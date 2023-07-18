Updated Acoustic Guitar Song List, 1990 to 2023

Wondering Where the Lions Are Bruce Cockburn Bruce Cockburn Jul-Aug 1990

Arabesque Bryan Johanson Bryan Johanson Jul-Aug 1990

Snow Prince Larry Coryell Larry Coryell Jul-Aug 1990

Watch Baby Fall David Bromberg David Bromberg Sep-Oct 1990

Our Time Russ Barenberg Russ Barenberg Sep-Oct 1990

Strolling, from Six Mixtures Stephen Funk Pearson Stephen Funk Pearson Sep-Oct 1990

Sally Goodin Traditional Sep-Oct 1990

Canon in G Christopher Parkening Georg Philipp Telemann Nov-Dec 1990

Steamboat Gwine `Round the Bend John Fahey John Fahey Nov-Dec 1990

Lipstick Sunset John Hiatt John Hiatt Nov-Dec 1990

October Wedding Mike Marshall Mike Marshall Nov-Dec 1990

Carolan's Receipt Turlough O'Carolan Nov-Dec 1990

Crazy Creek Dan Crary Traditional Jan-Feb 1991

Hammer and a Nail Indigo Girls Emily Saliers Jan-Feb 1991

Bourree I and II John Renbourn Nicolas Vallet Jan-Feb 1991

Big Boss Man Mance Lipscomb Luther Dixon and Al Smith Jan-Feb 1991

Guitarra Picante Ralph Towner Ralph Towner Jan-Feb 1991

Cincinnati Rag Jerry Douglas Traditional Mar-Apr 1991

Once in a Very Blue Moon Pat Alger Pat Alger and Gene Levine Mar-Apr 1991

I've Cried My Last Tear Over You Seldom Scene Lionel Delmore and Carl Jackson Mar-Apr 1991

Lovers Fleeing Through the Valley of the Echoes (Excerpt) Sharon Isbin Leo Brouwer Mar-Apr 1991

California Dreamin' Chris Proctor John Phillips and Michelle Phillips May-Jun 1991

El Nevero Frank Corrales Frank Corrales May-Jun 1991

Eighth of January Traditional May-Jun 1991

John Henry Traditional May-Jun 1991

Lullaby Frederic Hand Frederic Hand Jul-Aug 1991

Alhyia Bilawal (Dawn) Michael Kleniac Traditional Jul-Aug 1991

While My Guitar Gently Weeps The Beatles George Harrison Jul-Aug 1991

Here, There, and Everywhere The Beatles John Lennon and Paul McCartney Jul-Aug 1991

Maxwell's Silver Hammer The Beatles John Lennon and Paul McCartney Jul-Aug 1991

Come All Ye Fair and Tender Ladies Traditional Jul-Aug 1991

Mirage Alex de Grassi Alex de Grassi Sep-Oct 1991

How Weak I Am Christine Collister and Clive Gregson Clive Gregson Sep-Oct 1991

Valley of Love (No Pain, No Gain) Jamie Findlay Jamie Findlay Sep-Oct 1991

Jock O'Hazeldean Martin Simpson Traditional Sep-Oct 1991

Alegrias Paco Peña Paco Peña Sep-Oct 1991

Swanee River Boogie (Old Folks at Home) Tracy Moore Stephen Foster Sep-Oct 1991

Worried Man Blues Carter Family A.P. Carter Nov-Dec 1991

T'en As Eu David Doucet Traditional Nov-Dec 1991

Whiskey Before Breakfast Norman Blake Traditional Nov-Dec 1991

The Little Girl from the Andira River Paul Winter Guadencio Thiago de Mello Nov-Dec 1991

Knowing What I Know Now Shawn Colvin Shawn Colvin and John Leventhal Nov-Dec 1991

Dorothy John Fahey John Fahey and Janet Smith Jan-Feb 1992

Mary Watches Everything Luka Bloom Luka Bloom Jan-Feb 1992

Kentucky Waltz Bill Monroe Jan-Feb 1992

Danny Boy Frederick Weatherly Jan-Feb 1992

Eye of the Hurricane David Wilcox David Wilcox Mar-Apr 1992

Solid Old Man Django Reinhardt Traditional Mar-Apr 1992

Lovely Joan Martin Carthy Traditional Mar-Apr 1992

The Quaker Martin Carthy Traditional Mar-Apr 1992

Metal Drums Patty Larkin Patty Larkin Mar-Apr 1992

500 Miles Traditional Mar-Apr 1992

The Devil in the Kitchen Traditional Mar-Apr 1992

Simpatico Jeff Linsky Jeff Linsky May-Jun 1992

The Moon and St. Christopher Mary Chapin Carpenter Mary Chapin Carpenter May-Jun 1992

Ripplin' Waters Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Jimmy Ibbotson May-Jun 1992

Addison's Walk (excerpts) Phil Keaggy Phil Keaggy May-Jun 1992

Fisher's Hornpipe Traditional May-Jun 1992

The Riddle Song Traditional May-Jun 1992

Copperline James Taylor Reynolds Price and James Taylor Jul-Aug 1992

Dust Bowl Children Peter Rowan Peter Rowan Jul-Aug 1992

A Day at the Races Preston Reed Preston Reed Jul-Aug 1992

Amor de Mi Vida Sally Van Meter John Miller Jul-Aug 1992

Partitas for Pickers Johann Sebastian Bach Jul-Aug 1992

Swing Low, Sweet Chariot Traditional Jul-Aug 1992

Capitola, California Ben Verdery Ben Verdery Sep-Oct 1992

Layla Eric Clapton Eric Clapton and Jim Gordon Sep-Oct 1992

Blackberry Blossom Michelle Shocked Traditional Sep-Oct 1992

Santa Monica Pierre Bensusan Pierre Bensusan Sep-Oct 1992

My Romance Lorenz Hart and Richard Rodgers Sep-Oct 1992

Boll Weevil Blues Traditional Sep-Oct 1992

Backwater Blues Bessie Smith Bessie Smith Nov-Dec 1992

The Entertainer Dave Van Ronk Scott Joplin Nov-Dec 1992

Hornpipe Medley (Lads of North Tyne, Minstrel's Fancy, Harvest Home) Joe Hutton Traditional Nov-Dec 1992

Driver Leo Kottke Leo Kottke Nov-Dec 1992

You Cannot Win 'Em All Steve Forbert Steve Forbert Nov-Dec 1992

Who Woulda Thunk It? Greg Brown Greg Brown Jan-Feb 1993

The Stars and Stripes Forever Guy Van Duser John Philip Sousa Jan-Feb 1993

Dixie Breakdown Mark O'Connor Don Reno Jan-Feb 1993

It's Not Too Late T Bone Burnett T Bone Burnett and Declan MacManus Jan-Feb 1993

Buckdancer's Choice Traditional Jan-Feb 1993

Railroad Blues Traditional Jan-Feb 1993

In Sorrow's Wake Andrew York Andrew York Mar-Apr 1993

Salt Creek Doc and Merle Watson Traditional Mar-Apr 1993

Pig Iron Pat Donohue Pat Donohue Mar-Apr 1993

Bad Wisdom Suzanne Vega Suzanne Vega Mar-Apr 1993

Fishing Blues Taj Mahal Henry Thomas Mar-Apr 1993

The Theme from the Pink Panther Calvin Custer and Henry Mancini Mar-Apr 1993

Ashokan Farewell Jay Ungar Mar-Apr 1993

Mercy Illinois Brooks Williams Brooks Williams May-Jun 1993

Just as I Am Chet Atkins Traditional May-Jun 1993

My Mary of the Curling Hair El McMeen Traditional May-Jun 1993

To New Amsterdam Laurence Juber Laurence Juber May-Jun 1993

Diggin' Uncle Sam's Backyard Paul Geremia Paul Geremia May-Jun 1993

Canon in D Johann Pachelbel May-Jun 1993

Jahla David Tanenbaum Lou Harrison Jul-Aug 1993

Knoxville Rag Etta Baker Etta Baker Jul-Aug 1993

Ain't Life a Brook Ferron Ferron Jul-Aug 1993

Bridge Over Troubled Water Simon & Garfunkel Paul Simon Jul-Aug 1993

Black Waterside Bert Jansch Traditional Sep-Oct 1993

The Gypsy Life John Gorka John Gorka Sep-Oct 1993

Didi Laurindo Almeida Laurindo Almeida Sep-Oct 1993

Around the Bend Traditional Sep-Oct 1993

George Brabazon, Second Air Turlough O'Carolan Sep-Oct 1993

Dreamy Eyed Girl John Hammond Hambone Willie Newburn Nov-Dec 1993

1952 Vincent Black Lightning Richard Thompson Richard Thompson Nov-Dec 1993

Closer Still Tish Hinojosa Tish Hinojosa Nov-Dec 1993

Tipper Tony Rice Tony Rice Nov-Dec 1993

Silent Night Franz Gruber Nov-Dec 1993

Sandy River Belle Traditional Nov-Dec 1993

The First Noel Traditional Nov-Dec 1993

The Water Is Wide Traditional Nov-Dec 1993

Opening the Eyes of Love Duck Baker Duck Baker Jan-Feb 1994

This Train Still Runs Janis Ian Janis Ian and Jess Leary Jan-Feb 1994

Won't That Be a Happy Time Joseph Spence Traditional Jan-Feb 1994

Worried Blues Traditional Jan-Feb 1994

Cinquante Six Ali Farka Toure Ali Farka Toure Mar-Apr 1994

Southland of the Heart Bruce Cockburn Bruce Cockburn Mar-Apr 1994

Arc et Senans John Renbourn John Renbourn Mar-Apr 1994

Living in the Country Pete Seeger Pete Seeger Mar-Apr 1994

Panhandle Rag Stacy Phillips Leon McAuliffe Mar-Apr 1994

New River Train Traditional Mar-Apr 1994

Ballad for Kay Acoustic Alchemy Nick Webb May-Jun 1994

Charlotte's Fancy Charlie Byrd Charlie Byrd May-Jun 1994

Running from Mercy Rickie Lee Jones Rickie Lee Jones May-Jun 1994

Devil's Dream Traditional May-Jun 1994

Friends and Neighbors Traditional May-Jun 1994

Saltarello Traditional May-Jun 1994

Calling for You Iris DeMent Iris DeMent Jul-Aug 1994

Slate Uncle Tupelo Jay Farrar and Jeff Tweedy Jul-Aug 1994

Will the Circle Be Unbroken Traditional Jul-Aug 1994

Baby Please Don't Go Big Bill Broonzy Traditional Sep-Oct 1994

Bantu Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Andrew York Sep-Oct 1994

Still Is Still Moving to Me Willie Nelson Willie Nelson Sep-Oct 1994

Arkansas Traveler Traditional Sep-Oct 1994

Bury Me beneath the Willow Traditional Sep-Oct 1994

Strong Chemistry David Wilcox David Wilcox Nov-Dec 1994

Themes and Variations on "Sakura" John Williams Traditional Nov-Dec 1994

Make Believe Stunt Reverend Gary Davis Reverend Gary Davis Nov-Dec 1994

Nightshade Rounds Sharon Isbin Bruce MacCombie Nov-Dec 1994

Twin Sisters Traditional Nov-Dec 1994

The Hymn of Ordinary Motion Edgar Meyer, Jerry Douglas, and Russ Barenberg Russ Barenberg and Jerry Douglas Jan-Feb 1995

Graduation March Elizabeth Cotten Traditional Jan-Feb 1995

Skinny Legs Lyle Lovett Lyle Lovett Jan-Feb 1995

Aura Lee Traditional Jan-Feb 1995

Carroll County Blues Traditional Jan-Feb 1995

Queenie's Waltz Adrian Legg Adrian Legg Mar-Apr 1995

Carolan's Dream El McMeen Turlough O'Carolan Mar-Apr 1995

Thanksgiving Loudon Wainwright III Loudon Wainwright III Mar-Apr 1995

Viva Jerez Bulerias Manolo Sanlucar Manolo Sanlucar Mar-Apr 1995

Buleriando Moraito Chico Moraito Chico Mar-Apr 1995

Love You Like a Man Chris Smither Chris Smither May-Jun 1995

Whee Ha Swing Ledward Kaapana Sonny Chillingworth May-Jun 1995

Anything You Need but Me Nanci Griffith Nanci Griffith May-Jun 1995

Moonlight Sonata Ludwig van Beethoven May-Jun 1995

Passionate Kisses Lucinda Williams Lucinda Williams Jul 1995

The Golden Slippers James A. Bland Jul 1995

Happy Birthday Mildred J. Hill and Patty S. Hill Jul 1995

Cinquante Six Ali Farka Toure Ali Farka Toure Aug 1995

Southland of the Heart Bruce Cockburn Bruce Cockburn Aug 1995

Strong Chemistry David Wilcox David Wilcox Aug 1995

Why Don't You Go Back to the Woods Edgar Meyer, Jerry Douglas, and Russ Barenberg Edgar Meyer Aug 1995

Grateful Dawg Jerry Garcia and David Grisman Jerry Garcia and David Grisman Aug 1995

Driver Leo Kottke Leo Kottke Aug 1995

Beeswing Richard Thompson Richard Thompson Aug 1995

Bad Wisdom Suzanne Vega Suzanne Vega Aug 1995

Bandera del Sol/ Flag of the Sun Tish Hinojosa Tish Hinojosa Aug 1995

Vigilante Man Woody Guthrie Aug 1995

Smith Chapel David Grier David Grier Sep 1995

He Forgot That It Was Sunday John Prine John Prine Sep 1995

Let's Go to Town Memphis Minnie Kansas Joe and Memphis Minnie Sep 1995

Avalon Al Jolson, Buddy DeSylva, and Vincent Rose Sep 1995

Me and Billy the Kid Joe Ely Joe Ely Oct 1995

Blues for Angel Joe Pass Joe Pass Oct 1995

Julius Finkbine's Rag (Beaumont Rag) Kentucky Colonels Clarence White Oct 1995

Keep On Sailin' Dale Miller Dale Miller Nov 1995

Embryonic Journey Jefferson Airplane Jorma Kaukonen Nov 1995

Pastures of Plenty Ramblin' Jack Elliott Woody Guthrie Nov 1995

Move The Roches Suzzy Roche Nov 1995

Chao de Estrelas Trio da Paz Orestes Barbosa and Silvio Caldas Nov 1995

Star of the County Down Traditional Nov 1995

Robert Johnson in Open G Dale Miller Dale Miller Dec 1995

Never Enough Jacques Stotzem Jacques Stotzem Dec 1995

Blue Mountain Kate Brislin and Jody Stecher Fred W. Keller Dec 1995

Down in the Valley Traditional Dec 1995

Good King Wenceslas Traditional Dec 1995

Invitation to a Masked Ball Dale Miller Giuseppe Verdi Jan 1996

Larry the Logger Two-Step Doobie Brothers Pat Simmons Jan 1996

Right Here Now James McMurtry James McMurtry Jan 1996

Bella Donna Peppino D'Agostino Peppino D'Agostino Jan 1996

Breaking the Chain Peter Case Fontaine Brown and Peter Case Jan 1996

Cradle and All Ani DiFranco Ani DiFranco Mar 1996

Before You Accuse Me Eric Clapton Eugene McDaniel Mar 1996

Bring Me Some Water Melissa Etheridge Melissa Etheridge Mar 1996

Cleopha Scott Joplin Mar 1996

Old Joe Clark Traditional Mar 1996

Amazing Grace Doug Wamble John Newton Apr 1996

Uh Huh Kristina Olsen Kristina Olsen Apr 1996

Linus and Lucy Steven King Vince Guaraldi Apr 1996

Prayer in Open D Emmylou Harris Emmylou Harris May 1996

Foggy Mountain Special Flatt and Scruggs Gladys Stacey Flatt and Anne Louise Scruggs May 1996

She's Makin' Whoopee in Hell Tonight Lonnie Johnson Lonnie Johnson May 1996

Gringo Honeymoon Robert Earl Keen Robert Earl Keen May 1996

Birches Bill Morrissey Bill Morrissey Jun 1996

Durang's Hornpipe Dan Crary Traditional Jun 1996

Waltz No. 2 for Concertina David Starobin Giulio Regondi Jun 1996

Black Mountain Rag Doc Watson Traditional Jul 1996

Caledonia Dougie MacLean Dougie MacLean Jul 1996

Everyday Boy Joan Armatrading Joan Armatrading Jul 1996

Paris, Texas Ry Cooder Ry Cooder Jul 1996

Shotgun down the Avalanche Shawn Colvin Shawn Colvin and John Leventhal Jul 1996

Roll in My Sweet Baby's Arms Traditional Jul 1996

Just Like This Train Joni Mitchell Joni Mitchell Aug 1996

Me Melican Man A.J. Weidt Aug 1996

G-Run Boogie, Mama Don't 'Low Solo, Mama Don't 'Low Traditional Aug 1996

Windfall Son Volt Jay Farrar Sep 1996

The Death of Queen Jane Train Daithi Sproule Sep 1996

The Water Is Wide Ed Gerhard Traditional Oct 1996

Kitty's Wedding Traditional Oct 1996

Grasshopper Maker's Song Dusan Bogdanovic Dusan Bogdanovic Nov 1996

Alive in the World Jackson Browne Jackson Browne Nov 1996

Dallas The Flatlanders Jimmie Dale Gilmore Nov 1996

Satin Doll Duke Ellington and Johnny Mercer Nov 1996

Roamin' and Ramblin' Blues David Honeyboy Edwards David Honeyboy Edwards Dec 1996

Away in a Manger Traditional Dec 1996

Bring a Torch, Jeanette Isabella Traditional Dec 1996

Good King Wenceslas Traditional Dec 1996

Up! Up! Up! Dan Hicks Dan Hicks Jan 1997

Going Home Paul Yandell Paul Yandell Jan 1997

Jardin Strunz and Farah Jorge Strunz Jan 1997

Banish Misfortune Traditional Jan 1997

Humphrey's Hornpipe Traditional Jan 1997

Pretty Peggy Traditional Jan 1997

All in Twilight David Tanenbaum Toru Takemitsu Feb 1997

Perpetual Blues Machine Keb' Mo' Keb' Mo' Feb 1997

High Lonesome Sound Vince Gill Vince Gill Feb 1997

The 2nd Law Michael Hedges Michael Hedges Mar 1997

The Devil's Radio Robyn Hitchcock Robyn Hitchcock Mar 1997

Message to a Friend Charlie Haden and Pat Metheny Pat Metheny Apr 1997

Dreamer's Waltz Scott Nygaard Scott Nygaard Apr 1997

Tom Ames' Prayer Steve Earle Steve Earle Apr 1997

Merrily Kiss the Quaker Traditional Apr 1997

Whiskey Before Breakfast Traditional Apr 1997

Waltz, Op. 39, No. 8 Eliot Fisk Johannes Brahms May 1997

Vegematic Steve Goodman Steve Goodman and Michael Smith May 1997

Chasing the Dragon Tim Sparks Tim Sparks May 1997

Tecumseh Valley Townes Van Zandt Townes Van Zandt May 1997

Sunset Island Earl Klugh Earl Klugh Jun 1997

Toccata Philip Hii Johann Sebastian Bach Jun 1997

Swimming Pierce Pettis Pierce Pettis Jun 1997

What a Friend We Have in Jesus Charles Converse Jun 1997

Leather Britches Traditional Jun 1997

Annabelle Gillian Welch Gillian Welch Jul 1997

San Francisco Bay Blues Jesse Fuller Jesse Fuller Jul 1997

You Were Meant for Me Jewel Jewel (Kilcher) and Steve Poltz Jul 1997

Santa Cruz Martin Simpson Martin Simpson Jul 1997

Donal Og Martin Simpson Traditional Jul 1997

My Generous Lover Martin Simpson Traditional Jul 1997

The Coo Coo Bird Martin Simpson Traditional Jul 1997

Georgia on My Mind Martin Taylor Hoagy Carmichael Jul 1997

Farewell Badi Assad Sergio Assad Aug 1997

Minuet from the "Notebook of Anna Magdalena Bach" Johann Sebastian Bach Aug 1997

Swing Low, Sweet Chariot Traditional Aug 1997

Brother Bill Frisell Bill Frisell Sep 1997

Don't Give That Girl a Gun Indigo Girls Amy Ray Sep 1997

Love Keep Us Together Martin Sexton Wayne Cohen and Martin Sexton Sep 1997

Daisy Goes a Dancing Pat Kirtley Pat Kirtley Sep 1997

The White Cockade Traditional Sep 1997

Hurricanes, Earthquakes, and Tomatoes Doyle Dykes Doyle Dykes Oct 1997

L.A. Freeway Guy Clark Guy Clark Oct 1997

In Old Colonial Days Traditional Oct 1997

Slow Creek Beppe Gambetta Traditional Nov 1997

Tap Room Chris Proctor Chris Proctor Nov 1997

Kiss Me, Miss Liberty John Wesley Harding John Wesley Harding Nov 1997

Chilly Winds Traditional Nov 1997

Footprints Kelly Joe Phelps Kelly Joe Phelps Dec 1997

Angels We Have Heard on High Mike Marshall Traditional Dec 1997

Opus 57 David Grisman David Grisman Jan 1998

Wolf at the Door Patty Larkin Patty Larkin Jan 1998

And So It Goes . . . Steve Tilston Steve Tilston Jan 1998

High Fever Blues Corey Harris Corey Harris Feb 1998

At Seventeen Janis Ian Janis Ian Feb 1998

Jesse James Traditional Feb 1998

The Little Stream of Whiskey Traditional Feb 1998

Turkish March Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Feb 1998

I Still Want To Catie Curtis Catie Curtis Mar 1998

Sangisangy Dama Zafimahaleo Rasolofondrasolo Mar 1998

Andriry D'Gary Ernest Randrianasolo Mar 1998

Louis Collins Mississippi John Hurt Mississippi John Hurt Mar 1998

Amanda Jewell Ricky Skaggs Ricky Skaggs Mar 1998

Will the Circle be Unbroken Traditional Mar 1998

Barely Breathing Duncan Sheik Duncan Sheik Apr 1998

Aires Choqueros Paco de Lucia Paco de Lucia and Jose Torregrosa Apr 1998

La Barrosa Paco de Lucia Paco de Lucia and Ramon Sanchez Apr 1998

O for a Thousand Tongues to Sing Carl Glaser Apr 1998

Lover Come Back to Me Cats and Jammers Oscar Hammerstein and Sigmund Romberg May 1998

Guitar Rag Dale Miller Dale Miller May 1998

Embaixador Paolo Bellinati Paolo Bellinati May 1998

Leader of the Band Dan Fogelberg Dan Fogelberg Jun 1998

Knockin' on Your Door Muleskinner Ed Mayfield Jun 1998

The Sky Above, the Mud Below Tom Russell Tom Russell Jun 1998

How Can I Keep from Singing? Traditional Jun 1998

Soldier's Joy Traditional Jun 1998

Travis Bela Fleck Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, and Mike Marshall Jul 1998

Enough to Be on Your Way James Taylor James Taylor Jul 1998

Home Kristin Hersh Kristin Hersh Jul 1998

If I Only Had a Brain Harold Arlen Jul 1998

Oh Sister Dan Bern Dan Bern Aug 1998

Bonnie Dundee Glenn Weiser Traditional Aug 1998

Landlord Josh White Gene Raskin Aug 1998

Mr. Guitar Tommy Emmanuel Tommy Emmanuel Aug 1998

Alice's Restaurant Arlo Guthrie Arlo Guthrie Sep 1998

Scrapyard Lullaby Chris Whitley Chris Whitley Sep 1998

If You Love Somebody Guy Davis Guy Davis Sep 1998

A Tribute to Peador O'Donnell Jerry Douglas Donal Lunny Sep 1998

Rosalie Mike Dowling George Root Sep 1998

Brian Wilson Barenaked Ladies Steven Page Oct 1998

I'll Have to Say I Love You in a Song Jim Croce Jim Croce Oct 1998

All the Good Times Are Past and Gone Traditional Oct 1998

Lonesome Road Blues Traditional Oct 1998

Sweet Adeline Elliott Smith Elliott Smith Nov 1998

Percussive Techniques Preston Reed Preston Reed Nov 1998

Weirdo's Waltz John Sherman Nov 1998

Slow Waltz Matteo Carcassi Nov 1998

Fill 'Em Up Kenny Sultan Kenny Sultan Dec 1998

Guitar Rag Merle Travis Merle Travis Dec 1998

Mysterious Habitats Scott Tennant Dusan Bogdanovic Dec 1998

Coryanna Stephen Fearing Willie P. Bennett and Stephen Fearing Dec 1998

We Wish You a Merry Christmas Traditional Dec 1998

Have You Ever Been to England David Grier David Grier Jan 1999

Gertie Ruth Roy Rogers David Gionfriddo and Steve Gordon Jan 1999

Bottle of Blues Beck Beck (Hansen) Feb 1999

Where Did You Go? Jones and Leva James Leva Feb 1999

From the Morning Nick Drake Nick Drake Feb 1999

And 3 Not 4 Woody Mann Woody Mann Feb 1999

Star of the County Down El McMeen Traditional Mar 1999

It's a Long Way Home Jennifer Kimball Jennifer Kimball Mar 1999

Back Up and Push Wayne Henderson Traditional Mar 1999

Valse à cing temps, Kalamatiano Traditional Mar 1999

Caleb Meyer Gillian Welch Gillian Welch and David Rawlings Apr 1999

When I Feel the Sea beneath My Soul Taj Mahal Taj Mahal Apr 1999

Take Me Back Traditional Apr 1999

Walk on J.J. Cale's Walk Franco Morone Franco Morone May 1999

Coming Home Judith Edelman Judith Edelman May 1999

Estrellita Manuel Barrueco Manuel Ponce May 1999

Green Green Rocky Road Anna and Kate McGarrigle Traditional Jun 1999

Love Like Laughter Beth Orton Ted Barnes and Beth Orton Jun 1999

Leroy's Dustbowl Blues Steve Earle and Del McCoury Band Steve Earle Jun 1999

Muir Woods Andrew York Andrew York Jul 1999

Nothing Ever Lasts Clive Gregson Clive Gregson Jul 1999

Pickin' My Way Eddie Lang Eddie Lang Jul 1999

Allegretto Jesse Cook Jesse Cook Jul 1999

Crash into Me Dave Matthews Band Dave Matthews Aug 1999

The Claw Jerry Reed Jerry Reed Hubbard Aug 1999

Liverpool Hornpipe Traditional Aug 1999

Samba de Uma Nota Só (One-Note Samba) Charlie Byrd and Stan Getz Antonio Carlos Jobim Sep 1999

Klimbim Don Ross Don Ross Sep 1999

These Dreams Nancy Wilson Martin Page and Bernie Taupin Sep 1999

Farewell Blues Joseph Mares and Elmer Schoebel Sep 1999

Rainy Road into Atlanta Cheryl Wheeler Cheryl Wheeler Oct 1999

Tall Trees Dave Alvin Dave Alvin and Fontaine Brown Oct 1999

Minor Swing Django Reinhardt Stéphane Grappelli and Django Reinhardt Oct 1999

Church St. Blues Norman Blake Norman Blake Oct 1999

Crawdad Song Doc Watson Traditional Nov 1999

If Love Is Not Enough Peter Mulvey Peter Mulvey Nov 1999

Jesse James Traditional Nov 1999

La Comparsa Eliades Ochoa Ernesto Lecuona Dec 1999

That's What Makes You Strong Jesse Winchester Jesse Winchester Dec 1999

Three Quarter North Leo Kottke Leo Kottke Dec 1999

Crow Jane Skip James Traditional Dec 1999

Stack Lee's Blues Steve James Steve James Dec 1999

Buddy Bolden's Blues Steve James Traditional Dec 1999

Banks of the Ohio Traditional Dec 1999

Roll and Tumble Traditional Dec 1999

Tripping up the Stairs Traditional Dec 1999

Walker Street Traditional Dec 1999

Mango Bruce Cockburn Bruce Cockburn Jan 2000

Sundown Gordon Lightfoot Gordon Lightfoot Jan 2000

There Are Toshi Reagon Toshi Reagon Jan 2000

Chesterfield John Jackson John Jackson Feb 2000

Blue in Green John McLaughlin Miles Davis Feb 2000

The Boxer Paul Simon Paul Simon Feb 2000

John Henry Traditional Feb 2000

Railroad Bill Traditional Feb 2000

That House CPR Jeff Pevar, David Crosby, and James Raymond Mar 2000

101 South Peter Finger Peter Finger Mar 2000

Every Morning Sugar Ray Mark McGrath and Joseph "MeG" Nichol Mar 2000

Shady Grove Traditional Mar 2000

I Shall Not Walk Alone Ben Harper Ben Harper Apr 2000

Ciara Luka Bloom Luka Bloom Apr 2000

Would You Like to Play the Guitar Pat Donohue Pat Donohue Apr 2000

Greensleeves Traditional Apr 2000

I Am a Pilgrim Traditional Apr 2000

Cancion (Peteneras) Paco Peña Traditional May 2000

Moe 'Uhane (Dream Slack Key) Sonny Chillingworth Sonny Chillingworth May 2000

Cowboy Take Me Away The Dixie Chicks Marcus Hummon and Martie Seidel May 2000

Fanny Powers Turlough O'Carolan May 2000

Mercury Blues David Lindley and Hani Naser K.C. Douglas and Robert Geddins Jun 2000

Mystery Willy Porter Steve Kleiber and Willy Porter Jun 2000

Beautiful Brown Eyes Traditional Jun 2000

The Water Garden Alex de Grassi Alex de Grassi Aug 2000

Wake Up Little Susie Everly Brothers Boudleaux Bryant and Felice Bryant Aug 2000

Phoebe's Iceberg Kristina Olsen Kristina Olsen Aug 2000

Hello Birmingham Ani DiFranco Ani DiFranco Sep 2000

Yesterday Laurence Juber John Lennon and Paul McCartney Sep 2000

Arthur McBride Paul Brady Paul Brady Sep 2000

Decision at Glady Fork Bryan Sutton Bryan Sutton Oct 2000

The Messenger Ray Wylie Hubbard Ray Wylie Hubbard Oct 2000

Midnight on the Water Benny Thomasson Oct 2000

Kingdom Come Traditional Oct 2000

Thick as a Brick Jethro Tull Ian Anderson and Gerald Bostock Nov 2000

Canadee-I-O Nic Jones Nic Jones Nov 2000

Makes Me Happy Stacey Earle Stacey Earle Nov 2000

She Moved through the Faire Al Petteway Traditional Dec 2000

Deep Gap Alison Brown Alison Brown Dec 2000

A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall Bob Dylan Bob Dylan Dec 2000

What Do We Do Now John Hiatt John Hiatt Dec 2000

God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen Traditional Dec 2000

Dale's Blues Dale Miller Dale Miller Jan 2001

Cept You and Me Babe Greg Brown Greg Brown Jan 2001

St. Thomas Eric Lugosch Sonny Rollins Feb 2001

Sevilla Gerardo Nunez Gerardo Nunez Feb 2001

Over the Mountain Louise Taylor Louise Taylor Feb 2001

Diminishing Returns Mike Dowling Mike Dowling Feb 2001

Turning of the Tide Richard Thompson Richard Thompson Feb 2001

Wild Mountain Thyme Al Petteway Traditional Mar 2001

Pinch Me Barenaked Ladies Steven Page and Ed Robertson Mar 2001

Illinois Blues John Cephas and Phil Wiggins Nehemiah "Skip" James Mar 2001

Summertime Tony Rice and Jerry Garcia George Gershwin Mar 2001

Queequeg's Big Adventure Anger/Marshall Band Mike Marshall Apr 2001

Key to the Highway B.B. King and Eric Clapton Big Bill Broonzy and Charley Segar Apr 2001

The Fairest of All Yarrow Kate Rusby Traditional Apr 2001

Come Back Baby Eric Bibb Traditional May 2001

No More Ramblin' Jerry Ricks Gerald Ricks May 2001

This Flight Tonight Joni Mitchell Joni Mitchell May 2001

Loola Loo Keb' Mo' Keb' Mo' May 2001

Frankie and Johnny Guy Van Duser Traditional Jun 2001

I'm Leavin' Now Johnny Cash Johnny Cash Jun 2001

Good Dream P.J. Olsson P.J. Olsson Jun 2001

Rovin' on a Winter's Night Traditional Jun 2001

Granada Adam del Monte Isaac Albeniz Jul 2001

Busy Blues, and Less Is More Blues Kenny Sultan Kenny Sultan Jul 2001

Into the Garden Pat Donohue Pat Donohue Jul 2001

Rough Luck Ray Bonneville Ray Bonneville Jul 2001

Red Dirt Girl Emmylou Harris Emmylou Harris Aug 2001

Anthem Ralph Towner Ralph Towner Aug 2001

Neo's Song Sean Watkins Sean Watkins Aug 2001

Asia de Cuba Al Di Meola Al Di Meola Sep 2001

Long Tall Mama Big Bill Broonzy Big Bill Broonzy Sep 2001

Oh Abraham John Gorka John Gorka Sep 2001

Wa'apa Keola Beamer Keola Beamer Sep 2001

A Grandmother's Wish Keola Beamer Keola Beamer and Auntie Namakelua Sep 2001

Sunflower River Blues John Fahey John Fahey Oct 2001

I Wish It Would Rain Rodney Crowell Rodney Crowell Oct 2001

Nothing Like You Shawn Colvin Shawn Colvin and John Leventhal Oct 2001

La Grondeuse Traditional Oct 2001

The Hunter's Purse Traditional Oct 2001

Longing Town Duncan Sheik Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik Nov 2001

Cryin' Frank Vignola Les Paul Nov 2001

Prelude from Cello Suite No. 1 (BWV 1007) Johann Sebastian Bach Nov 2001

Will the Circle Be Unbroken? Traditional Nov 2001

Windy and Warm Chet Atkins John D. Loudermilk Dec 2001

Evening Comes Early John Doyle John Doyle Dec 2001

Slave to the Beauty Mary Chapin Carpenter Mary Chapin Carpenter Dec 2001

Angeline the Baker Traditional Dec 2001

Oh Come Emmanuel Traditional Dec 2001

Arriving on a Train Freedy Johnston Freedy Johnston Jan 2002

Edelweiss Gene Bertoncini Oscar Hammerstein and Richard Rodgers Jan 2002

Beggar's Oil Kelly Joe Phelps Kelly Joe Phelps Jan 2002

Coleraine/Monferrine Traditional Jan 2002

Going to California Led Zeppelin Jimmy Page and Robert Plant Feb 2002

L'Alchimiste Pierre Bensusan Pierre Bensusan Feb 2002

Last Year's Troubles Suzanne Vega Suzanne Vega Feb 2002

I Am a Pilgrim Traditional Feb 2002

Written on the Back of His Hand Lucy Kaplansky Lucy Kaplansky and Richard Livin Mar 2002

Flying Wigs Roland Dyens Roland Dyens Mar 2002

Friend of the Devil The Grateful Dead Jerry Garcia and John Dawson, words by Robert Hunter Mar 2002

Standing Still Jewel Jewel (Kilcher) and Rick Nowels Apr 2002

Holy Well Tim O'Brien Tim O'Brien Apr 2002

Prelude Ferdinando Carulli Apr 2002

On Top of Old Smokey Traditional Apr 2002

Shady Grove Traditional Apr 2002

Moon River Bill Frisell Henry Mancini May 2002

Watermelon Man Chris Thomas King Chris Thomas King May 2002

Piero's Theme David Tanenbaum and Peppino D'Agostino Piero D'Agostino May 2002

All The Things You Are Earl Klugh Jerome Kern May 2002

House of the Rising Sun Bob Dylan Traditional Jun 2002

Forever Has Come to an End Buddy Miller and Julie Miller Julie Miller Jun 2002

Moonshadow Cat Stevens Cat Stevens Jun 2002

Angel Band Traditional Jun 2002

Nine Pound Hammer Eddie Pennington Merle Travis Jul 2002

The Bells of Rhymney Pete Seeger Idris Davies and Pete Seeger Jul 2002

Fan Dance Sam Phillips Sam Phillips Jul 2002

Levis Beaulieu Traditional Jul 2002

Let Me Down Easy Chris Isaak Chris Isaak Aug 2002

Terraplane Blues Robert Johnson Robert Johnson Aug 2002

Cordoba (Solea) Vicente Amigo Vicente Amigo Aug 2002

Bourree de St. Sever Traditional Aug 2002

Makin' Pies Patty Griffin Patty Griffin Sep 2002

The Old Bush Tony McManus Traditional Sep 2002

Blackberry Blossom Traditional Sep 2002

I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow Traditional Sep 2002

Statesboro Blues Blind Willie McTell Blind Willie McTell Oct 2002

Plainte Marco Pereira Marco Pereira Oct 2002

Turn and Run Neil Finn Neil Finn Oct 2002

The Banshee Traditional Oct 2002

Never Going Back Again Fleetwood Mac Lindsey Buckingham Nov 2002

Gone Peter Case Peter Case Nov 2002

Bury Me Beneath the Willow Traditional Nov 2002

New River Train Traditional Nov 2002

Easy (As Falling Apart) Kelly Willis Kelly Willis Dec 2002

Bout a Spoonful Mance Lipscomb Mance Lipscomb Dec 2002

This Side Nickel Creek Sean Watkins Dec 2002

Morning Glory The Marc Atkinson Trio Marc Atkinson Dec 2002

We Three Kings Traditional Dec 2002

Swept Away Chris Proctor Chris Proctor Jan 2003

Masanga John Williams Jean Bosco Mwenda Jan 2003

Big River Blues Jorma Kaukonen Alton Delmore and Rabon Delmore Jan 2003

Call You Home Mark Erelli Mark Erelli Jan 2003

Stagolee Traditional Jan 2003

Ookpic Waltz David Grier Traditional Feb 2003

While My Guitar Gently Weeps The Beatles George Harrison Feb 2003

Beautiful City Tim Sparks Traditional Feb 2003

Sail Away Ladies Traditional Feb 2003

It's Not Aimee Mann Aimee Mann Mar 2003

Slow Down Richie Havens Richie Havens Mar 2003

Xarmegaria Sylvain Luc Traditional Mar 2003

Midnight on the Stormy Deep Traditional Mar 2003

She Loves to Ride Horses Guy Clark Guy Clark and Keith Sykes Apr 2003

You're the One Tracy Chapman Tracy Chapman Apr 2003

The Golden Slippers James A. Bland Apr 2003

John Henry Traditional Apr 2003

Happychap Gyan Riley Gyan Riley May 2003

Desire Ryan Adams Ryan Adams May 2003

I Know You Rider Traditional May 2003

The Cranes Patty Larkin Patty Larkin Jun 2003

Mombasa Tommy Emmanuel Tommy Emmanuel Jun 2003

Rolling in My Sweet Baby's Arms Traditional Jun 2003

It Is Better Farther On James Alan Shelton Traditional Jul 2003

My Black Mama Son House Son House Jul 2003

Black Silk Gown Stephen Fearing Stephen Fearing Jul 2003

Fisher's Hornpipe Traditional Jul 2003

Sailor's Hornpipe Traditional Jul 2003

Djangology Bireli Lagrene Stéphane Grappelli and Django Reinhardt Aug 2003

The Beauty of the Rain Dar Williams Dar Williams Aug 2003

World Without Tears Lucinda Williams Lucinda Williams Aug 2003

Whispers Rick Ruskin Rick Ruskin Aug 2003

Kohler's Hornpipe Traditional Aug 2003

Messenger Wind Bruce Cockburn Bruce Cockburn Sep 2003

After the Rain Chuck Prophet Kurt Lipschutz and Chuck Prophet Sep 2003

Breaking Point Laurence Juber Laurence Juber Sep 2003

Etude No. 5 from Twenty-Four Studies, Op. 48 Mauro Giuliani Sep 2003

Peacekeeper Fleetwood Mac Lindsey Buckingham Oct 2003

He Stole Away Reverend Gary Davis Traditional Oct 2003

Shame About It Zubot and Dawson Steve Dawson Oct 2003

Take This Hammer Traditional Oct 2003

Train Home Chris Smither Chris Smither Nov 2003

An Innocent Fiction Erin McKeown Erin McKeown Nov 2003

Danny Boy Traditional Nov 2003

St. James Infirmary Alex de Grassi Traditional Dec 2003

The Old Rugged Cross Blue Highway Traditional Dec 2003

High Heel Shoe Bryan Sutton Traditional Dec 2003

The Sweet Magnolia Tree Doug Wamble Doug Wamble Dec 2003

Pass Me By Pete Yorn Pete Yorn Dec 2003

Shchedryk Mykola Dmytrovich Leontovych Dec 2003

House of the Rising Sun Traditional Dec 2003

Popcorn and Wine Danny Barnes Danny Barnes Jan 2004

Prelude (From Prelude, Fugue, and Allegro, BWV 998) David Russell Johann Sebastian Bach Jan 2004

Mama's Stray Baby Rory Block Rory Block Jan 2004

Passeig de Gracia Patrick Francis Jan 2004

Paul and Silas Traditional Jan 2004

Serenado por Gitaro David Tanenbaum Lou Harrison Feb 2004

The Dolphin John McLaughlin Luiz Eca Feb 2004

In My Own Mind Lyle Lovett Lyle Lovett Feb 2004

Georgie Martin Simpson Traditional Mar 2004

Baby Shelby Lynne Shelby Lynne Mar 2004

Rosemary Fair Traditional Mar 2004

Full Light Darrell Scott Darrell Scott Apr 2004

Sailor Song Rickie Lee Jones Rickie Lee Jones and David Kalish Apr 2004

Lonesome Road Blues Traditional Apr 2004

Paddy on the Turnpike / Cuckoo's Nest Traditional Apr 2004

Special Rider Blues Corey Harris Corey Harris May 2004

Back in the Circus Jonatha Brooke Jonatha Brooke May 2004

A Blacksmith Courted Me Martin Simpson Traditional May 2004

I Can't Keep from Crying Sometimes Martin Simpson Traditional May 2004

Kahuku Slack-Key Patrick Landeza May 2004

A Night in Frontenac Beppe Gambetta Beppe Gambetta Jun 2004

F.A. Swing John Jorgenson John Jorgenson Jul 2004

Parisian Waltz Muriel Anderson and Julie Adams Muriel Anderson Jul 2004

Amazing Grace John Newton Jul 2004

Little Sadie Traditional Jul 2004

Tumbalalaika Nina Gerber Traditional Aug 2004

All Night Sam Phillips Sam Phillips Aug 2004

Rambler, Gambler Traditional Aug 2004

Walkin' Blues Eric Clapton Robert Johnson Sep 2004

Danville Girl Tim Stafford Tim Stafford Sep 2004

Forked Deer Traditional Sep 2004

Ferry Cross the Mersey Pat Metheny Gerrard Marsden Oct 2004

Ballad of Easy Rider The Byrds Roger McGuinn Oct 2004

Motherless Children Traditional Oct 2004

Blue Guitars Eddie Lang Lonnie Johnson and Eddie Lang Nov 2004

The Bottom of the Punchbowl Robin Bullock Traditional Nov 2004

Christmas Time's A-Comin' Bill Monroe Tex Logan Dec 2004

Each Coming Night Iron and Wine Samuel Beam Dec 2004

Ingots Kaki King Kaki King Dec 2004

Catch the Wind Donovan Donovan Leitch Jan 2005

Long as You Get It Done Guy Davis Guy Davis Jan 2005

Variation One, from 'Variations on a Theme by Mozart' Fernando Sor Jan 2005

On Ice Chris Thile Chris Thile Feb 2005

Morley's Pavan Tom Ball Thomas Morley Feb 2005

Danny Boy Traditional Feb 2005

Television Robyn Hitchcock Robyn Hitchcock Mar 2005

Come Back to Old Santa Fe Tony Rice and Peter Rowan Jerry Faires and Peter Rowan Mar 2005

Washington Blues Elizabeth Cotten Elizabeth Cotten Apr 2005

Frankie and Johnny Guy Van Duser Traditional Apr 2005

Turnaround Blues John Coco John Coco Apr 2005

Imagine John Lennon John Lennon Apr 2005

Sugaree The Grateful Dead Jerry Garcia and Robert Hunter Apr 2005

Lord Inchiquin Turlough O'Carolan Apr 2005

Studying Stones Ani DiFranco Ani DiFranco May 2005

Down in the Valley to Pray Traditional May 2005

Handsome Molly Traditional May 2005

I Can't Get My Head Around it Aimee Mann Aimee Mann Jun 2005

Diddie Wah Diddie Blind Blake Blind Blake Jun 2005

Rabbit Foot Blues Blind Lemon Jefferson Blind Lemon Jefferson Jun 2005

Pea Vine Blues Charley Patton Charley Patton Jun 2005

Old Folks at Home Stephen Foster Jun 2005

Can't Find My Way Home Blind Faith Steve Winwood Jul 2005

Swing de Paris Django Reinhardt Django Reinhardt Jul 2005

Bye Bye Baby Blues Little Hat Jones Little Hat Jones Jul 2005

Bensusan Michael Hedges Michael Hedges Jul 2005

Blackbird The Beatles John Lennon and Paul McCartney Jul 2005

Lonesome Old River Traditional Jul 2005

Milwaukee Blues Charlie Poole Charlie Poole Aug 2005

The Weight The Band Jaime Robbie Robertson Aug 2005

Eight Days a Week The Beatles John Lennon and Paul McCartney Aug 2005

God Says Nothing Back The Wallflowers Jakob Dylan Aug 2005

Bury Me Not on the Lone Prairie Traditional Aug 2005

The Plains of Boyle Traditional Aug 2005

Don't Think Twice It's All Right Bob Dylan Bob Dylan Sep 2005

Hesitation Blues Jorma Kaukonen Reverend Gary Davis Sep 2005

Come As You Are Nirvana Kurt Cobain Sep 2005

After You've Gone Henry Creamer and Turner Layton Sep 2005

Swing Low, Sweet Chariot Traditional Sep 2005

Marching Through Georgia Eric Lugosch Henry Clay Work Oct 2005

Fire and Rain James Taylor James Taylor Oct 2005

Maybe I'm Amazed Laurence Juber Paul McCartney Oct 2005

Sugar Baby Blues Traditional Oct 2005

The Ash Grove Traditional Oct 2005

Rain King Counting Crows Adam Duritz and David Bryson Nov 2005

The Swimming Song Loudon Wainwright III Loudon Wainwright III Nov 2005

Cousin Sally Brown Traditional Nov 2005

We Are Nowhere and It's Now Bright Eyes Conor Oberst Dec 2005

Peaceful Easy Feeling The Eagles Jack Tempchin Dec 2005

Angelina Tommy Emmanuel Tommy Emmanuel Dec 2005

Christmas Time Is Here Vince Guaraldi Trio Vince Guaraldi and Lee Mendelson Dec 2005

Old Joe Clark Traditional Dec 2005

Deck the Halls Traditional Dec 2005

Angel from Montgomery Bonnie Raitt John Prine Jan 2006

Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) Green Day Billie Joe Armstrong and Frank Wright Jan 2006

Come to Find Out John Hammond John Hammond Jan 2006

Gymnopedie No. 1 Erik Satie Jan 2006

Teach Your Children Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Graham Nash Feb 2006

These Days Jackson Browne Jackson Browne Feb 2006

Make Me a Pallet On Your Floor Mississippi John Hurt Mississippi John Hurt Feb 2006

Losing My Religion R.E.M. Bill Berry, Peter Buck, Mike Mills, and Michael Stipe Feb 2006

The Yellow Rose of Texas Traditional Feb 2006

Strange Brew Cream Eric Clapton, Felix Pappalardi, and Gail Collins Mar 2006

Eighth of January Eric Lugosch Traditional Mar 2006

Take Me Home, Country Roads John Denver John Denver, Bill Danoff, and Taffy Nivert Mar 2006

Cherry County Leo Kottke Leo Kottke Mar 2006

House of the Rising Sun Peppino D'Agostino Traditional Apr 2006

California Blues (Blue Yodel No. 4) Tim O'Brien Jimmie Rodgers Apr 2006

Brown-Eyed Girl Van Morrison Van Morrison Apr 2006

Greenback Dollar Traditional Apr 2006

Look for the Silver Lining Al Jolson Buddy DeSylva and Jerome Kern May 2006

Sunny Bobby Hebb Bobby Hebb May 2006

Link of Chain Chris Smither Chris Smither May 2006

Folsom Prison Blues Johnny Cash Johnny Cash May 2006

Love Me Tender Elvis Presley Elvis Presley and Vera Matson Jun 2006

I'm a Believer Neil Diamond Neil Diamond Jun 2006

Bully of the Town Norman Blake and Bryan Sutton Traditional Jun 2006

Bridge Over Troubled Water Simon & Garfunkel Paul Simon Jun 2006

The Cuckoo Traditional Jun 2006

World Gone Strange Andy Summers Andy Summers Jul 2006

Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic Claus Boesser-Ferrari Sting Jul 2006

God Is in the Roses Rosanne Cash Rosanne Cash Jul 2006

Pinball Wizard The Who Pete Townshend Jul 2006

Black Is the Color Traditional Jul 2006

Yellow Dog Blues Traditional Jul 2006

Atholl Highlander's Jig David Surette Traditional Aug 2006

What If I Do? Foo Fighters Dave Grohl Aug 2006

Always By Your Side Ralph Towner Ralph Towner Aug 2006

Daydream The Lovin' Spoonful John Sebastian Aug 2006

Broke and Hungry Traditional Aug 2006

If You Could Read My Mind Gordon Lightfoot Gordon Lightfoot Sep 2006

Me and Bobby McGee Janis Joplin Fred Foster and Kris Kristofferson Sep 2006

Mama Tried Merle Haggard Merle Haggard Sep 2006

Hymn 11 Pierre Bensusan Pierre Bensusan Sep 2006

La Hora Espagnola Pierre Bensusan Pierre Bensusan Sep 2006

L'Alchimiste Pierre Bensusan Pierre Bensusan Sep 2006

Nefertari Pierre Bensusan Pierre Bensusan Sep 2006

Bourrée #1, from the Third Suite for Solo Cello, BWV 1009 Johann Sebastian Bach Sep 2006

Come and Go With Me Traditional Sep 2006

Right Here, Right Now Cassandra Wilson Marvin Sewell and Cassandra Wilson Oct 2006

Bad Moon Rising Creedence Clearwater Revival John Fogerty Oct 2006

I Walk the Road Again Happy Traum Traditional Oct 2006

Dance of the Inhabitants of the Palace of King Philip XIV of Spain John Fahey John Fahey Oct 2006

In Christ There Is No East or West John Fahey John Fahey Oct 2006

Requiem for John Hurt John Fahey John Fahey Oct 2006

The Portland Cement Factory at Monolith, California John Fahey John Fahey Oct 2006

Blue Chile Michael Chapdelaine Michael Chapdelaine Oct 2006

Sol y Cerveza Michael Chapdelaine Michael Chapdelaine Oct 2006

Once I Had a Sweeheart Traditional Oct 2006

Over the Rainbow John Stowell Harold Arlen and E Harburg Nov 2006

Big Yellow Taxi Joni Mitchell Joni Mitchell Nov 2006

Plumb Line Kelly Joe Phelps Kelly Joe Phelps Nov 2006

River of Love T Bone Burnett T Bone Burnett Nov 2006

Bouree in E Minor Johann Sebastian Bach Nov 2006

Red River Valley Traditional Nov 2006

Pilgrim's Progress Kris Kristofferson Kris Kristofferson Dec 2006

A-Soalin' Noel Paul Stookey Traditional Dec 2006

Freight Train Taj Mahal Paul James and Fred Williams Dec 2006

Yesterday The Beatles John Lennon and Paul McCartney Dec 2006

Good King Wenceslas Traditional Dec 2006

Fannie Poer Turlough O'Carolan Dec 2006

My Town Chet Atkins Chet Atkins Jan 2007

All the Way Indigo Girls Emily Saliers Jan 2007

Rumores de la Caleta Pepe Romero Isaac Albeniz Jan 2007

Chicken Stuff Steve James Eddie Shule and Hop Wilson Jan 2007

Ripple The Grateful Dead Jerry Garcia and Robert Hunter Jan 2007

Space Oddity David Bowie David Bowie Feb 2007

Railroad Bill Etta Baker Etta Baker Feb 2007

Big Love Fleetwood Mac Lindsey Buckingham Feb 2007

Not Too Late Lindsey Buckingham Lindsey Buckingham Feb 2007

We Shall Overcome Pete Seeger Zilphia Horton, Frank Hamilton, Guy Carawan, and Pete Seeger Feb 2007

Bye Bye Love Everly Brothers Boudleaux Bryant and Felice Bryant Mar 2007

Goodbye Porkpie Hat John Renbourn Charles Mingus Mar 2007

Buffalo John Renbourn John Renbourn Mar 2007

Watch the Stars John Renbourn John Renbourn Mar 2007

White House Blues John Renbourn John Renbourn Mar 2007

Plains of Waterloo John Renbourn Traditional Mar 2007

South Wind John Renbourn Traditional Mar 2007

The Maid on the Shore John Renbourn Traditional Mar 2007

These Four Walls Shawn Colvin Shawn Colvin and John Leventhal Mar 2007

She's Not There Zombies Rod Argent Mar 2007

Good Man David Wilcox David Wilcox Apr 2007

Into One David Wilcox David Wilcox Apr 2007

Someday Soon David Wilcox David Wilcox Apr 2007

Wilford Brandon Hayes David Wilcox David Wilcox Apr 2007

Get On David Wilcox Robert Ellis Orrall and David Wilcox Apr 2007

Desperados Waiting for a Train Guy Clark Guy Clark Apr 2007

Wish You Were Here Pink Floyd David Gilmour and Roger Waters Apr 2007

King of California Dave Alvin Dave Alvin May 2007

Shave Yo' Legs Keb' Mo' Keb' Mo' May 2007

Standin' at the Station Keb' Mo' Keb' Mo' May 2007

Suitcase Keb' Mo' Keb' Mo' May 2007

The Itch (Wixen) Keb' Mo' Keb' Mo' May 2007

Crying Roy Orbison Joe Melson and Roy Orbison May 2007

Alison Elvis Costello Elvis Costello Jun 2007

Mrs. Robinson Simon & Garfunkel Paul Simon Jun 2007

Blue Railroad Train Tony Rice Alton Delmore and Rabon Delmore Jun 2007

Arizona Skies Los Lobos Cesar Rosas Jul 2007

La Pistola y El Corazon Los Lobos David Hidalgo and Louie Perez Jul 2007

St. Louis Blues Orville Johnson W.C. Handy Jul 2007

Lola The Kinks Ray Davies Jul 2007

When I Stop Dreaming The Louvin Brothers Charles Louvin and Ira Louvin Jul 2007

Melissa Allman Brothers Band Steve Alaimo and Gregg Allman Aug 2007

Tell Me What is True Love Bert Jansch Bert Jansch Aug 2007

Woman Like You Bert Jansch Bert Jansch Aug 2007

Angie (or Anji) Bert Jansch Davey Graham Aug 2007

Backwaterside Bert Jansch Traditional Aug 2007

Reynardine Bert Jansch Traditional Aug 2007

When I Get Home Bert Jansch Traditional Aug 2007

Country Boy Rock ’N’ Roll Don Reno and Red Smiley Don Reno Aug 2007

I've Got a Feeling Pentangle Bert Jansch Aug 2007

Red Right Ankle The Decembrists Colin Meloy Aug 2007

Honky Tonk Kenny Wayne Shepherd Buddy Flett Sep 2007

If I Only Had a Brain Laurence Juber Harold Arlen and E Harburg Sep 2007

No Bad News Patty Griffin Patty Griffin Sep 2007

The Joker Steve Miller Band Steve Miller, Eddie Curtis, and Ahmet Ertegun Sep 2007

John Barleycorn Traditional Sep 2007

Variations on "Lacrimosa," from Mozart's Requiem Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Sep 2007

There Go I Martin Sexton Crit Harmon and Martin Sexton Oct 2007

She Sang Angels to Rest Richard Thompson Richard Thompson Oct 2007

Don't Worry Baby The Beach Boys Roger Christian and Brian Wilson Oct 2007

Nowhere Man The Beatles John Lennon and Paul McCartney Oct 2007

Down by the Salley Gardens Traditional Oct 2007

Idbury Hill Traditional Oct 2007

Old Heddon of Fawley Traditional Oct 2007

Redemption Song Bob Marley Bob Marley Nov 2007

It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry David Bromberg Bob Dylan Nov 2007

Twilight Mary Chapin Carpenter Mary Chapin Carpenter Nov 2007

Darlin' Do Not Fear Brett Dennen Brett Dennen Dec 2007

Drummers of England Russ Barenberg Russ Barenberg Dec 2007

Little Monk Russ Barenberg Russ Barenberg Dec 2007

Redbird in the Willow Russ Barenberg Russ Barenberg Dec 2007

The Man in the Hat Russ Barenberg Russ Barenberg Dec 2007

On the Road Again Willie Nelson Willie Nelson Dec 2007

Elderly Woman Behind the Counter Pearl Jam Eddie Vedder Jan 2008

Amie Pure Prairie League Craig Fuller Jan 2008

Lágrima Francisco Tárrega Jan 2008

Alberta Traditional Jan 2008

Billy in the Lowground Traditional Jan 2008

Peaceful Feeling Rag Jerry Snyder Jerry Snyder Feb 2008

Time in a Bottle Jim Croce Jim Croce Feb 2008

Don't Cry Baby Madeleine Peyroux James P. Johnson, Saul Bernie, and Stella Unger Feb 2008

Half the Perfect World Madeleine Peyroux Leonard Cohen and Anjani Thomas Feb 2008

Tennessee Blues Steve Earle Steve Earle Feb 2008

The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down The Band Jaime Robbie Robertson Feb 2008

Like Wes Bob Calo Bob Calo Mar 2008

Atlantic City Bruce Springsteen Bruce Springsteen Mar 2008

Pearl Emmylou Harris Emmylou Harris Mar 2008

Freeway Man Pat Donohue Pat Donohue Mar 2008

Jump Van Halen Michael Anthony and David Roth Mar 2008

Helplessly Hoping Crosby, Stills & Nash Stephen Stills Apr 2008

Pink Houses John Mellencamp John Mellencamp Apr 2008

Tamacun Rodrigo y Gabriela Rodrigo Pineda Sanchez and Gabriela Quintero Apr 2008

Harlem Rag Jerry Snyder Tom Turpin May 2008

Walk Right Back John Sebastian and David Grisman Sonny Curtis May 2008

Wild Horses The Rolling Stones Mick Jagger and Keith Richards May 2008

One U2 U2 May 2008

Banish Misfortune Traditional May 2008

Lost Cause Beck Beck (Hansen) Jun 2008

Leader of the Band Dan Fogelberg Dan Fogelberg Jun 2008

Your Cheatin' Heart Hank Williams Hank Williams Jun 2008

Freeker by the Speaker Keller Williams Keller Williams Jun 2008

Look at New Orleans Bob Brozman Bob Brozman Jul 2008

White Bird KT Tunstall KT Tunstall Jul 2008

Life by the Drop Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble Doyle Bramhall and Barbara Logan Jul 2008

New Slang The Shins James Russell Mercer Jul 2008

Fire On The Mountain Traditional Jul 2008

1 2 3 4 Feist Feist (Leslie) and Sally Seltmann Aug 2008

Maggie May Rod Stewart Martin Quittenton and Rod Stewart Aug 2008

I Will The Beatles John Lennon and Paul McCartney Aug 2008

Cassidy The Grateful Dead John Barlow and Bob Weir Aug 2008

Slashville Waltz Traditional Aug 2008

Hunterdon Bolero Beppe Gambetta Beppe Gambetta Sep 2008

Key to the Highway Big Bill Broonzy Big Bill Broonzy and Charley Segar Sep 2008

Sitting Waiting Wishing Jack Johnson Jack Johnson Sep 2008

Into the Great Wide Open Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Jeff Lynne and Tom Petty Sep 2008

Wanted Dead or Alive Bon Jovi John Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora Oct 2008

Jolene Dolly Parton Dolly Parton Oct 2008

Same Old Man John Hiatt John Hiatt Oct 2008

Anyone Else But You The Moldy Peaches Kimya M. Dawson and Adam M. Green Oct 2008

Ease Back Amos Lee Ryan Anthony Massaro Nov 2008

Bo Diddley Bo Diddley Ellas McDaniel Nov 2008

Between the Bars Elliott Smith Steven Paul Smith Nov 2008

Prelude from the Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major Johann Sebastian Bach Nov 2008

Blue Christmas Alex de Grassi Billy Hayes and Jay Johnson Dec 2008

Ring of Fire Johnny Cash June Carter and Merle Kilgore Dec 2008

Trouble Ray Lamontagne Ray Lamontagne Dec 2008

Nuages Robin Nolan Django Reinhardt Dec 2008

Gone Gone Gone Alison Kraus and Robert Plant Don Everly and Phil Everly Jan 2009

All The Things You Are Jim Hall Oscar Hammerstein and Jerome Kern Jan 2009

White Freight Liner Blues Townes Van Zandt Townes Van Zandt Jan 2009

Canarios Gaspar Sanz Jan 2009

Angeline the Baker Traditional Jan 2009

The Irish Rover Traditional Jan 2009

Adrift Jack Johnson Jack Johnson Feb 2009

(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay Otis Redding Otis Redding Feb 2009

Moondance Van Morrison Van Morrison Feb 2009

I'm the Man Who Loves You Wilco Jay Bennett and Jeff Tweedy Feb 2009

Name Goo Goo Dolls John Rzeznik Mar 2009

I Am A Wanderer Joan Baez Steve Earle Mar 2009

Sing Me Back Home Merle Haggard Merle Haggard Mar 2009

Hotel Yorba White Stripes Jack White Mar 2009

The Battle Hymn of the Republic Traditional Mar 2009

Little Martha Allman Brothers Band Duane Allman Apr 2009

The Scientist Coldplay Rupert Berryman and Mark Buckland Apr 2009

In the Jailhouse Now Jimmie Rodgers Jimmie Rodgers Apr 2009

Come Monday Jimmy Buffett Jimmy Buffett Apr 2009

Humpty Dumpty Traditional Apr 2009

Jerry's Breakdown Jerry Reed Jerry Reed Hubbard May 2009

Boots of Spanish Leather Martin Simpson Bob Dylan May 2009

Waste Phish Trey Anastasio and Tom Marshall May 2009

Waterloo Sunset The Kinks Ray Davies May 2009

Whiskey Before Breakfast Traditional May 2009

Naked As We Came Iron and Wine Samuel Beam Jun 2009

Middle Cyclone Neko Case Neko Case Jun 2009

Me and Julio Down By the School Yard Paul Simon Paul Simon Jun 2009

Samson and Delilah Reverend Gary Davis Reverend Gary Davis Jun 2009

Last Night of the World Bruce Cockburn Bruce Cockburn Jul 2009

Hey Hey What Can I Do Led Zeppelin Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones, John Bonham Jul 2009

Picture Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow and Robert Ritchie Jul 2009

Sweet Jane Velvet Underground Lou Reed Jul 2009

Hard Times Come Again No More Stephen Foster Jul 2009

When the Saints Go Maring In Traditional Jul 2009

Who'll Stop the Rain Creedence Clearwater Revival John Fogerty Aug 2009

I Will Follow You Into the Dark Death Cab For Cutie Benjamin Gibbard Aug 2009

Complicated Shadows Elvis Costello Elvis Costello Aug 2009

The Drunken Sailor Ed Flower Aug 2009

John Henry John Cephas and Phil Wiggins Traditional Sep 2009

Up on the Hill Where They Do the Boogie John Hartford John Hartford Sep 2009

Karma Police Radiohead Radiohead Sep 2009

San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Flowers in Your Hair) Scott McKenzie John Phillips Sep 2009

First Taps Thomas Leeb Thomas Leeb Sep 2009

The Cuckoo Traditional Sep 2009

Handsome Molly Traditional Sep 2009

Jesse James Traditional Sep 2009

Little Maggie Traditional Sep 2009

Sinner Man Traditional Sep 2009

The Wrestler Bruce Springsteen Bruce Springsteen Oct 2009

Tennessee Jed Levon Helm Jerry Garcia and Robert Hunter Oct 2009

Guantanamera Pete Seeger Jose Fernandez Diaz and Julian Orbon Oct 2009

Turn Turn Turn Pete Seeger Pete Seeger Oct 2009

Superstition Stevie Wonder Stevie Wonder Oct 2009

Old Joe Clark Traditional Oct 2009

Black Water Doobie Brothers Pat Simmons Nov 2009

About a Girl Nirvana Kurt Cobain Nov 2009

Standing at the Crossroads Robert Johnson Robert Johnson Nov 2009

Africa Toto David Paich and Jeff Porcaro Nov 2009

Swing Guitar Blues Traditional Nov 2009

Night Moves Bob Seger Bob Seger Dec 2009

You and Me Dave Matthews Band Dave Matthews Dec 2009

Black Horse and the Cherry Tree KT Tunstall KT Tunstall Dec 2009

God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen Traditional Dec 2009

Before He Cheats Carrie Underwood Josh Kear and Chris Thompson Jan 2010

Change in the Weather John Fogerty John Fogerty Jan 2010

Paradise John Prine John Prine Jan 2010

Eine Kleine Nachtmusik Michael Fix Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Jan 2010

Old Palm Tree Sergio Assad Sergio Assad Jan 2010

Sweet Tooth David Rawlings Machine Gillian Welch and David Rawlings Mar 2010

Hickory Wind Gram Parsons Bob Buchanan and Gram Parsons Mar 2010

I Wanna Be Like You (The Monkey Song) Mike Dowling Richard Sherman and Robert Sherman Mar 2010

Wagon Wheel Old Crow Medicine Show Bob Dylan and Jay Secor Mar 2010

Black Mt. Rag David Grier Traditional Apr 2010

Hi'ilawe Sam Li'a Kalainaina, Sr. Sam Li'a Kalainaina, Sr. Apr 2010

Pancho and Lefty Townes Van Zandt Townes Van Zandt Apr 2010

Chicken Fried Zac Brown Band Zac Brown and Wyatt Durette Apr 2010

Dreams Brandi Carlile Brandi Carlile and Phil Hanseroth May 2010

Wake Me Up When September Ends Green Day Billie Joe Armstrong, Frank Wright, and Mike Pritchard May 2010

I Still Miss Someone Johnny Cash Johnny Cash May 2010

Jackson Lucinda Williams Lucinda Williams May 2010

Amazing Grace Traditional May 2010

Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child Traditional May 2010

That's All Right Elvis Presley Arthur Crudup Jun 2010

Leavin' Luttrell Steve Wariner Steve Wariner Jun 2010

Lady Ann Montgomery's Reel/Eilish Brogan/Paddy Fahey's Tony McManus Traditional Jun 2010

Over the Moor Traditional Jun 2010

Willow Garden Traditional Jun 2010

Just a Closer Walk with Thee Ed Gerhard Traditional Jul 2010

Look at Miss Ohio Gillian Welch Gillian Welch and David Rawlings Jul 2010

The Sandman, the Brakeman, and Me Monsters of Folk Matthew Ward Jul 2010

Crazy Little Thing Called Love Queen Freddie Mercury Jul 2010

Bury Me Not on the Lone Prairie Traditional Jul 2010

Nothing but the Whole Wide World Jakob Dylan Jakob Dylan Aug 2010

Red on Red John Jorgenson John Jorgenson Aug 2010

New Speedway Boogie The Grateful Dead Jerry Garcia and Robrt Hunter Aug 2010

California Stars Wilco and Billy Bragg Jay Bennett, Woody Guthrie, and Jeff Tweedy Aug 2010

House Carpenter Traditional Aug 2010

Hush, Sorrow Buddy Miller and Julie Miller Julie Miller Sep 2010

Devil Got My Woman Skip James Nehemiah "Skip" James Sep 2010

Good Hearted Woman Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings Sep 2010

Angel Band Traditional Sep 2010

Going Down the Road Feeling Bad Traditional Sep 2010

In the Shape of a Heart Jackson Browne Jackson Browne Oct 2010

Lucky Jason Mraz Colbie Caillat and Tim Fagan Oct 2010

Ain't No Grave Johnny Cash Traditional Oct 2010

In the Morning Nora Jones Adam Levy Oct 2010

Do You Realize The Flaming Lips Wayne Coyne, Michael Ivins, Steven Drozd, and Dave Fridmann Oct 2010

9th Variation and Fugue from "20 Variations and Fugue on 'La Folia'" Andrés Segovia Manuel Ponce Nov 2010

A Crooked Road Darrell Scott Darrell Scott Nov 2010

The Weary Kind Ryan Bingham Ryan Bingham and T Burnett Nov 2010

Don't Get Me Wrong The Pretenders Chrissie Hynde Nov 2010

Prelude for Lute BWV 999 Johann Sebastian Bach Nov 2010

Solitary Man Neil Diamond Neil Diamond Dec 2010

Are We Really Through Ray LaMontagne Ray LaMontagne Dec 2010

The Maison Blanche Exit Song Richard Gilewitz Richard Gilewitz Dec 2010

To Be Young Is To Be Sad Ryan Adams Ryan Adams and David Rawlings Dec 2010

It Came Upon a Midnight Clear Traditional Dec 2010

Drifting Andy McKee Andy McKee Jan 2011

Babylon David Gray David Gray Jan 2011

You Ain't Goin Nowhere The Byrds Bob Dylan Jan 2011

Day Tripper Tommy Emmanuel John Lennon and Paul McCartney Jan 2011

Home Sweet Home Traditional Jan 2011

Hound Dog Elvis Presley Jerry Lieber and Mike Stoller Feb 2011

Homeward Bound Simon & Garfunkel Paul Simon Feb 2011

Dead Flowers The Rolling Stones Mick Jagger and Keith Richards Feb 2011

Bill Cheatham Traditional Feb 2011

Shove the Pig's Foot a Little Farther Into the Fire Traditional Feb 2011

Horse with No Name America Dewey Bunnell Mar 2011

Ballad of Love and Hate Avett Brothers Seth Avett and Scott Avett Mar 2011

Ain't No Sunshine Bill Withers Bill Withers Mar 2011

Witch Creek Tyler Grant Tyler Grant Mar 2011

Sweet Sunny South Traditional Mar 2011

Sunshine of Your Love Cream Ron Brown and Jack Bruce Apr 2011

Go Your Own Way Fleetwood Mac Lindsey Buckingham Apr 2011

Babe I'm Gonna Leave You Led Zeppelin Anne Bredon Apr 2011

She Talks to Angels The Black Crowes Chris Robinson and Rich Robinson Apr 2011

The Mad Russian Jerry Reed Jerry Reed Hubbard and Paul Yandell May 2011

Leaving on a Jet Plane John Denver John Denver May 2011

Into the Mystic Van Morrison Van Morrison May 2011

Make Me a Pallet on Your Floor Traditional May 2011

So Good Peter Rowan Peter Rowan Jun 2011

A Whiter Shade of Pale Procul Harum Gary Brooker and Matthew Fisher, words Keith Reid Jun 2011

Ooh La La The Faces Ronnie Lane and Ron Wood Jun 2011

Factory Girl The Rolling Stones Mick Jagger and Keith Richards Jun 2011

Poor Butterfly Raymond Hubbell Jun 2011

Down in the Valley to Pray Traditional Jun 2011

Rainy Day People Gordon Lightfoot Gordon Lightfoot Jul 2011

Nine White Kites Peppino D'Agostino Peppino D'Agostino Jul 2011

The Welsh Tornado Tommy Emmanuel Tommy Emmanuel Jul 2011

Oh! Susanna Traditional Jul 2011

The Rising of the Moon Traditional Jul 2011

Lonely Are the Free Steve Earle Steve Earle Aug 2011

Dear Prudence The Beatles John Lennon and Paul McCartney Aug 2011

Pale Blue Eyes Velvet Underground Lou Reed Aug 2011

Frog Went A Courtin' Traditional Aug 2011

St. Anne’s Reel Traditional Aug 2011

Trouble In Mind Lightnin' Hopkins Lightnin' Hopkins Sep 2011

Stuck in the Middle Stealers Wheel Joe Egan and Gerry Rafferty Sep 2011

Caledonia Mission The Band Jaime Robbie Robertson Sep 2011

The Girl I Left Behind Me Traditional Sep 2011

The Lark in the Morning Traditional Sep 2011

St. Louis Blues W.C. Handy Sep 2011

Lay Lady Lay Bob Dylan Bob Dylan Oct 2011

Souvenirs John Prine John Prine Oct 2011

Waltzing’s for Dreamers Richard Thompson Richard Thompson Oct 2011

Run Away Sarah Jarosz Sarah Jarosz and Alyssa Bonagura Oct 2011

Free Fallin' Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Jeff Lynne and Tom Petty Oct 2011

Come on in My Kitchen Robert Johnson Robert Johnson Nov 2011

Act Naturally The Beatles Vonie Morrison and Johnny Russel Nov 2011

Opus 35, No 22 (Estudio 5) Fernando Sor Nov 2011

Tombeau sur la mort de Monsieur Comte de Logy Silvius Leopold Weiss Nov 2011

Whiskey in the Jar Traditional Nov 2011

Deep River Blues Doc Watson Alton Delmore and Rabon Delmore Dec 2011

Boulder to Birmingham Emmylou Harris Bill Danoff and Emmylou Harris Dec 2011

We Wish You a Merry Christmas John Horne Traditional Dec 2011

Urge For Going Joni Mitchell Joni Mitchell Dec 2011

Uncle John’s Band The Grateful Dead Jerry Garcia and Robrt Hunter Dec 2011

What Child Is This Traditional Dec 2011

Hey That's No Way to Say Goodbye Leonard Cohen Leonard Cohen Jan 2012

And I Love Her The Beatles John Lennon and Paul McCartney Jan 2012

Minuet in D Minor Johann Sebastian Bach Jan 2012

Fair and Tender Ladies Traditional Jan 2012

See See Rider Traditional Jan 2012

Scarlet Town Gillian Welch Gillian Welch and David Rawlings Feb 2012

I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry Hank Williams Hank Williams Feb 2012

Spanish Harlem Kinloch Nelson Jerry Lieber and Phil Spector Feb 2012

The Parting Glass Traditional Feb 2012

Will the Circle Be Unbroken Carter Family A.P. Carter Mar 2012

Someday Soon Judy Collins Ian Tyson Mar 2012

Billie Jean Michael Jackson Michael Jackson Mar 2012

I Might Wilco Jeff Tweedy Mar 2012

Ain't Misbehavin' Fats Waller Harry Brooks and Thomas "Fats" Waller Apr 2012

Water Song Hot Tuna Jorma Kaukonen Apr 2012

High and Dry Radiohead Jonathan Greenwood and Thom Yorke Apr 2012

Durang’s Hornpipe Traditional Apr 2012

Forked Deer Traditional Apr 2012

Rain and Snow Traditional Apr 2012

Reuben’s Train Traditional Apr 2012

The Midnight Special Traditional Apr 2012

Sticks and Stones Joe Henry Joe Henry May 2012

Liberty’s Sweet Shore John Doyle John Doyle May 2012

The Last Thing on My Mind Tom Paxton Tom Paxton May 2012

Darling Cory Traditional May 2012

Down by the Riverside Traditional May 2012

McCormack Alex de Grassi Alex de Grassi Jun 2012

You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go Bob Dylan Bob Dylan Jun 2012

Luck of the Draw Paul Brady Paul Brady Jun 2012

Arkansas Traveler Traditional Jun 2012

Lonesome Day Traditional Jun 2012

Killing the Blues Bonnie Raitt Rowland Salley Jul 2012

Crazy Gnarls Barkley GianFranco Reverberi and GianPiero Reverberi Jul 2012

If I Had a Boat Lyle Lovett Lyle Lovett Jul 2012

Careless Love Traditional Jul 2012

St. James Infirmary Traditional Jul 2012

Stand By Me Ben E. King Ben E. King and Jerry Lieber Aug 2012

Last Train to Clarksville The Monkees Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart Aug 2012

Goodnight Irene The Weavers Huddie Ledbetter and John Lomax Aug 2012

The Wreck of the Old 97 Traditional Aug 2012

Who's Going Home with You? Etta Baker Henry Johnson Sep 2012

Crow Jane Etta Baker Traditional Sep 2012

Never Let Your Deal Go Down Etta Baker Traditional Sep 2012

99 Year Blues Julius Daniels Julius Daniels Sep 2012

Harlem River Blues Justin Townes Earle Justin Townes Earle Sep 2012

On a Monday Lead Belly Huddie Ledbetter Sep 2012

St. Louis Blues W.C. Handy Sep 2012

Landslide Fleetwood Mac Stevie Nicks Oct 2012

Dimming of the Day Richard Thompson Richard Thompson Oct 2012

Hungry for Home Rodney Crowell and Mary Karr Rodney Crowell and Mary Karr Oct 2012

Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child Traditional Oct 2012

Early Morning Rain Gordon Lightfoot Gordon Lightfoot Nov 2012

Bolero Julian Arcas Julian Arcas Nov 2012

Down to the Praying Ground Kelly Joe Phelps Kelly Joe Phelps Nov 2012

Ghost Blues Loudon Wainwright III Loudon Wainwright III Nov 2012

Carry On Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Stephen Stills Dec 2012

The Christmas Song Mel Torme Mel Torme Dec 2012

Polaroids Shawn Colvin Shawn Colvin Dec 2012

St. Anne’s Reel Traditional Dec 2012

Stagolee Traditional Dec 2012

The Holly and the Ivy Traditional Dec 2012

Wheels Flying Burrito Brothers Chris Hillman and Gram Parsons Jan 2013

Ain't It Enough Old Crow Medicine Show Ketch Secor and Willie Watson Jan 2013

5927 California Street Teja Gerken Teja Gerken Jan 2013

Here Comes the Sun The Beatles George Harrison Jan 2013

Auld Lang Syne Traditional Jan 2013

Carolina In My Mind James Taylor James Taylor Feb 2013

The Cave Mumford and Sons Mumford and Sons Feb 2013

City of New Orleans Steve Goodman Steve Goodman Feb 2013

Pastures of Plenty Woody Guthrie Woody Guthrie Feb 2013

Angeline the Baker Traditional Feb 2013

Our Town Iris DeMent Iris DeMent Mar 2013

Candy Man Blues Mississippi John Hurt Mississippi John Hurt Mar 2013

Little Willie Traditional Mar 2013

Oh, Shenandoah Traditional Mar 2013

Fais Do Do Alex de Grassi Traditional Apr 2013

Blue Moon of Kentucky Bill Monroe Bill Monroe Apr 2013

Daughters John Mayer John Mayer Apr 2013

Down by the Water The Decemberists Colin Meloy Apr 2013

Do-Re-Mi Woody Guthrie Woody Guthrie Apr 2013

It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue Bob Dylan Bob Dylan May 2013

Orphan Girl Gillian Welch Gillian Welch May 2013

No True Masterpiece Will Ever Be Complete Kaki King Kaki King May 2013

The Monkulator Alex de Grassi Alex de Grassi Jun 2013

Sound of Silence Simon & Garfunkel Paul Simon Jun 2013

Angie The Rolling Stones Mick Jagger and Keith Richards Jun 2013

If I Needed You Townes Van Zandt Townes Van Zandt Jun 2013

Have You Ever Seen the Rain? Creedence Clearwater Revival John Fogerty Jul 2013

Bron-Yr-Aur Led Zeppelin Jimmy Page and Robert Plant Jul 2013

Go Tell It on the Mountain Traditional Jul 2013

God’s Gonna Ease My Troublin’ Mind Traditional Jul 2013

Nearer, My God ,To Thee Traditional Jul 2013

Gentle on My Mind Glen Campbell John Hartford Aug 2013

Bluebird Wine Rodney Crowell Rodney Crowell Aug 2013

Blackberry Blossom Traditional Aug 2013

Fine Times at Our House Courtney Hartman Traditional Sep 2013

Hear My Train a Comin’ Jimi Hendrix Jimi Hendrix Sep 2013

Bird on the Wire Leonard Cohen Leonard Cohen Sep 2013

Love's Gonna Blow My Way Steve Earle Steve Earle Sep 2013

This Train Traditional Sep 2013

The River Bruce Springsteen Bruce Springsteen Oct 2013

Wayfaring Stranger Johnny Cash Traditional Oct 2013

Go Wherever You Wanna Go Nanci Griffith Nanci Griffith Oct 2013

Behind Blue Eyes The Who Pete Townshend Oct 2013

Thing Called Love John Hiatt John Hiatt Nov 2013

Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairies Tim Sparks Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Nov 2013

Gnossienne No. 1 Tony McManus Erik Satie Nov 2013

Guardame Las Vacas Luis de Narvaez Nov 2013

Gypsy Davy Traditional Nov 2013

Small Town John Mellencamp John Mellencamp Dec 2013

Bistro Fada Stephane Wrembel Stephane Wrembel Dec 2013

Crazy Willie Nelson Willie Nelson Dec 2013

Away in a Manger Traditional Dec 2013

Deck the Halls Traditional Dec 2013

Dublin Blues Guy Clark Guy Clark Jan 2014

The Water Is Wide Ken Bonfield Traditional Jan 2014

Luka Suzanne Vega Suzanne Vega Jan 2014

T-Bone Shuffle T-Bone Walker T-Bone Walker Jan 2014

Bury Me Beneath the Willow Traditional Jan 2014

The Yellow Rose of Texas Traditional Jan 2014

Cluck Old Hen Traditional Feb 2014

Hard Times (Come No More) Traditional Mar 2014

Nature's Way Spirit Randy California Apr 2014

Bourrée in E Minor Johann Sebastian Bach Apr 2014

Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out Eric Clapton Jimmy Cox May 2014

Babe, I'm Gonna Leave You Led Zeppelin Anne Bredon and Jimmy Page May 2014

That's All Right Elvis Presley Arthur Crudup Jun 2014

Every Morning Keb' Mo' Keb' Mo' Jun 2014

As Tears Go By The Rolling Stones Mick Jagger and Keith Richards Jun 2014

Your Flag Decal Won't Get You Into Heaven Anymore John Prine John Prine Jul 2014

Chelsea Morning Joni Mitchell Joni Mitchell Jul 2014

The Power and Glory Phil Ochs Phil Ochs Jul 2014

Bells of Unity Scott Law Scott Law Jul 2014

Goin' Down the Road Feeling Bad The Grateful Dead Traditional Jul 2014

Blue Moon Beck Beck (Hansen) Aug 2014

Loser Beck Beck (Hansen) and Karl Stephenson Aug 2014

Suite: Judy Blue Eyes Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young David Crosby and Stephen Stills Aug 2014

Whiskey Before Breakfast Norman Blake Traditional Aug 2014

Ruby, Are You Mad? Carolina Chocolate Drops Cynthia Mae Carver Sep 2014

Only Wanna Be with You Hootie & the Blowfish Dean Felber and Darius Rucker Sep 2014

Last Goodbye Jeff Buckley Jeff Buckley Sep 2014

S. Central Rain R.E.M. Michael Stipe, Peter Buck, Mike Mills, and Bill Berry Sep 2014

Omie Wise Doc Watson Traditional Oct 2014

Frankie and Albert (Johnny) Mississippi John Hurt Traditional Oct 2014

Tell Me Why Neil Young Neil Young Oct 2014

Which Side Are You On? Florence Reese Oct 2014

Baby Please Don't Go Big Bill Broonzy Traditional Nov 2014

Home Again Michael Kiwanuka Michael Kiwanuka Nov 2014

Paranoid Android Radiohead Radiohead Nov 2014

Shine On, Harvest Moon Nora Bayes and Jack Norworth Nov 2014

Wayfaring Stranger Al Petteway Traditional Dec 2014

Bless the Telephone Kelis Labi Siffre Dec 2014

Good King Wenceslas Pete Seeger Traditional Dec 2014

If I Fell The Beatles John Lennon and Paul McCartney Dec 2014

Diamonds and Rust Joan Baez Joan Baez Jan 2015

Hope of a Lifetime Milk Carton Kids Kenneth Pattengale and Joey Ryan Jan 2015

Handsome Johnny Richie Havens Louis Jr. Gossett and Richie Havens Jan 2015

Sloop John B Traditional Jan 2015

The Ballad of Love and Hate Avett Brothers Seth Avett and Scott Avett Feb 2015

Redemption Song Bob Marley Bob Marley Feb 2015

Wildwood Flower Carter Family A.P. Carter Feb 2015

Urge For Going Joni Mitchell Joni Mitchell Feb 2015

Sim Sala Bim Fleet Foxes Robin Pecknold Mar 2015

Pancho and Lefty Townes Van Zandt Townes Van Zandt Mar 2015

Go Tell It on the Mountain Traditional Mar 2015

Mr. Tambourine Man Bob Dylan Bob Dylan Apr 2015

That's the Way Led Zeppelin Jimmy Page and Robert Plant Apr 2015

Weary Blues Madeleine Peyroux Traditional Apr 2015

Banks of the Ohio Joan Baez Traditional May 2015

39 Queen Brian May May 2015

Deep Elem Blues The Grateful Dead Traditional May 2015

Shady Grove Jerry Garcia Traditional Jun 2015

Stone Blind Horses Ray Wylie Hubbard Ray Wylie Hubbard Jun 2015

Moonlight Drive The Doors The Doors Jun 2015

Blackjack Davey Bob Dylan Traditional Jul 2015

Susie Most of All Tom Paxton Tom Paxton Jul 2015

Londonderry Air (Danny Boy) Traditional Jul 2015

Careless Love Blues Happy Traum Traditional Aug 2015

Good Times Sam Cooke Sam Cooke Aug 2015

The Unfortunate Rake Traditional Aug 2015

Matty Groves Fairport Convention Traditional Sep 2015

Joe Hill's Last Will John McCutcheon John McCutcheon Sep 2015

Wake Up, Rounder Spirit Family Reunion Spirit Family Reunion Sep 2015

Nutshell Alice in Chains Jerry Cantrell and Mike Inez Oct 2015

Travelin' Blues Earl Bell Earl Bell Oct 2015

House of the Rising Sun Tony Rice Traditional Oct 2015

Checkers & Chess Billy Joe Shaver Ray Kennedy and Billy Shaver Nov 2015

Midnight Moonlight Peter Rowan Peter Rowan Nov 2015

Fearless Pink Floyd David Gilmour and Roger Waters Nov 2015

Keep It Clean Charley Jordan Charley Jordan Dec 2015

Hear Me Lord George Harrison George Harrison Dec 2015

Walk Away Renee The Left Banke Mike Brown Dec 2015

Jambalaya Hank Williams Hank Williams Jan 2016

Pride & Joy Stevie Ray Vaughan Stevie Ray Vaughan Jan 2016

Ol 55 Tom Waits Tom Waits Jan 2016

Hang Me, Oh Hang Me Dave Van Ronk Traditional Feb 2016

Warning Green Day Billie Joe Armstrong, Frank Wright, and Mike Pritchard Feb 2016

Sweet Virginia The Rolling Stones Mick Jagger and Keith Richards Feb 2016

Will the Circle Be Unbroken Carter Family A.P. Carter Mar 2016

O the Wind and Rain Peggy Seeger Traditional Mar 2016

Ruby's Eyes Tommy Emmanuel Tommy Emmanuel Mar 2016

Anji Davey Graham Davey Graham Apr 2016

You Gotta Move Fred McDowell Traditional Apr 2016

Gentle on My Mind John Hartford Glen Campbell Apr 2016

Names Nathan Bell Nathan Bell May 2016

Show Me the Way Peter Frampton Peter Frampton May 2016

Tequila Sunrise The Eagles Glenn Frey and Don Henley May 2016

Honky Tonk Man Dwight Yoakam Tillman Franks and Howard Hausey Jun 2016

Don't Know Why Nora Jones Jesse Harris Jun 2016

God's Gonna Ease My Troublin' Mind Traditional Jun 2016

John the Revelator Blind Willie Johnson Traditional Jul 2016

Rider in the Rain Randy Newman Randy Newman Jul 2016

Here There and Everywhere The Beatles John Lennon and Paul McCartney Jul 2016

Call me the Breeze J.J. Cale J.J. Cale Aug 2016

My Bluebird Mary Flower Mary Flower Aug 2016

Don't Let the Devil Ride Traditional Aug 2016

Close to the Ground Glenn Jones Glenn Jones Sep 2016

Crazy Blues Mamie Smith Perry Bradford Sep 2016

I Saw the Light Todd Rundgren Todd Rundgren Sep 2016

She's Only Happy in the Sun Ben Harper Ben Harper Oct 2016

Season of the Witch Donovan Donovan Leitch Oct 2016

Rock Island Line Traditional Oct 2016

Pea Vine Blues Charley Patton Charley Patton Nov 2016

Anne's Song Will Ackerman Will Ackerman Nov 2016

Do Re Mi Woody Guthrie Woody Guthrie Nov 2016

Ain't No Rest for the Wicked Cage the Elephant Cage the Elephant Dec 2016

Scarborough Fair Martin Carthy Traditional Dec 2016

Colours Donovan Donovan Leitch Jan 2017

Thinking Out Loud Ed Sheeran Ed Sheeran and Amy Wadge Jan 2017

Sippur Tim Sparks John Zorn Jan 2017

Shake Sugaree David Bromberg Elizabeth Cotten Feb 2017

Home: Part 2 Jamie Stillway Jamie Stillway Feb 2017

Your Guitar Richard Shindell Richard Shindell Feb 2017

Jolene Dolly Parton Dolly Parton Mar 2017

A Natural Man Jack Williams Jack Williams Mar 2017

Lord Willougby's Welcome Home John Dowland Mar 2017

Danny Boy Traditional Mar 2017

Blackwaterside Bert Jansch Traditional Apr 2017

Wildwood Flower Carter Family A.P. Carter Apr 2017

Master Hunter Laura Marling Laura Marling Apr 2017

Jitters Mary Flower Mary Flower Apr 2017

Blackberry Blossom Michelle Shocked Traditional Apr 2017

Worried Man Blues Molly Tuttle Traditional Apr 2017

Walls of Time Peter Rowan Bill Monroe and Peter Rowan Apr 2017

The Backpacker Tim Farrell Tim Farrell Apr 2017

Lion's Share Chrs Eldridge and Julian Lage Chris Eldridge and Julian Lage May 2017

Turner Station Eric Bibb Eric Bibb May 2017

LA Gabriel Kahane Gabriel Kahane May 2017

River unto Sea Buck Curran Buck Curran Jun 2017

Trouble in Mind Lightnin' Hopkins Lightnin' Hopkins Jun 2017

Windmills Stephane Wrembel Stephane Wrembel Jun 2017

Freight Train Elizabeth Cotten Elizabeth Cotten and Paul James Jul 2017

The Body Electric Hurray for the Riff Raff Alynda Lee Segarra Jul 2017

The Entertainer Scott Joplin Jul 2017

Mama's Got the Blues Bessie Smith Bessie Smith Aug 2017

Maple Leaf Rag Bob Evans Scott Joplin Aug 2017

Wild Indifference Joan Shelley Joan Shelley Aug 2017

A Daughter in Denver Tom Paxton Tom Paxton Aug 2017

Tie-Hacker's Joy Frank White Frank White Sep 2017

Y'all Means All' John McCutcheon John McCutcheon Sep 2017

American Tune Paul Simon Paul Simon Sep 2017

Keep the River on Your Right Tom Heyman Tom Heyman Sep 2017

El Cascabel Lorenzo Barcelata Traditional Oct 2017

Hitchhiker Neil Young Neil Young Oct 2017

Mother Nature's Son The Beatles John Lennon and Paul McCartney Oct 2017

Corcovado (Quiet Nights of Quiet Stars) Antonio Carlos Jobim Antonio Carlos Jobim Nov 2017

William Tell Overture Glen Campbell Giacomo Rossini Nov 2017

Cold Black Hammer Joe Ely Joe Ely Nov 2017

Classical Gas Mason Williams Mason Williams Nov 2017

Jeremy Pearl Jam Jeff Ament and Eddie Vedder Dec 2017

Hell Hound on My Trail Robert Johnson Robert Johnson Dec 2017

Love Divine All Loves Excelling Traditional Dec 2017

Taking Flight Alberto Lombardi Alberto Lombardi Jan 2018

Running on Faith Eric Clapton Jerry Lynn Williams Jan 2018

Shoot Out the Lights Richard Thompson Richard Thompson Jan 2018

Avalon Al Jolson Buddy DeSylva and Al Jolson Feb 2018

Deep River Blues Doc Watson Alton Delmore and Rabon Delmore Feb 2018

Within You Without You The Beatles George Harrison Feb 2018

Can't Find My Way Home Blind Faith Steve Winwood Mar 2018

Windy and Warm Chet Atkins John D. Loudermilk Mar 2018

Guitar Boogie Tommy Emmanuel Arthur Smith Mar 2018

Day and Age Julian Lage Julian Lage Apr 2018

A Little Love, A Little Kiss Eddie Lang Apr 2018

New River Train Traditional Apr 2018

St. Louis Blues W.C. Handy Apr 2018

Midsummer Moon Al Petteway Al Petteway May 2018

Clap Steve Howe Steve Howe May 2018

Tae the Weavers Gin Ye Gang Traditional May 2018

Limehouse Blues Blind Faith Philip Braham and Doulas Furber Jun 2018

Ryland (Under the Apple Tree) I'm With Her Julian Lage Jun 2018

When the Levee Breaks Joe McCoy Jun 2018

Made to Shine Bill Frisell Bill Frisell Jul 2018

Coffee Blues Mississippi John Hurt Mississippi John Hurt Jul 2018

Whiskey River Willie Nelson J.B. Shinn III Jul 2018

Man of Constant Sorrow Traditional Jul 2018

Ice Miner Leo Kottke Leo Kottke Aug 2018

Night Lights Muriel Anderson Muriel Anderson Aug 2018

Canon in D Johann Pachelbel Aug 2018

Black Velvet Band Traditional Aug 2018

Little Martha Allman Brothers Band Duane Allman Sep 2018

Dill Pickle Rag Eric Schoenberg Charles Johnson Sep 2018

Adelita Francisco Tárrega Sep 2018

Lágrima Francisco Tárrega Sep 2018

Rose Room Charlie Christian Art Hickman Oct 2018

An Operatic Rag Craig Ventresco Pietro Frosini Oct 2018

Day Tripper The Beatles John Lennon and Paul McCartney Oct 2018

Layla Eric Clapton Eric Clapton and Jim Gordon Nov 2018

Liberal Rag Mary Flower Mary Flower Nov 2018

B.B. Nathan Salsburg Nathan Salsburg Nov 2018

It Is Well With My Soul Philip Bliss and Horatio Spafford Nov 2018

My Sweet Lord George Harrison George Harrison Dec 2018

Spanish Fandango Henry Worrall Dec 2018

Joy to the World Traditional Dec 2018

Requiem for John Fahey Gwenifer Raymond Gwenifer Raymond Jan 2019

Radio Hula Ledward Kaapana Elizabeth Kahau Alohikea Jan 2019

50 Ways to Leave Your Lover Paul Simon Paul Simon Jan 2019

Both Sides Now Joni Mitchell Joni Mitchell Feb 2019

When Johnny Comes Maring Home Louis Lambert Feb 2019

The Wreck of the Old 97 Traditional Feb 2019

The Choice Wife Al Petteway Traditional Mar-Apr 2019

Song for Liam Buck Curran Buck Curran Mar-Apr 2019

Landslide Fleetwood Mac Stevie Nicks Mar-Apr 2019

Golden Embers Mandolin Orange Andrew Marlin Mar-Apr 2019

Pink Moon Nick Drake Nick Drake Mar-Apr 2019

Fiddler's Dram/Whiskey Before Breakfast Traditional Mar-Apr 2019

Home on the Range Traditional Mar-Apr 2019

There But for Fortune Joan Baez Phil Ochs May-Jun 2019

Copeland's Fancy Steve James Steve James May-Jun 2019

If I Needed Someone The Beatles George Harrison May-Jun 2019

Tiger Rag The Light Crust Doughboys Traditional May-Jun 2019

New Beginnings Yasmin Williams Yasmin Williams May-Jun 2019

Streets of Laredo Traditional May-Jun 2019

Black Mountain Rag Doc Watson Traditional Jul-Aug 2019

I Believe I'll Dust My Broom Elmore James Robert Johnson Jul-Aug 2019

Let the Guitar Do the Talkin' Joe Robinson Joe Robinson Jul-Aug 2019

America the Beautiful Mimi Fox Katherine Lee Bates and Samuel A. Ward Jul-Aug 2019

She Twists the Knife Again Richard Thompson Richard Thompson Jul-Aug 2019

Ask the Fist Mark Goldenberg Jul-Aug 2019

This Little Light of Mine Traditional Jul-Aug 2019

If I Had a Rocket Launcher Bruce Cockburn Bruce Cockburn Sep-Oct 2019

Sometime Next Summer David Grier David Grier Sep-Oct 2019

Spanish Rag Diego Garcia Diego Garcia Sep-Oct 2019

Solitudes Kinloch Nelson Kinloch Nelson Sep-Oct 2019

Amazing Grace Traditional Sep-Oct 2019

Tom Dooley Traditional Sep-Oct 2019

Sultans of Swing Dire Straits Mark Knopfler Nov-Dec 2019

Waltz Mary Flower Mary Flower Nov-Dec 2019

You Made Me Love You Oscar Aleman Joseph McCarthy and James Monaco Nov-Dec 2019

Quite Early Morning Pete Seeger Pete Seeger Nov-Dec 2019

Oh Come, All Ye Faithful Traditional Nov-Dec 2019

The Pearls Dave Van Ronk Jelly Roll Morton Jan-Feb 2020

Fire and Rain James Taylor James Taylor Jan-Feb 2020

The Earle of Salisbury John Renbourn William Byrd Jan-Feb 2020

Super Moon Molly Tuttle Molly Tuttle Jan-Feb 2020

East Virginia Blues Molly Tuttle Traditional Jan-Feb 2020

Prelude 1, from 24 Preludes, Opus 114 Ferdinando Carulli Jan-Feb 2020

Just a Closer Walk With Thee Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash Traditional Mar-Apr 2020

Fanø/Black Sea Dress Charlie Rauh Charlie Rauh Mar-Apr 2020

Rocky Mountain High John Denver John Denver Mar-Apr 2020

Picking the Guitar Nick Lucas Nick Lucas Mar-Apr 2020

I Feel for You Prince (artist formerly known as) Prince (artist formerly known as) Mar-Apr 2020

Romanza Traditional Mar-Apr 2020

Guitar Peace Billy Strings Billy Strings May-Jun 2020

The Girl From Ipanema Charlie Byrd Antonio Carlos Jobim May-Jun 2020

Dancing with Shadows Peppino D'Agostino Peppino D'Agostino May-Jun 2020

Cocaine Blues Reverend Gary Davis Reverend Gary Davis May-Jun 2020

Red River Valley Traditional May-Jun 2020

Wabash Blues Delmore Brothers Traditional Jul-Aug 2020

Uncloudy Day John Fahey Traditional Jul-Aug 2020

I Will Laurence Juber John Lennon and Paul McCartney Jul-Aug 2020

Chapdelaine Michael Chapdelaine Dennis Hayes Jul-Aug 2020

Georgia on My Mind Ray Charles Hoagy Carmichael and Stuart Gorrell Jul-Aug 2020

Oh Shenandoah Traditional Jul-Aug 2020

Baby Please Don't Go Big Bill Broonzy Traditional Sep-Oct 2020

Big Yellow Taxi Joni Mitchell Joni Mitchell Sep-Oct 2020

Blackbird The Beatles John Lennon and Paul McCartney Sep-Oct 2020

I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow The Soggy Bottom Boys Traditional Sep-Oct 2020

$20 Bill (for George Floyd) Tom Prasada-Rao Tom Prasada-Rao Sep-Oct 2020

House of the Rising Sun Tony Rice Traditional Sep-Oct 2020

Minuet in D Minor Johann Sebastian Bach Sep-Oct 2020

Señor (Tales Of Yankee Power) Gillian Welch and Dave Rawlings Bob Dylan Nov-Dec 2020

Angel From Montgomery John Prine John Prine Nov-Dec 2020

The Lord Is My Shepherd Joseph Spence Traditional Nov-Dec 2020

Little Satchel Sarah Jarosz and John Leventhal Traditional Nov-Dec 2020

Carcassi Study Matteo Carcassi Nov-Dec 2020

Dans Kef Traditional Nov-Dec 2020

Better Way Ben Harper Ben Harper Jan-Feb 2021

Home Sweet Home Earl Scruggs Henry Bishop Jan-Feb 2021

Davis Street Rag Mary Flower Mary Flower Jan-Feb 2021

Cam Ye O’er Frae France Traditional Jan-Feb 2021

John Henry Traditional Jan-Feb 2021

Mr. Bojangles Jerry Jeff Walker Jerry Jeff Walker Mar-Apr 2021

Great Depression Blues Robbie Basho Robbie Basho Mar-Apr 2021

Ragtime Cowboy Joe Lewis F. Muir and Maurice Abrahams Mar-Apr 2021

Estrellita Manuel Ponce Mar-Apr 2021

Sally Ann Traditional Mar-Apr 2021

Lovely Day Bill Withers Bill Withers May-Jun 2021

Poor Boy, Long Ways From Home Jontavious Willis Traditional May-Jun 2021

Beaumont Rag Tony Rice Traditional May-Jun 2021

Let Me Call You Sweetheart Leo Friedman and Beth Slater Whitson May-Jun 2021

Careless Love Traditional May-Jun 2021

Tea for Two Django Reinhardt / Stéphane Wrembel Vincent Youmans Jul-Aug 2021

Wish You Were Here Pink Floyd David Gilmour and Roger Waters Jul-Aug 2021

Yiddishe Hora Alexander Olshanetsky Jul-Aug 2021

I'll See You in My Dreams Isham Jones and Gus Kahn Jul-Aug 2021

It Had to Be You Isham Jones and Gus Kahn Jul-Aug 2021

Leather Britches Traditional Jul-Aug 2021

VanWart Bob Minner Bob Minner Sep-Oct 2021

Passionate Kisses Lucinda Williams Lucinda Williams Sep-Oct 2021

Dance of the Hounsies Frantz Casseus Sep-Oct 2021

What'll I Do Irving Berlin Sep-Oct 2021

Salt Creek Traditional Sep-Oct 2021

Worried Blues Traditional Nov-Dec 2021

House of the Rising Sun Traditional Nov-Dec 2021

Old Grimes Traditional Nov-Dec 2021

After You've Gone Turner Layton Nov-Dec 2021

Tangled Up In Blue Bob Dylan Bob Dylan Jan-Feb 2022

Footprints in the Snow Doc Watson and Clarence White Traditional Jan-Feb 2022

She’s a Self Made Man Larkin Poe Rebecca Anne Lovell and Megan Renee Lovell Jan-Feb 2022

Beautiful Dreamer Stephen Foster Jan-Feb 2022

Men of Harlech Traditional Jan-Feb 2022

Prelude Eddie Lang Sergei Rachmaninoff Mar-Apr 2022

Just Tell Them That You Saw Me Norman Blake Traditional Mar-Apr 2022

Squire Wood's Lamentation Steve Baughman Traditional Mar-Apr 2022

Manhattan Lorenz Hart and Richard Rodgers Mar-Apr 2022

Prodigal Daughter Aoife O'Donovan Aoife O'Donovan and Tim O'Brien May-Jun 2022

Iasitera Bruce Molsky Traditional May-Jun 2022

Love and Affection Joan Armatrading Joan Armatrading May-Jun 2022

Etude No. 17, Op. 35 Fernando Sor May-Jun 2022

I'm Sitting On Top of the World Ray Henderson, lyrics by Sam M. Lewis and Joe Young May-Jun 2022

Are You Lonesome Tonight Elvis Presley Roy Turk and Lou Handman Jul-Aug 2022

Sweet Baby James James Taylor James Taylor Jul-Aug 2022

Cattle in the Cain Tony Rice Traditional Jul-Aug 2022

Cindy, Cindy Traditional Jul-Aug 2022

John Hardy Lead Belly Traditional Sep-Oct 2022

Harvest Moon Neil Young Neil Young Sep-Oct 2022

I Had to Go There Will Ackerman Will Ackerman Sep-Oct 2022

When Irish Eyes Are Smiling Ernest Ball Sep-Oct 2022

Bill Cheatham Traditional Sep-Oct 2022

Casey Jones Traditional Sep-Oct 2022

Clandestino (Elegy for a Cheesemonger) Adam Levy Adam Levy Nov-Dec 2022

Blackberry Blossom John Stickley Traditional Nov-Dec 2022

What's Going On Marvin Gaye Renaldo Benson, Alfred Cleveland, and Marvin Gaye Nov-Dec 2022

Breakfast in the Field Michael Hedges Michael Hedges Nov-Dec 2022

Silent Night Joseph Mohr and Franz Gruber Nov-Dec 2022

Low Bridge, Everybody Down Thomas S. Allen Nov-Dec 2022

Cumberland Gap Courtney Hartman Traditional Jan-Feb 2023

Life According To Raechel Madison Cunningham Madison Cunningham Jan-Feb 2023

California Dreamin' The Mamas and the Papas John Phillips and Michelle Phillips Jan-Feb 2023

Fortune Turns the Wheel Traditional Jan-Feb 2023

My Bonnie Lies Over the Ocean Traditional Jan-Feb 2023

Willlin' Little Feat Lowell George Mar-Apr 2023

No Reason Sunny War Sunny War Mar-Apr 2023

Prelude No. 1 in C Major Johann Sebastian Bach Mar-Apr 2023

Jenny Jenkins Traditional Mar-Apr 2023

Way Downtown Billy Strings Traditional May-Jun 2023

Just Like That Bonnie Raitt Bonnie Raitt May-Jun 2023

Talco Girl Steve James Steve James May-Jun 2023

Handle With Care Traveling Wilburys Traveling Wilburys May-Jun 2023

Little Liza Jane Traditional May-Jun 2023

Doc's Guitar Doc Watson Doc Watson Jul-Aug 2023

Shake Sugaree Elizabeth Cotten Elizabeth Cotten Jul-Aug 2023

Double Southpaw Julian Lage Julian Lage Jul-Aug 2023

Rabbit Foot Rag Dom Flemons Dom Flemons Sep-Oct 2023

The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald Gordon Lightfoot Gordon Lightfoot Sep-Oct 2023

Big Sciota Russ Barenberg Traditional Sep-Oct 2023