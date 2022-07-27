Tommy Emmanuel is a Certified Guitar Player, an honorific bestowed on him by fingerstyle legend Chet Atkins. Emmanuel has recorded over 35 albums, sells out venues across the globe, and is renowned for his virtuosic solo guitar skills. We explore his approach to writing and arranging; collaborating with fellow musicians; and what makes a great guitarist. (Hint: it’s not being an acoustic purist or mastering every bit of music theory.) We hope this conversation inspires you to pick up your guitar and let the music flow through you!
