraditionalApr 2004
Special Rider BluesCorey HarrisCorey HarrisMay 2004
Back in the CircusJonatha BrookeJonatha BrookeMay 2004
A Blacksmith Courted MeMartin SimpsonTraditionalMay 2004
I Can’t Keep from Crying SometimesMartin SimpsonTraditionalMay 2004
Kahuku Slack-KeyPatrick LandezaMay 2004
A Night in FrontenacBeppe GambettaBeppe GambettaJun 2004
F.A. SwingJohn JorgensonJohn JorgensonJul 2004
Parisian WaltzMuriel Anderson and Julie AdamsMuriel AndersonJul 2004
Amazing GraceJohn NewtonJul 2004
Little SadieTraditionalJul 2004
TumbalalaikaNina GerberTraditionalAug 2004
All NightSam PhillipsSam PhillipsAug 2004
Rambler, GamblerTraditionalAug 2004
Walkin’ BluesEric ClaptonRobert JohnsonSep 2004
Danville GirlTim StaffordTim StaffordSep 2004
Forked DeerTraditionalSep 2004
Ferry Cross the MerseyPat MethenyGerrard MarsdenOct 2004
Ballad of Easy RiderThe ByrdsRoger McGuinnOct 2004
Motherless ChildrenTraditionalOct 2004
Blue GuitarsEddie LangLonnie Johnson and Eddie LangNov 2004
The Bottom of the PunchbowlRobin BullockTraditionalNov 2004
Christmas Time’s A-Comin’Bill MonroeTex LoganDec 2004
Each Coming NightIron and WineSamuel BeamDec 2004
IngotsKaki KingKaki KingDec 2004
Catch the WindDonovanDonovan LeitchJan 2005
Long as You Get It DoneGuy DavisGuy DavisJan 2005
Variation One, from ‘Variations on a Theme by Mozart’Fernando SorJan 2005
On IceChris ThileChris ThileFeb 2005
Morley’s PavanTom BallThomas MorleyFeb 2005
Danny BoyTraditionalFeb 2005
TelevisionRobyn HitchcockRobyn HitchcockMar 2005
Come Back to Old Santa FeTony Rice and Peter RowanJerry Faires and Peter RowanMar 2005
Washington BluesElizabeth CottenElizabeth CottenApr 2005
Frankie and JohnnyGuy Van DuserTraditionalApr 2005
Turnaround BluesJohn CocoJohn CocoApr 2005
ImagineJohn LennonJohn LennonApr 2005
SugareeThe Grateful DeadJerry Garcia and Robert HunterApr 2005
Lord InchiquinTurlough O’CarolanApr 2005
Studying StonesAni DiFrancoAni DiFrancoMay 2005
Down in the Valley to PrayTraditionalMay 2005
Handsome MollyTraditionalMay 2005
I Can’t Get My Head Around itAimee MannAimee MannJun 2005
Diddie Wah DiddieBlind BlakeBlind BlakeJun 2005
Rabbit Foot BluesBlind Lemon JeffersonBlind Lemon JeffersonJun 2005
Pea Vine BluesCharley PattonCharley PattonJun 2005
Old Folks at HomeStephen FosterJun 2005
Can’t Find My Way HomeBlind FaithSteve WinwoodJul 2005
Swing de ParisDjango ReinhardtDjango ReinhardtJul 2005
Bye Bye Baby BluesLittle Hat JonesLittle Hat JonesJul 2005
BensusanMichael HedgesMichael HedgesJul 2005
BlackbirdThe BeatlesJohn Lennon and Paul McCartneyJul 2005
Lonesome Old RiverTraditionalJul 2005
Milwaukee BluesCharlie PooleCharlie PooleAug 2005
The WeightThe BandJaime Robbie RobertsonAug 2005
Eight Days a WeekThe BeatlesJohn Lennon and Paul McCartneyAug 2005
God Says Nothing BackThe WallflowersJakob DylanAug 2005
Bury Me Not on the Lone PrairieTraditionalAug 2005
The Plains of BoyleTraditionalAug 2005
Don’t Think Twice It’s All RightBob DylanBob DylanSep 2005
Hesitation BluesJorma KaukonenReverend Gary DavisSep 2005
Come As You AreNirvanaKurt CobainSep 2005
After You’ve GoneHenry Creamer and Turner LaytonSep 2005
Swing Low, Sweet ChariotTraditionalSep 2005
Marching Through GeorgiaEric LugoschHenry Clay WorkOct 2005
Fire and RainJames TaylorJames TaylorOct 2005
Maybe I’m AmazedLaurence JuberPaul McCartneyOct 2005
Sugar Baby BluesTraditionalOct 2005
The Ash GroveTraditionalOct 2005
Rain KingCounting CrowsAdam Duritz and David BrysonNov 2005
The Swimming SongLoudon Wainwright IIILoudon Wainwright IIINov 2005
Cousin Sally BrownTraditionalNov 2005
We Are Nowhere and It’s NowBright EyesConor OberstDec 2005
Peaceful Easy FeelingThe EaglesJack TempchinDec 2005
AngelinaTommy EmmanuelTommy EmmanuelDec 2005
Christmas Time Is HereVince Guaraldi TrioVince Guaraldi and Lee MendelsonDec 2005
Old Joe ClarkTraditionalDec 2005
Deck the HallsTraditionalDec 2005
Angel from MontgomeryBonnie RaittJohn PrineJan 2006
Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)Green DayBillie Joe Armstrong and Frank WrightJan 2006
Come to Find OutJohn HammondJohn HammondJan 2006
Gymnopedie No. 1Erik SatieJan 2006
Teach Your ChildrenCrosby, Stills, Nash & YoungGraham NashFeb 2006
These DaysJackson BrowneJackson BrowneFeb 2006
Make Me a Pallet On Your FloorMississippi John HurtMississippi John HurtFeb 2006
Losing My ReligionR.E.M.Bill Berry, Peter Buck, Mike Mills, and Michael StipeFeb 2006
The Yellow Rose of TexasTraditionalFeb 2006
Strange BrewCreamEric Clapton, Felix Pappalardi, and Gail CollinsMar 2006
Eighth of JanuaryEric LugoschTraditionalMar 2006
Take Me Home, Country RoadsJohn DenverJohn Denver, Bill Danoff, and Taffy NivertMar 2006
Cherry CountyLeo KottkeLeo KottkeMar 2006
House of the Rising SunPeppino D’AgostinoTraditionalApr 2006
California Blues (Blue Yodel No. 4)Tim O’BrienJimmie RodgersApr 2006
Brown-Eyed GirlVan MorrisonVan MorrisonApr 2006
Greenback DollarTraditionalApr 2006
Look for the Silver LiningAl JolsonBuddy DeSylva and Jerome KernMay 2006
SunnyBobby HebbBobby HebbMay 2006
Link of ChainChris SmitherChris SmitherMay 2006
Folsom Prison BluesJohnny CashJohnny CashMay 2006
Love Me TenderElvis PresleyElvis Presley and Vera MatsonJun 2006
I’m a BelieverNeil DiamondNeil DiamondJun 2006
Bully of the TownNorman Blake and Bryan SuttonTraditionalJun 2006
Bridge Over Troubled WaterSimon & GarfunkelPaul SimonJun 2006
The CuckooTraditionalJun 2006
World Gone StrangeAndy SummersAndy SummersJul 2006
Every Little Thing She Does Is MagicClaus Boesser-FerrariStingJul 2006
God Is in the RosesRosanne CashRosanne CashJul 2006
Pinball WizardThe WhoPete TownshendJul 2006
Black Is the ColorTraditionalJul 2006
Yellow Dog BluesTraditionalJul 2006
Atholl Highlander’s JigDavid SuretteTraditionalAug 2006
What If I Do?Foo FightersDave GrohlAug 2006
Always By Your SideRalph TownerRalph TownerAug 2006
DaydreamThe Lovin’ SpoonfulJohn SebastianAug 2006
Broke and HungryTraditionalAug 2006
If You Could Read My MindGordon LightfootGordon LightfootSep 2006
Me and Bobby McGeeJanis JoplinFred Foster and Kris KristoffersonSep 2006
Mama TriedMerle HaggardMerle HaggardSep 2006
Hymn 11Pierre BensusanPierre BensusanSep 2006
La Hora EspagnolaPierre BensusanPierre BensusanSep 2006
L’AlchimistePierre BensusanPierre BensusanSep 2006
NefertariPierre BensusanPierre BensusanSep 2006
Bourrée #1, from the Third Suite for Solo Cello, BWV 1009Johann Sebastian BachSep 2006
Come and Go With MeTraditionalSep 2006
Right Here, Right NowCassandra WilsonMarvin Sewell and Cassandra WilsonOct 2006
Bad Moon RisingCreedence Clearwater RevivalJohn FogertyOct 2006
I Walk the Road AgainHappy TraumTraditionalOct 2006
Dance of the Inhabitants of the Palace of King Philip XIV of SpainJohn FaheyJohn FaheyOct 2006
In Christ There Is No East or WestJohn FaheyJohn FaheyOct 2006
Requiem for John HurtJohn FaheyJohn FaheyOct 2006
The Portland Cement Factory at Monolith, CaliforniaJohn FaheyJohn FaheyOct 2006
Blue ChileMichael ChapdelaineMichael ChapdelaineOct 2006
Sol y CervezaMichael ChapdelaineMichael ChapdelaineOct 2006
Once I Had a SweeheartTraditionalOct 2006
Over the RainbowJohn StowellHarold Arlen and E HarburgNov 2006
Big Yellow TaxiJoni MitchellJoni MitchellNov 2006
Plumb LineKelly Joe PhelpsKelly Joe PhelpsNov 2006
River of LoveT Bone BurnettT Bone BurnettNov 2006
Bouree in E MinorJohann Sebastian BachNov 2006
Red River ValleyTraditionalNov 2006
Pilgrim’s ProgressKris KristoffersonKris KristoffersonDec 2006
A-Soalin’Noel Paul StookeyTraditionalDec 2006
Freight TrainTaj MahalPaul James and Fred WilliamsDec 2006
YesterdayThe BeatlesJohn Lennon and Paul McCartneyDec 2006
Good King WenceslasTraditionalDec 2006
Fannie PoerTurlough O’CarolanDec 2006
My TownChet AtkinsChet AtkinsJan 2007
All the WayIndigo GirlsEmily SaliersJan 2007
Rumores de la CaletaPepe RomeroIsaac AlbenizJan 2007
Chicken StuffSteve JamesEddie Shule and Hop WilsonJan 2007
RippleThe Grateful DeadJerry Garcia and Robert HunterJan 2007
Space OddityDavid BowieDavid BowieFeb 2007
Railroad BillEtta BakerEtta BakerFeb 2007
Big LoveFleetwood MacLindsey BuckinghamFeb 2007
Not Too LateLindsey BuckinghamLindsey BuckinghamFeb 2007
We Shall OvercomePete SeegerZilphia Horton, Frank Hamilton, Guy Carawan, and Pete SeegerFeb 2007
Bye Bye LoveEverly BrothersBoudleaux Bryant and Felice BryantMar 2007
Goodbye Porkpie HatJohn RenbournCharles MingusMar 2007
BuffaloJohn RenbournJohn RenbournMar 2007
Watch the StarsJohn RenbournJohn RenbournMar 2007
White House BluesJohn RenbournJohn RenbournMar 2007
Plains of WaterlooJohn RenbournTraditionalMar 2007
South WindJohn RenbournTraditionalMar 2007
The Maid on the ShoreJohn RenbournTraditionalMar 2007
These Four WallsShawn ColvinShawn Colvin and John LeventhalMar 2007
She’s Not ThereZombiesRod ArgentMar 2007
Good ManDavid WilcoxDavid WilcoxApr 2007
Into OneDavid WilcoxDavid WilcoxApr 2007
Someday SoonDavid WilcoxDavid WilcoxApr 2007
Wilford Brandon HayesDavid WilcoxDavid WilcoxApr 2007
Get OnDavid WilcoxRobert Ellis Orrall and David WilcoxApr 2007
Desperados Waiting for a TrainGuy ClarkGuy ClarkApr 2007
Wish You Were HerePink FloydDavid Gilmour and Roger WatersApr 2007
King of CaliforniaDave AlvinDave AlvinMay 2007
Shave Yo’ LegsKeb’ Mo’Keb’ Mo’May 2007
Standin’ at the StationKeb’ Mo’Keb’ Mo’May 2007
SuitcaseKeb’ Mo’Keb’ Mo’May 2007
The Itch (Wixen)Keb’ Mo’Keb’ Mo’May 2007
CryingRoy OrbisonJoe Melson and Roy OrbisonMay 2007
AlisonElvis CostelloElvis CostelloJun 2007
Mrs. RobinsonSimon & GarfunkelPaul SimonJun 2007
Blue Railroad TrainTony RiceAlton Delmore and Rabon DelmoreJun 2007
Arizona SkiesLos LobosCesar RosasJul 2007
La Pistola y El CorazonLos LobosDavid Hidalgo and Louie PerezJul 2007
St. Louis BluesOrville JohnsonW.C. HandyJul 2007
LolaThe KinksRay DaviesJul 2007
When I Stop DreamingThe Louvin BrothersCharles Louvin and Ira LouvinJul 2007
MelissaAllman Brothers BandSteve Alaimo and Gregg AllmanAug 2007
Tell Me What is True LoveBert JanschBert JanschAug 2007
Woman Like YouBert JanschBert JanschAug 2007
Angie (or Anji)Bert JanschDavey GrahamAug 2007
BackwatersideBert JanschTraditionalAug 2007
ReynardineBert JanschTraditionalAug 2007
When I Get HomeBert JanschTraditionalAug 2007
Country Boy Rock ’N’ RollDon Reno and Red SmileyDon RenoAug 2007
I’ve Got a FeelingPentangleBert JanschAug 2007
Red Right AnkleThe DecembristsColin MeloyAug 2007
Honky TonkKenny Wayne ShepherdBuddy FlettSep 2007
If I Only Had a BrainLaurence JuberHarold Arlen and E HarburgSep 2007
No Bad NewsPatty GriffinPatty GriffinSep 2007
The JokerSteve Miller BandSteve Miller, Eddie Curtis, and Ahmet ErtegunSep 2007
John BarleycornTraditionalSep 2007
Variations on “Lacrimosa,” from Mozart’s RequiemWolfgang Amadeus MozartSep 2007
There Go IMartin SextonCrit Harmon and Martin SextonOct 2007
She Sang Angels to RestRichard ThompsonRichard ThompsonOct 2007
Don’t Worry BabyThe Beach BoysRoger Christian and Brian WilsonOct 2007
Nowhere ManThe BeatlesJohn Lennon and Paul McCartneyOct 2007
Down by the Salley GardensTraditionalOct 2007
Idbury HillTraditionalOct 2007
Old Heddon of FawleyTraditionalOct 2007
Redemption SongBob MarleyBob MarleyNov 2007
It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to CryDavid BrombergBob DylanNov 2007
TwilightMary Chapin CarpenterMary Chapin CarpenterNov 2007
Darlin’ Do Not FearBrett DennenBrett DennenDec 2007
Drummers of EnglandRuss BarenbergRuss BarenbergDec 2007
Little MonkRuss BarenbergRuss BarenbergDec 2007
Redbird in the WillowRuss BarenbergRuss BarenbergDec 2007
The Man in the HatRuss BarenbergRuss BarenbergDec 2007
On the Road AgainWillie NelsonWillie NelsonDec 2007
Elderly Woman Behind the CounterPearl JamEddie VedderJan 2008
AmiePure Prairie LeagueCraig FullerJan 2008
LágrimaFrancisco TárregaJan 2008
AlbertaTraditionalJan 2008
Billy in the LowgroundTraditionalJan 2008
Peaceful Feeling RagJerry SnyderJerry SnyderFeb 2008
Time in a BottleJim CroceJim CroceFeb 2008
Don’t Cry BabyMadeleine PeyrouxJames P. Johnson, Saul Bernie, and Stella UngerFeb 2008
Half the Perfect WorldMadeleine PeyrouxLeonard Cohen and Anjani ThomasFeb 2008
Tennessee BluesSteve EarleSteve EarleFeb 2008
The Night They Drove Old Dixie DownThe BandJaime Robbie RobertsonFeb 2008
Like WesBob CaloBob CaloMar 2008
Atlantic CityBruce SpringsteenBruce SpringsteenMar 2008
PearlEmmylou HarrisEmmylou HarrisMar 2008
Freeway ManPat DonohuePat DonohueMar 2008
JumpVan HalenMichael Anthony and David RothMar 2008
Helplessly HopingCrosby, Stills & NashStephen StillsApr 2008
Pink HousesJohn MellencampJohn MellencampApr 2008
TamacunRodrigo y GabrielaRodrigo Pineda Sanchez and Gabriela QuinteroApr 2008
Harlem RagJerry SnyderTom TurpinMay 2008
Walk Right BackJohn Sebastian and David GrismanSonny CurtisMay 2008
Wild HorsesThe Rolling StonesMick Jagger and Keith RichardsMay 2008
OneU2U2May 2008
Banish MisfortuneTraditionalMay 2008
Lost CauseBeckBeck (Hansen)Jun 2008
Leader of the BandDan FogelbergDan FogelbergJun 2008
Your Cheatin’ HeartHank WilliamsHank WilliamsJun 2008
Freeker by the SpeakerKeller WilliamsKeller WilliamsJun 2008
Look at New OrleansBob BrozmanBob BrozmanJul 2008
White BirdKT TunstallKT TunstallJul 2008
Life by the DropStevie Ray Vaughan and Double TroubleDoyle Bramhall and Barbara LoganJul 2008
New SlangThe ShinsJames Russell MercerJul 2008
Fire On The MountainTraditionalJul 2008
1 2 3 4FeistFeist (Leslie) and Sally SeltmannAug 2008
Maggie MayRod StewartMartin Quittenton and Rod StewartAug 2008
I WillThe BeatlesJohn Lennon and Paul McCartneyAug 2008
CassidyThe Grateful DeadJohn Barlow and Bob WeirAug 2008
Slashville WaltzTraditionalAug 2008
Hunterdon BoleroBeppe GambettaBeppe GambettaSep 2008
Key to the HighwayBig Bill BroonzyBig Bill Broonzy and Charley SegarSep 2008
Sitting Waiting WishingJack JohnsonJack JohnsonSep 2008
Into the Great Wide OpenTom Petty and the HeartbreakersJeff Lynne and Tom PettySep 2008
Wanted Dead or AliveBon JoviJohn Bon Jovi and Richie SamboraOct 2008
JoleneDolly PartonDolly PartonOct 2008
Same Old ManJohn HiattJohn HiattOct 2008
Anyone Else But YouThe Moldy PeachesKimya M. Dawson and Adam M. GreenOct 2008
Ease BackAmos LeeRyan Anthony MassaroNov 2008
Bo DiddleyBo DiddleyEllas McDanielNov 2008
Between the BarsElliott SmithSteven Paul SmithNov 2008
Prelude from the Cello Suite No. 1 in G MajorJohann Sebastian BachNov 2008
Blue ChristmasAlex de GrassiBilly Hayes and Jay JohnsonDec 2008
Ring of FireJohnny CashJune Carter and Merle KilgoreDec 2008
TroubleRay LamontagneRay LamontagneDec 2008
NuagesRobin NolanDjango ReinhardtDec 2008
Gone Gone GoneAlison Kraus and Robert PlantDon Everly and Phil EverlyJan 2009
All The Things You AreJim HallOscar Hammerstein and Jerome KernJan 2009
White Freight Liner BluesTownes Van ZandtTownes Van ZandtJan 2009
CanariosGaspar SanzJan 2009
Angeline the BakerTraditionalJan 2009
The Irish RoverTraditionalJan 2009
AdriftJack JohnsonJack JohnsonFeb 2009
(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the BayOtis ReddingOtis ReddingFeb 2009
MoondanceVan MorrisonVan MorrisonFeb 2009
I’m the Man Who Loves YouWilcoJay Bennett and Jeff TweedyFeb 2009
NameGoo Goo DollsJohn RzeznikMar 2009
I Am A WandererJoan BaezSteve EarleMar 2009
Sing Me Back HomeMerle HaggardMerle HaggardMar 2009
Hotel YorbaWhite StripesJack WhiteMar 2009
The Battle Hymn of the RepublicTraditionalMar 2009
Little MarthaAllman Brothers BandDuane AllmanApr 2009
The ScientistColdplayRupert Berryman and Mark BucklandApr 2009
In the Jailhouse NowJimmie RodgersJimmie RodgersApr 2009
Come MondayJimmy BuffettJimmy BuffettApr 2009
Humpty DumptyTraditionalApr 2009
Jerry’s BreakdownJerry ReedJerry Reed HubbardMay 2009
Boots of Spanish LeatherMartin SimpsonBob DylanMay 2009
WastePhishTrey Anastasio and Tom MarshallMay 2009
Waterloo SunsetThe KinksRay DaviesMay 2009
Whiskey Before BreakfastTraditionalMay 2009
Naked As We CameIron and WineSamuel BeamJun 2009
Middle CycloneNeko CaseNeko CaseJun 2009
Me and Julio Down By the School YardPaul SimonPaul SimonJun 2009
Samson and DelilahReverend Gary DavisReverend Gary DavisJun 2009
Last Night of the WorldBruce CockburnBruce CockburnJul 2009
Hey Hey What Can I DoLed ZeppelinJimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones, John BonhamJul 2009
PictureSheryl CrowSheryl Crow and Robert RitchieJul 2009
Sweet JaneVelvet UndergroundLou ReedJul 2009
Hard Times Come Again No MoreStephen FosterJul 2009
When the Saints Go Maring InTraditionalJul 2009
Who’ll Stop the RainCreedence Clearwater RevivalJohn FogertyAug 2009
I Will Follow You Into the DarkDeath Cab For CutieBenjamin GibbardAug 2009
Complicated ShadowsElvis CostelloElvis CostelloAug 2009
The Drunken SailorEd FlowerAug 2009
John HenryJohn Cephas and Phil WigginsTraditionalSep 2009
Up on the Hill Where They Do the BoogieJohn HartfordJohn HartfordSep 2009
Karma PoliceRadioheadRadioheadSep 2009
San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Flowers in Your Hair)Scott McKenzieJohn PhillipsSep 2009
First TapsThomas LeebThomas LeebSep 2009
The CuckooTraditionalSep 2009
Handsome MollyTraditionalSep 2009
Jesse JamesTraditionalSep 2009
Little MaggieTraditionalSep 2009
Sinner ManTraditionalSep 2009
The WrestlerBruce SpringsteenBruce SpringsteenOct 2009
Tennessee JedLevon HelmJerry Garcia and Robert HunterOct 2009
GuantanameraPete SeegerJose Fernandez Diaz and Julian OrbonOct 2009
Turn Turn TurnPete SeegerPete SeegerOct 2009
SuperstitionStevie WonderStevie WonderOct 2009
Old Joe ClarkTraditionalOct 2009
Black WaterDoobie BrothersPat SimmonsNov 2009
About a GirlNirvanaKurt CobainNov 2009
Standing at the CrossroadsRobert JohnsonRobert JohnsonNov 2009
AfricaTotoDavid Paich and Jeff PorcaroNov 2009
Swing Guitar BluesTraditionalNov 2009
Night MovesBob SegerBob SegerDec 2009
You and MeDave Matthews BandDave MatthewsDec 2009
Black Horse and the Cherry TreeKT TunstallKT TunstallDec 2009
God Rest Ye Merry, GentlemenTraditionalDec 2009
Before He CheatsCarrie UnderwoodJosh Kear and Chris ThompsonJan 2010
Change in the WeatherJohn FogertyJohn FogertyJan 2010
ParadiseJohn PrineJohn PrineJan 2010
Eine Kleine NachtmusikMichael FixWolfgang Amadeus MozartJan 2010
Old Palm TreeSergio AssadSergio AssadJan 2010
American PieDon McLeanDon McLeanFeb 2010
Like a Rolling StoneBob DylanBob DylanFeb 2010
Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)The BeatlesJohn Lennon and Paul McCartneyFeb 2010
Take the A TrainBilly StrayhornFeb 2010
Let Him FlyPatty GriffinPatty GriffinFeb 2010
Pretty PollyClarence WhiteTraditionalFeb 2010
Sweet ToothDavid Rawlings MachineGillian Welch and David RawlingsMar 2010
Hickory WindGram ParsonsBob Buchanan and Gram ParsonsMar 2010
I Wanna Be Like You (The Monkey Song)Mike DowlingRichard Sherman and Robert ShermanMar 2010
Wagon WheelOld Crow Medicine ShowBob Dylan and Jay SecorMar 2010
Black Mt. RagDavid GrierTraditionalApr 2010
Hi’ilaweSam Li’a Kalainaina, Sr.Sam Li’a Kalainaina, Sr.Apr 2010
Pancho and LeftyTownes Van ZandtTownes Van ZandtApr 2010
Chicken FriedZac Brown BandZac Brown and Wyatt DuretteApr 2010
DreamsBrandi CarlileBrandi Carlile and Phil HanserothMay 2010
Wake Me Up When September EndsGreen DayBillie Joe Armstrong, Frank Wright, and Mike PritchardMay 2010
I Still Miss SomeoneJohnny CashJohnny CashMay 2010
JacksonLucinda WilliamsLucinda WilliamsMay 2010
Amazing GraceTraditionalMay 2010
Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless ChildTraditionalMay 2010
That’s All RightElvis PresleyArthur CrudupJun 2010
Leavin’ LuttrellSteve WarinerSteve WarinerJun 2010
Lady Ann Montgomery’s Reel/Eilish Brogan/Paddy Fahey’sTony McManusTraditionalJun 2010
Over the MoorTraditionalJun 2010
Willow GardenTraditionalJun 2010
Just a Closer Walk with TheeEd GerhardTraditionalJul 2010
Look at Miss OhioGillian WelchGillian Welch and David RawlingsJul 2010
The Sandman, the Brakeman, and MeMonsters of FolkMatthew WardJul 2010
Crazy Little Thing Called LoveQueenFreddie MercuryJul 2010
Bury Me Not on the Lone PrairieTraditionalJul 2010
Nothing but the Whole Wide WorldJakob DylanJakob DylanAug 2010
Red on RedJohn JorgensonJohn JorgensonAug 2010
New Speedway BoogieThe Grateful DeadJerry Garcia and Robrt HunterAug 2010
California StarsWilco and Billy BraggJay Bennett, Woody Guthrie, and Jeff TweedyAug 2010
House CarpenterTraditionalAug 2010
Hush, SorrowBuddy Miller and Julie MillerJulie MillerSep 2010
Devil Got My WomanSkip JamesNehemiah “Skip” JamesSep 2010
Good Hearted WomanWillie Nelson and Waylon JenningsWillie Nelson and Waylon JenningsSep 2010
Angel BandTraditionalSep 2010
Going Down the Road Feeling BadTraditionalSep 2010
In the Shape of a HeartJackson BrowneJackson BrowneOct 2010
LuckyJason MrazColbie Caillat and Tim FaganOct 2010
Ain’t No GraveJohnny CashTraditionalOct 2010
In the MorningNora JonesAdam LevyOct 2010
Do You RealizeThe Flaming LipsWayne Coyne, Michael Ivins, Steven Drozd, and Dave FridmannOct 2010
9th Variation and Fugue from “20 Variations and Fugue on ‘La Folia'”Andrés SegoviaManuel PonceNov 2010
A Crooked RoadDarrell ScottDarrell ScottNov 2010
The Weary KindRyan BinghamRyan Bingham and T BurnettNov 2010
Don’t Get Me WrongThe PretendersChrissie HyndeNov 2010
Prelude for Lute BWV 999Johann Sebastian BachNov 2010
Solitary ManNeil DiamondNeil DiamondDec 2010
Are We Really ThroughRay LaMontagneRay LaMontagneDec 2010
The Maison Blanche Exit SongRichard GilewitzRichard GilewitzDec 2010
To Be Young Is To Be SadRyan AdamsRyan Adams and David RawlingsDec 2010
It Came Upon a Midnight ClearTraditionalDec 2010
DriftingAndy McKeeAndy McKeeJan 2011
BabylonDavid GrayDavid GrayJan 2011
You Ain’t Goin NowhereThe ByrdsBob DylanJan 2011
Day TripperTommy EmmanuelJohn Lennon and Paul McCartneyJan 2011
Home Sweet HomeTraditionalJan 2011
Hound DogElvis PresleyJerry Lieber and Mike StollerFeb 2011
Homeward BoundSimon & GarfunkelPaul SimonFeb 2011
Dead FlowersThe Rolling StonesMick Jagger and Keith RichardsFeb 2011
Bill CheathamTraditionalFeb 2011
Shove the Pig’s Foot a Little Farther Into the FireTraditionalFeb 2011
Horse with No NameAmericaDewey BunnellMar 2011
Ballad of Love and HateAvett BrothersSeth Avett and Scott AvettMar 2011
Ain’t No SunshineBill WithersBill WithersMar 2011
Witch CreekTyler GrantTyler GrantMar 2011
Sweet Sunny SouthTraditionalMar 2011
Sunshine of Your LoveCreamRon Brown and Jack BruceApr 2011
Go Your Own WayFleetwood MacLindsey BuckinghamApr 2011
Babe I’m Gonna Leave YouLed ZeppelinAnne BredonApr 2011
She Talks to AngelsThe Black CrowesChris Robinson and Rich RobinsonApr 2011
The Mad RussianJerry ReedJerry Reed Hubbard and Paul YandellMay 2011
Leaving on a Jet PlaneJohn DenverJohn DenverMay 2011
Into the MysticVan MorrisonVan MorrisonMay 2011
Make Me a Pallet on Your FloorTraditionalMay 2011
So GoodPeter RowanPeter RowanJun 2011
A Whiter Shade of PaleProcul HarumGary Brooker and Matthew Fisher, words Keith ReidJun 2011
Ooh La LaThe FacesRonnie Lane and Ron WoodJun 2011
Factory GirlThe Rolling StonesMick Jagger and Keith RichardsJun 2011
Poor ButterflyRaymond HubbellJun 2011
Down in the Valley to PrayTraditionalJun 2011
Rainy Day PeopleGordon LightfootGordon LightfootJul 2011
Nine White KitesPeppino D’AgostinoPeppino D’AgostinoJul 2011
The Welsh TornadoTommy EmmanuelTommy EmmanuelJul 2011
Oh! SusannaTraditionalJul 2011
The Rising of the MoonTraditionalJul 2011
Lonely Are the FreeSteve EarleSteve EarleAug 2011
Dear PrudenceThe BeatlesJohn Lennon and Paul McCartneyAug 2011
Pale Blue EyesVelvet UndergroundLou ReedAug 2011
Frog Went A Courtin’TraditionalAug 2011
St. Anne’s ReelTraditionalAug 2011
St. Anne’s ReelTraditionalAug 2011
Trouble In MindLightnin’ HopkinsLightnin’ HopkinsSep 2011
Stuck in the MiddleStealers WheelJoe Egan and Gerry RaffertySep 2011
Caledonia MissionThe BandJaime Robbie RobertsonSep 2011
The Girl I Left Behind MeTraditionalSep 2011
The Lark in the MorningTraditionalSep 2011
St. Louis BluesW.C. HandySep 2011
Lay Lady LayBob DylanBob DylanOct 2011
SouvenirsJohn PrineJohn PrineOct 2011
Waltzing’s for DreamersRichard ThompsonRichard ThompsonOct 2011
Run AwaySarah JaroszSarah Jarosz and Alyssa BonaguraOct 2011
Free Fallin’Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersJeff Lynne and Tom PettyOct 2011
Come on in My KitchenRobert JohnsonRobert JohnsonNov 2011
Act NaturallyThe BeatlesVonie Morrison and Johnny RusselNov 2011
Opus 35, No 22 (Estudio 5)Fernando SorNov 2011
Tombeau sur la mort de Monsieur Comte de LogySilvius Leopold WeissNov 2011
Whiskey in the JarTraditionalNov 2011
Deep River BluesDoc WatsonAlton Delmore and Rabon DelmoreDec 2011
Boulder to BirminghamEmmylou HarrisBill Danoff and Emmylou HarrisDec 2011
We Wish You a Merry ChristmasJohn HorneTraditionalDec 2011
Urge For GoingJoni MitchellJoni MitchellDec 2011
Uncle John’s BandThe Grateful DeadJerry Garcia and Robrt HunterDec 2011
What Child Is ThisTraditionalDec 2011
Hey That’s No Way to Say GoodbyeLeonard CohenLeonard CohenJan 2012
And I Love HerThe BeatlesJohn Lennon and Paul McCartneyJan 2012
Minuet in D MinorJohann Sebastian BachJan 2012
Fair and Tender LadiesTraditionalJan 2012
See See RiderTraditionalJan 2012
Scarlet TownGillian WelchGillian Welch and David RawlingsFeb 2012
I’m So Lonesome I Could CryHank WilliamsHank WilliamsFeb 2012
Spanish HarlemKinloch NelsonJerry Lieber and Phil SpectorFeb 2012
The Parting GlassTraditionalFeb 2012
Will the Circle Be UnbrokenCarter FamilyA.P. CarterMar 2012
Someday SoonJudy CollinsIan TysonMar 2012
Billie JeanMichael JacksonMichael JacksonMar 2012
I MightWilcoJeff TweedyMar 2012
Ain’t Misbehavin’Fats WallerHarry Brooks and Thomas “Fats” WallerApr 2012
Water SongHot TunaJorma KaukonenApr 2012
High and DryRadioheadJonathan Greenwood and Thom YorkeApr 2012
Durang’s HornpipeTraditionalApr 2012
Forked DeerTraditionalApr 2012
Rain and SnowTraditionalApr 2012
Reuben’s TrainTraditionalApr 2012
The Midnight SpecialTraditionalApr 2012
Sticks and StonesJoe HenryJoe HenryMay 2012
Liberty’s Sweet ShoreJohn DoyleJohn DoyleMay 2012
The Last Thing on My MindTom PaxtonTom PaxtonMay 2012
Darling CoryTraditionalMay 2012
Down by the RiversideTraditionalMay 2012
McCormackAlex de GrassiAlex de GrassiJun 2012
You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You GoBob DylanBob DylanJun 2012
Luck of the DrawPaul BradyPaul BradyJun 2012
Arkansas TravelerTraditionalJun 2012
Lonesome DayTraditionalJun 2012
Killing the BluesBonnie RaittRowland SalleyJul 2012
CrazyGnarls BarkleyGianFranco Reverberi and GianPiero ReverberiJul 2012
If I Had a BoatLyle LovettLyle LovettJul 2012
Careless LoveTraditionalJul 2012
St. James InfirmaryTraditionalJul 2012
Stand By MeBen E. KingBen E. King and Jerry LieberAug 2012
Last Train to ClarksvilleThe MonkeesTommy Boyce and Bobby HartAug 2012
Goodnight IreneThe WeaversHuddie Ledbetter and John LomaxAug 2012
The Wreck of the Old 97TraditionalAug 2012
Who’s Going Home with You?Etta BakerHenry JohnsonSep 2012
Crow JaneEtta BakerTraditionalSep 2012
Never Let Your Deal Go DownEtta BakerTraditionalSep 2012
99 Year BluesJulius DanielsJulius DanielsSep 2012
Harlem River BluesJustin Townes EarleJustin Townes EarleSep 2012
On a MondayLead BellyHuddie LedbetterSep 2012
St. Louis BluesW.C. HandySep 2012
LandslideFleetwood MacStevie NicksOct 2012
Dimming of the DayRichard ThompsonRichard ThompsonOct 2012
Hungry for HomeRodney Crowell and Mary KarrRodney Crowell and Mary KarrOct 2012
Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless ChildTraditionalOct 2012
Early Morning RainGordon LightfootGordon LightfootNov 2012
BoleroJulian ArcasJulian ArcasNov 2012
Down to the Praying GroundKelly Joe PhelpsKelly Joe PhelpsNov 2012
Ghost BluesLoudon Wainwright IIILoudon Wainwright IIINov 2012
Carry OnCrosby, Stills, Nash & YoungStephen StillsDec 2012
The Christmas SongMel TormeMel TormeDec 2012
PolaroidsShawn ColvinShawn ColvinDec 2012
St. Anne’s ReelTraditionalDec 2012
StagoleeTraditionalDec 2012
The Holly and the IvyTraditionalDec 2012
WheelsFlying Burrito BrothersChris Hillman and Gram ParsonsJan 2013
Ain’t It EnoughOld Crow Medicine ShowKetch Secor and Willie WatsonJan 2013
5927 California StreetTeja GerkenTeja GerkenJan 2013
Here Comes the SunThe BeatlesGeorge HarrisonJan 2013
Auld Lang SyneTraditionalJan 2013
Carolina In My MindJames TaylorJames TaylorFeb 2013
The CaveMumford and SonsMumford and SonsFeb 2013
City of New OrleansSteve GoodmanSteve GoodmanFeb 2013
Pastures of PlentyWoody GuthrieWoody GuthrieFeb 2013
Angeline the BakerTraditionalFeb 2013
Our TownIris DeMentIris DeMentMar 2013
Candy Man BluesMississippi John HurtMississippi John HurtMar 2013
Little WillieTraditionalMar 2013
Oh, ShenandoahTraditionalMar 2013
Fais Do DoAlex de GrassiTraditionalApr 2013
Blue Moon of KentuckyBill MonroeBill MonroeApr 2013
DaughtersJohn MayerJohn MayerApr 2013
Down by the WaterThe DecemberistsColin MeloyApr 2013
Do-Re-MiWoody GuthrieWoody GuthrieApr 2013
It’s All Over Now, Baby BlueBob DylanBob DylanMay 2013
Orphan GirlGillian WelchGillian WelchMay 2013
No True Masterpiece Will Ever Be CompleteKaki KingKaki KingMay 2013
The MonkulatorAlex de GrassiAlex de GrassiJun 2013
Sound of SilenceSimon & GarfunkelPaul SimonJun 2013
AngieThe Rolling StonesMick Jagger and Keith RichardsJun 2013
If I Needed YouTownes Van ZandtTownes Van ZandtJun 2013
Have You Ever Seen the Rain?Creedence Clearwater RevivalJohn FogertyJul 2013
Bron-Yr-AurLed ZeppelinJimmy Page and Robert PlantJul 2013
Go Tell It on the MountainTraditionalJul 2013
God’s Gonna Ease My Troublin’ MindTraditionalJul 2013
Nearer, My God ,To TheeTraditionalJul 2013
Gentle on My MindGlen CampbellJohn HartfordAug 2013
Bluebird WineRodney CrowellRodney CrowellAug 2013
Blackberry BlossomTraditionalAug 2013
Fine Times at Our HouseCourtney HartmanTraditionalSep 2013
Hear My Train a Comin’Jimi HendrixJimi HendrixSep 2013
Bird on the WireLeonard CohenLeonard CohenSep 2013
Love’s Gonna Blow My WaySteve EarleSteve EarleSep 2013
This TrainTraditionalSep 2013
The RiverBruce SpringsteenBruce SpringsteenOct 2013
Wayfaring StrangerAl PettewayTraditionalOct 2013
Go Wherever You Wanna GoNanci GriffithNanci GriffithOct 2013
Behind Blue EyesThe WhoPete TownshendOct 2013
Thing Called LoveJohn HiattJohn HiattNov 2013
Dance of the Sugar Plum FairiesTim SparksPyotr Ilyich TchaikovskyNov 2013
Gnossienne No. 1Tony McManusErik SatieNov 2013
Guardame Las VacasLuis de NarvaezNov 2013
Gypsy DavyTraditionalNov 2013
Small TownJohn MellencampJohn MellencampDec 2013
Bistro FadaStephane WrembelStephane WrembelDec 2013
CrazyWillie NelsonWillie NelsonDec 2013
Away in a MangerTraditionalDec 2013
Deck the HallsTraditionalDec 2013
Dublin BluesGuy ClarkGuy ClarkJan 2014
The Water Is WideKen BonfieldTraditionalJan 2014
LukaSuzanne VegaSuzanne VegaJan 2014
T-Bone ShuffleT-Bone WalkerT-Bone WalkerJan 2014
Bury Me Beneath the WillowTraditionalJan 2014
The Yellow Rose of TexasTraditionalJan 2014
Cluck Old HenTraditionalFeb 2014
Hard Times (Come No More)TraditionalMar 2014
Nature’s WaySpiritRandy CaliforniaApr 2014
Bourrée in E MinorJohann Sebastian BachApr 2014
Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and OutEric ClaptonJimmy CoxMay 2014
Babe, I’m Gonna Leave YouLed ZeppelinAnne Bredon and Jimmy PageMay 2014
That’s All RightElvis PresleyArthur CrudupJun 2014
Every MorningKeb’ Mo’Keb’ Mo’Jun 2014
As Tears Go ByThe Rolling StonesMick Jagger and Keith RichardsJun 2014
Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven AnymoreJohn PrineJohn PrineJul 2014
Chelsea MorningJoni MitchellJoni MitchellJul 2014
The Power and GloryPhil OchsPhil OchsJul 2014
Bells of UnityScott LawScott LawJul 2014
Goin’ Down the Road Feeling BadThe Grateful DeadTraditionalJul 2014
Blue MoonBeckBeck (Hansen)Aug 2014
LoserBeckBeck (Hansen) and Karl StephensonAug 2014
Suite: Judy Blue EyesCrosby, Stills, Nash & YoungDavid Crosby and Stephen StillsAug 2014
Whiskey Before BreakfastNorman BlakeTraditionalAug 2014
Ruby, Are You Mad?Carolina Chocolate DropsCynthia Mae CarverSep 2014
Only Wanna Be with YouHootie & the BlowfishDean Felber and Darius RuckerSep 2014
Last GoodbyeJeff BuckleyJeff BuckleySep 2014
S. Central RainR.E.M.Michael Stipe, Peter Buck, Mike Mills, and Bill BerrySep 2014
Omie WiseDoc WatsonTraditionalOct 2014
Frankie and Albert (Johnny)Mississippi John HurtTraditionalOct 2014
Tell Me WhyNeil YoungNeil YoungOct 2014
Which Side Are You On?Florence ReeseOct 2014
Baby Please Don’t GoBig Bill BroonzyTraditionalNov 2014
Home AgainMichael KiwanukaMichael KiwanukaNov 2014
Paranoid AndroidRadioheadRadioheadNov 2014
Shine On, Harvest MoonNora Bayes and Jack NorworthNov 2014
Wayfaring StrangerJohnny CashTraditionalDec 2014
Bless the TelephoneKelisLabi SiffreDec 2014
Good King WenceslasPete SeegerTraditionalDec 2014
If I FellThe BeatlesJohn Lennon and Paul McCartneyDec 2014
Diamonds and RustJoan BaezJoan BaezJan 2015
Hope of a LifetimeMilk Carton KidsKenneth Pattengale and Joey RyanJan 2015
Handsome JohnnyRichie HavensLouis Jr. Gossett and Richie HavensJan 2015
Sloop John BTraditionalJan 2015
The Ballad of Love and HateAvett BrothersSeth Avett and Scott AvettFeb 2015
Redemption SongBob MarleyBob MarleyFeb 2015
Wildwood FlowerCarter FamilyA.P. CarterFeb 2015
Urge For GoingJoni MitchellJoni MitchellFeb 2015
Sim Sala BimFleet FoxesRobin PecknoldMar 2015
Pancho and LeftyTownes Van ZandtTownes Van ZandtMar 2015
Go Tell It on the MountainTraditionalMar 2015
Mr. Tambourine ManBob DylanBob DylanApr 2015
That’s the WayLed ZeppelinJimmy Page and Robert PlantApr 2015
Weary BluesMadeleine PeyrouxTraditionalApr 2015
Banks of the OhioJoan BaezTraditionalMay 2015
39QueenBrian MayMay 2015
Deep Elem BluesThe Grateful DeadTraditionalMay 2015
Shady GroveJerry GarciaTraditionalJun 2015
Stone Blind HorsesRay Wylie HubbardRay Wylie HubbardJun 2015
Moonlight DriveThe DoorsThe DoorsJun 2015
Blackjack DaveyBob DylanTraditionalJul 2015
Susie Most of AllTom PaxtonTom PaxtonJul 2015
Londonderry Air (Danny Boy)TraditionalJul 2015
Careless Love BluesHappy TraumTraditionalAug 2015
Good TimesSam CookeSam CookeAug 2015
The Unfortunate RakeTraditionalAug 2015
Matty GrovesFairport ConventionTraditionalSep 2015
Joe Hill’s Last WillJohn McCutcheonJohn McCutcheonSep 2015
Wake Up, RounderSpirit Family ReunionSpirit Family ReunionSep 2015
NutshellAlice in ChainsJerry Cantrell and Mike InezOct 2015
Travelin’ BluesEarl BellEarl BellOct 2015
House of the Rising SunTony RiceTraditionalOct 2015
Checkers & ChessBilly Joe ShaverRay Kennedy and Billy ShaverNov 2015
Midnight MoonlightPeter RowanPeter RowanNov 2015
FearlessPink FloydDavid Gilmour and Roger WatersNov 2015
Keep It CleanCharley JordanCharley JordanDec 2015
Hear Me LordGeorge HarrisonGeorge HarrisonDec 2015
Walk Away ReneeThe Left BankeMike BrownDec 2015
JambalayaHank WilliamsHank WilliamsJan 2016
Pride & JoyStevie Ray VaughanStevie Ray VaughanJan 2016
Ol 55Tom WaitsTom WaitsJan 2016
Hang Me, Oh Hang MeDave Van RonkTraditionalFeb 2016
WarningGreen DayBillie Joe Armstrong, Frank Wright, and Mike PritchardFeb 2016
Sweet VirginiaThe Rolling StonesMick Jagger and Keith RichardsFeb 2016
Will the Circle Be UnbrokenCarter FamilyA.P. CarterMar 2016
O the Wind and RainPeggy SeegerTraditionalMar 2016
Ruby’s EyesTommy EmmanuelTommy EmmanuelMar 2016
AnjiDavey GrahamDavey GrahamApr 2016
You Gotta MoveFred McDowellTraditionalApr 2016
Gentle on My MindJohn HartfordGlen CampbellApr 2016
NamesNathan BellNathan BellMay 2016
Show Me the WayPeter FramptonPeter FramptonMay 2016
Tequila SunriseThe EaglesGlenn Frey and Don HenleyMay 2016
Honky Tonk ManDwight YoakamTillman Franks and Howard HauseyJun 2016
Don’t Know WhyNora JonesJesse HarrisJun 2016
God’s Gonna Ease My Troublin’ MindTraditionalJun 2016
John the RevelatorBlind Willie JohnsonTraditionalJul 2016
Rider in the RainRandy NewmanRandy NewmanJul 2016
Here There and EverywhereThe BeatlesJohn Lennon and Paul McCartneyJul 2016
Call me the BreezeJ.J. CaleJ.J. CaleAug 2016
My BluebirdMary FlowerMary FlowerAug 2016
Don’t Let the Devil RideTraditionalAug 2016
Close to the GroundGlenn JonesGlenn JonesSep 2016
Crazy BluesMamie SmithPerry BradfordSep 2016
I Saw the LightTodd RundgrenTodd RundgrenSep 2016
She’s Only Happy in the SunBen HarperBen HarperOct 2016
Season of the WitchDonovanDonovan LeitchOct 2016
Rock Island LineTraditionalOct 2016
Pea Vine BluesCharley PattonCharley PattonNov 2016
Anne’s SongWill AckermanWill AckermanNov 2016
Do Re MiWoody GuthrieWoody GuthrieNov 2016
Ain’t No Rest for the WickedCage the ElephantCage the ElephantDec 2016
Scarborough FairMartin CarthyTraditionalDec 2016
ColoursDonovanDonovan LeitchJan 2017
Thinking Out LoudEd SheeranEd Sheeran and Amy WadgeJan 2017
SippurTim SparksJohn ZornJan 2017
Shake SugareeDavid BrombergElizabeth CottenFeb 2017
Home: Part 2Jamie StillwayJamie StillwayFeb 2017
Your GuitarRichard ShindellRichard ShindellFeb 2017
JoleneDolly PartonDolly PartonMar 2017
A Natural ManJack WilliamsJack WilliamsMar 2017
Lord Willougby’s Welcome HomeJohn DowlandMar 2017
Danny BoyTraditionalMar 2017
BlackwatersideBert JanschTraditionalApr 2017
Wildwood FlowerCarter FamilyA.P. CarterApr 2017
Master HunterLaura MarlingLaura MarlingApr 2017
JittersMary FlowerMary FlowerApr 2017
Blackberry BlossomMichelle ShockedTraditionalApr 2017
Worried Man BluesMolly TuttleTraditionalApr 2017
Walls of TimePeter RowanBill Monroe and Peter RowanApr 2017
The BackpackerTim FarrellTim FarrellApr 2017
Lion’s ShareChrs Eldridge and Julian LageChris Eldridge and Julian LageMay 2017
Turner StationEric BibbEric BibbMay 2017
LAGabriel KahaneGabriel KahaneMay 2017
River unto SeaBuck CurranBuck CurranJun 2017
Trouble in MindLightnin’ HopkinsLightnin’ HopkinsJun 2017
WindmillsStephane WrembelStephane WrembelJun 2017
Freight TrainElizabeth CottenElizabeth Cotten and Paul JamesJul 2017
The Body ElectricHurray for the Riff RaffAlynda Lee SegarraJul 2017
The EntertainerScott JoplinJul 2017
Mama’s Got the BluesBessie SmithBessie SmithAug 2017
Maple Leaf RagBob EvansScott JoplinAug 2017
Wild IndifferenceJoan ShelleyJoan ShelleyAug 2017
A Daughter in DenverTom PaxtonTom PaxtonAug 2017
Tie-Hacker’s JoyFrank WhiteFrank WhiteSep 2017
Y’all Means All’John McCutcheonJohn McCutcheonSep 2017
American TunePaul SimonPaul SimonSep 2017
Keep the River on Your RightTom HeymanTom HeymanSep 2017
El CascabelLorenzo BarcelataTraditionalOct 2017
HitchhikerNeil YoungNeil YoungOct 2017
Mother Nature’s SonThe BeatlesJohn Lennon and Paul McCartneyOct 2017
Corcovado (Quiet Nights of Quiet Stars)Antonio Carlos JobimAntonio Carlos JobimNov 2017
William Tell OvertureGlen CampbellGiacomo RossiniNov 2017
Cold Black HammerJoe ElyJoe ElyNov 2017
Classical GasMason WilliamsMason WilliamsNov 2017
JeremyPearl JamJeff Ament and Eddie VedderDec 2017
Hell Hound on My TrailRobert JohnsonRobert JohnsonDec 2017
Love Divine All Loves ExcellingTraditionalDec 2017
Taking FlightAlberto LombardiAlberto LombardiJan 2018
Running on FaithEric ClaptonJerry Lynn WilliamsJan 2018
Shoot Out the LightsRichard ThompsonRichard ThompsonJan 2018
AvalonAl JolsonBuddy DeSylva and Al JolsonFeb 2018
Deep River BluesDoc WatsonAlton Delmore and Rabon DelmoreFeb 2018
Within You Without YouThe BeatlesGeorge HarrisonFeb 2018
Can’t Find My Way HomeBlind FaithSteve WinwoodMar 2018
Windy and WarmChet AtkinsJohn D. LoudermilkMar 2018
Guitar BoogieTommy EmmanuelArthur SmithMar 2018
Day and AgeJulian LageJulian LageApr 2018
A Little Love, A Little KissEddie LangApr 2018
New River TrainTraditionalApr 2018
St. Louis BluesW.C. HandyApr 2018
Midsummer MoonAl PettewayAl PettewayMay 2018
ClapSteve HoweSteve HoweMay 2018
Tae the Weavers Gin Ye GangTraditionalMay 2018
Limehouse BluesBlind FaithPhilip Braham and Doulas FurberJun 2018
Ryland (Under the Apple Tree)I’m With HerJulian LageJun 2018
When the Levee BreaksJoe McCoyJun 2018
Made to ShineBill FrisellBill FrisellJul 2018
Coffee BluesMississippi John HurtMississippi John HurtJul 2018
Whiskey RiverWillie NelsonJ.B. Shinn IIIJul 2018
Man of Constant SorrowTraditionalJul 2018
Ice MinerLeo KottkeLeo KottkeAug 2018
Night LightsMuriel AndersonMuriel AndersonAug 2018
Canon in DJohann PachelbelAug 2018
Black Velvet BandTraditionalAug 2018
Little MarthaAllman Brothers BandDuane AllmanSep 2018
Dill Pickle RagEric SchoenbergCharles JohnsonSep 2018
AdelitaFrancisco TárregaSep 2018
LágrimaFrancisco TárregaSep 2018
Rose RoomCharlie ChristianArt HickmanOct 2018
An Operatic RagCraig VentrescoPietro FrosiniOct 2018
Day TripperThe BeatlesJohn Lennon and Paul McCartneyOct 2018
LaylaEric ClaptonEric Clapton and Jim GordonNov 2018
Liberal RagMary FlowerMary FlowerNov 2018
B.B.Nathan SalsburgNathan SalsburgNov 2018
It Is Well With My SoulPhilip Bliss and Horatio SpaffordNov 2018
My Sweet LordGeorge HarrisonGeorge HarrisonDec 2018
Spanish FandangoHenry WorrallDec 2018
Joy to the WorldTraditionalDec 2018
Requiem for John FaheyGwenifer RaymondGwenifer RaymondJan 2019
Radio HulaLedward KaapanaElizabeth Kahau AlohikeaJan 2019
50 Ways to Leave Your LoverPaul SimonPaul SimonJan 2019
Both Sides NowJoni MitchellJoni MitchellFeb 2019
When Johnny Comes Maring HomeLouis LambertFeb 2019
The Wreck of the Old 97TraditionalFeb 2019
The Choice WifeAl PettewayTraditionalMar-Apr 2019
Song for LiamBuck CurranBuck CurranMar-Apr 2019
LandslideFleetwood MacStevie NicksMar-Apr 2019
Golden EmbersMandolin OrangeAndrew MarlinMar-Apr 2019
Pink MoonNick DrakeNick DrakeMar-Apr 2019
Fiddler’s Dram/Whiskey Before BreakfastTraditionalMar-Apr 2019
Home on the RangeTraditionalMar-Apr 2019
There But for FortuneJoan BaezPhil OchsMay-Jun 2019
Copeland’s FancySteve JamesSteve JamesMay-Jun 2019
If I Needed SomeoneThe BeatlesGeorge HarrisonMay-Jun 2019
Tiger RagThe Light Crust DoughboysTraditionalMay-Jun 2019
New BeginningsYasmin WilliamsYasmin WilliamsMay-Jun 2019
Streets of LaredoTraditionalMay-Jun 2019
Black Mountain RagDoc WatsonTraditionalJul-Aug 2019
I Believe I’ll Dust My BroomElmore JamesRobert JohnsonJul-Aug 2019
Let the Guitar Do the Talkin’Joe RobinsonJoe RobinsonJul-Aug 2019
America the BeautifulMimi FoxKatherine Lee Bates and Samuel A. WardJul-Aug 2019
She Twists the Knife AgainRichard ThompsonRichard ThompsonJul-Aug 2019
Ask the FistMark GoldenbergJul-Aug 2019
This Little Light of MineTraditionalJul-Aug 2019
If I Had a Rocket LauncherBruce CockburnBruce CockburnSep-Oct 2019
Sometime Next SummerDavid GrierDavid GrierSep-Oct 2019
Spanish RagDiego GarciaDiego GarciaSep-Oct 2019
SolitudesKinloch NelsonKinloch NelsonSep-Oct 2019
Amazing GraceTraditionalSep-Oct 2019
Tom DooleyTraditionalSep-Oct 2019
Sultans of SwingDire StraitsMark KnopflerNov-Dec 2019
WaltzMary FlowerMary FlowerNov-Dec 2019
You Made Me Love YouOscar AlemanJoseph McCarthy and James MonacoNov-Dec 2019
Quite Early MorningPete SeegerPete SeegerNov-Dec 2019
Oh Come, All Ye FaithfulTraditionalNov-Dec 2019
The PearlsDave Van RonkJelly Roll MortonJan-Feb 2020
Fire and RainJames TaylorJames TaylorJan-Feb 2020
The Earle of SalisburyJohn RenbournWilliam ByrdJan-Feb 2020
Super MoonMolly TuttleMolly TuttleJan-Feb 2020
East Virginia BluesMolly TuttleTraditionalJan-Feb 2020
Prelude 1, from 24 Preludes, Opus 114Ferdinando CarulliJan-Feb 2020
Just a Closer Walk With TheeBob Dylan and Johnny CashTraditionalMar-Apr 2020
Fanø/Black Sea DressCharlie RauhCharlie RauhMar-Apr 2020
Rocky Mountain HighJohn DenverJohn DenverMar-Apr 2020
Picking the GuitarNick LucasNick LucasMar-Apr 2020
I Feel for YouPrince (artist formerly known as)Prince (artist formerly known as)Mar-Apr 2020
RomanzaTraditionalMar-Apr 2020
Stealin’TraditionalMar-Apr 2020
Guitar PeaceBilly StringsBilly StringsMay-Jun 2020
The Girl From IpanemaCharlie ByrdAntonio Carlos JobimMay-Jun 2020
Dancing with ShadowsPeppino D’AgostinoPeppino D’AgostinoMay-Jun 2020
Cocaine BluesReverend Gary DavisReverend Gary DavisMay-Jun 2020
Red River ValleyTraditionalMay-Jun 2020
Wabash BluesDelmore BrothersTraditionalJul-Aug 2020
Uncloudy DayJohn FaheyTraditionalJul-Aug 2020
I WillLaurence JuberJohn Lennon and Paul McCartneyJul-Aug 2020
ChapdelaineMichael ChapdelaineDennis HayesJul-Aug 2020
Georgia on My MindRay CharlesHoagy Carmichael and Stuart GorrellJul-Aug 2020
Oh ShenandoahTraditionalJul-Aug 2020
Baby Please Don’t GoBig Bill BroonzyTraditionalSep-Oct 2020
Big Yellow TaxiJoni MitchellJoni MitchellSep-Oct 2020
BlackbirdThe BeatlesJohn Lennon and Paul McCartneySep-Oct 2020
I Am a Man of Constant SorrowThe Soggy Bottom BoysTraditionalSep-Oct 2020
$20 Bill (for George Floyd)Tom Prasada-RaoTom Prasada-RaoSep-Oct 2020
House of the Rising SunTony RiceTraditionalSep-Oct 2020
Minuet in D MinorJohann Sebastian BachSep-Oct 2020
Señor (Tales Of Yankee Power)Gillian Welch and Dave RawlingsBob DylanNov-Dec 2020
Angel From MontgomeryJohn PrineJohn PrineNov-Dec 2020
The Lord Is My ShepherdJoseph SpenceTraditionalNov-Dec 2020
Little SatchelSarah Jarosz and John LeventhalTraditionalNov-Dec 2020
Carcassi StudyMatteo CarcassiNov-Dec 2020
Dans KefTraditionalNov-Dec 2020
Better WayBen HarperBen HarperJan-Feb 2021
Home Sweet HomeEarl ScruggsHenry BishopJan-Feb 2021
Davis Street RagMary FlowerMary FlowerJan-Feb 2021
Cam Ye O’er Frae FranceTraditionalJan-Feb 2021
John HenryTraditionalJan-Feb 2021
Mr. BojanglesJerry Jeff WalkerJerry Jeff WalkerMar-Apr 2021
Great Depression BluesRobbie BashoRobbie BashoMar-Apr 2021
Ragtime Cowboy JoeLewis F. Muir and Maurice AbrahamsMar-Apr 2021
EstrellitaManuel PonceMar-Apr 2021
Sally AnnTraditionalMar-Apr 2021
Lovely DayBill WithersBill WithersMay-Jun 2021
Poor Boy, Long Ways From HomeJontavious WillisTraditionalMay-Jun 2021
Beaumont RagTony RiceTraditionalMay-Jun 2021
Let Me Call You SweetheartLeo Friedman and Beth Slater WhitsonMay-Jun 2021
Careless LoveTraditionalMay-Jun 2021
Tea for TwoDjango Reinhardt / Stéphane WrembelVincent YoumansJul-Aug 2021
Wish You Were HerePink FloydDavid Gilmour and Roger WatersJul-Aug 2021
Yiddishe HoraAlexander OlshanetskyJul-Aug 2021
I’ll See You in My DreamsIsham Jones and Gus KahnJul-Aug 2021
It Had to Be YouIsham Jones and Gus KahnJul-Aug 2021
Leather BritchesTraditionalJul-Aug 2021
VanWartBob MinnerBob MinnerSep-Oct 2021
Passionate KissesLucinda WilliamsLucinda WilliamsSep-Oct 2021
Dance of the HounsiesFrantz CasseusSep-Oct 2021
What’ll I DoIrving BerlinSep-Oct 2021
Salt CreekTraditionalSep-Oct 2021
Worried BluesTraditionalNov-Dec 2021
House of the Rising SunTraditionalNov-Dec 2021
Old GrimesTraditionalNov-Dec 2021
After You’ve GoneTurner LaytonNov-Dec 2021
Tangled Up In BlueBob DylanBob DylanJan-Feb 2022
Footprints in the SnowDoc Watson and Clarence WhiteTraditionalJan-Feb 2022
She’s a Self Made ManLarkin PoeRebecca Anne Lovell and Megan Renee LovellJan-Feb 2022
Beautiful DreamerStephen FosterJan-Feb 2022
Men of HarlechTraditionalJan-Feb 2022
PreludeEddie LangSergei RachmaninoffMar-Apr 2022
Just Tell Them That You Saw MeNorman BlakeTraditionalMar-Apr 2022
Squire Wood’s LamentationSteve BaughmanTraditionalMar-Apr 2022
ManhattanLorenz Hart and Richard RodgersMar-Apr 2022
Prodigal DaughterAoife O’DonovanAoife O’Donovan and Tim O’BrienMay-Jun 2022
IasiteraBruce MolskyTraditionalMay-Jun 2022
Love and AffectionJoan ArmatradingJoan ArmatradingMay-Jun 2022
Etude No. 17, Op. 35Fernando SorMay-Jun 2022
I’m Sitting On Top of the WorldRay Henderson, lyrics by Sam M. Lewis and Joe YoungMay-Jun 2022
Are You Lonesome TonightElvis PresleyRoy Turk and Lou HandmanJul-Aug 2022
Sweet Baby JamesJames TaylorJames TaylorJul-Aug 2022
Cattle in the CainTony RiceTraditionalJul-Aug 2022
Cindy, CindyTraditionalJul-Aug 2022
John HardyLead BellyTraditionalSep-Oct 2022
Harvest MoonNeil YoungNeil YoungSep-Oct 2022
I Had to Go ThereWill AckermanWill AckermanSep-Oct 2022
When Irish Eyes Are SmilingErnest BallSep-Oct 2022
Bill CheathamTraditionalSep-Oct 2022
Casey JonesTraditionalSep-Oct 2022
Clandestino (Elegy for a Cheesemonger)Adam LevyAdam LevyNov-Dec 2022
Blackberry BlossomJohn StickleyTraditionalNov-Dec 2022
What’s Going OnMarvin GayeRenaldo Benson, Alfred Cleveland, and Marvin GayeNov-Dec 2022
Breakfast in the FieldMichael HedgesMichael HedgesNov-Dec 2022
Silent NightJoseph Mohr and Franz GruberNov-Dec 2022
Low Bridge, Everybody DownThomas S. AllenNov-Dec 2022
Cumberland GapCourtney HartmanTraditionalJan-Feb 2023
Life According To RaechelMadison CunninghamMadison CunninghamJan-Feb 2023
California Dreamin’The Mamas and the PapasJohn Phillips and Michelle PhillipsJan-Feb 2023
Fortune Turns the WheelTraditionalJan-Feb 2023
My Bonnie Lies Over the OceanTraditionalJan-Feb 2023
Willlin’Little FeatLowell GeorgeMar-Apr 2023
No ReasonSunny WarSunny WarMar-Apr 2023
Prelude No. 1 in C MajorJohann Sebastian BachMar-Apr 2023
Jenny JenkinsTraditionalMar-Apr 2023
Way DowntownBilly StringsTraditionalMay-Jun 2023
Just Like ThatBonnie RaittBonnie RaittMay-Jun 2023
Talco GirlSteve JamesSteve JamesMay-Jun 2023
Handle With CareTraveling WilburysTraveling WilburysMay-Jun 2023
Little Liza JaneTraditionalMay-Jun 2023
Doc’s GuitarDoc WatsonDoc WatsonJul-Aug 2023
Shake SugareeElizabeth CottenElizabeth CottenJul-Aug 2023
Double SouthpawJulian LageJulian LageJul-Aug 2023
Rabbit Foot RagDom FlemonsDom FlemonsSep-Oct 2023
The Wreck of the Edmund FitzgeraldGordon LightfootGordon LightfootSep-Oct 2023
Big SciotaRuss BarenbergTraditionalSep-Oct 2023
Drunken SailorTraditionalSep-Oct 2023
Fast CarTracy ChapmanTracy ChapmanNov-Dec 2023
Guitarra PiccanteRalph TownerRalph TownerNov-Dec 2023
On Top of Old SmokyTraditionalNov-Dec 2023
Over the River and Through the WoodsTraditionalNov-Dec 2023
Red Haired BoyJamie StillwayTraditionalNov-Dec 2023
Closer to FineIndigo GirlsAmy Ray & Emily SaliersJan-Feb 2024
In the PinesNirvanaTraditionalJan-Feb 2024
Sidh Beag, Sidh MorAl PettewayTraditionalJan-Feb 2024
Banks of the OhioTony RiceTraditionalJan-Feb 2024
Tonight You Belong to MeTraditionalJan-Feb 2024
