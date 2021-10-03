Sponsored by Elixir® Strings:

Fingerstyle master and Elixir® Strings artist Alex de Grassi creates an arrangement of the timeless folk song “Shenandoah” in this quick acoustic lesson. Watch as he finds the melody within the chord progression, highlights the melody as a series of single-note phrases and finally combines it all to create a robust solo performance.

