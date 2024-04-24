Tips on Tone | The Acoustic Guitar Podcast
You’ve probably heard the old adage that “tone is in the hands.” But what does that really mean? And what makes tone good? We asked 14 prominent acoustic guitarists to weigh in, and got 14 unique responses. You’ll want to listen with a notebook in hand, because this episode is a treasure trove of practical advice, musical examples, insights, and exercises to try.
Thanks to Henriksen Amplifiers for sponsoring this episode. For demo videos and more information, visit www.HenriksenAmplifiers.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
Additional resources:
- Learn more about our guests: Abigail Dowd, Amber Russell, Chris Pierce, Eric Skye, Jason Vieaux, Lisa Liu, Maddie Witler, Pete Madsen, Raye Zaragoza, Ron Jackson, Sarah McQuaid, Sean McGowan, Tim Bertsch, and Valerie Turner.
- Read “15 Acoustic Guitar Pros Share Tips on Tone” from the January 2017 issue of Acoustic Guitar magazine.
- Check out our popular Weekly Workout series for interesting technical workouts that will get your fretting- and picking-hand fingers working in different ways.
Our intro music for this episode was the Prelude from Bach’s Cello Suite No. 1, performed by Sean McGowan.
This episode is hosted by Nick Grizzle, produced by Tanya Gonzalez, and directed and edited by Joey Lusterman. Executive producers are Lyzy Lusterman and Stephanie Campos Dal Broi.
The Acoustic Guitar Podcast is produced by the team at Acoustic Guitar magazine, including:
- Publisher: Lyzy Lusterman
- Editorial Director: Adam Perlmutter
- Managing Editor: Kevin Owens
- Creative Director: Joey Lusterman
- Digital Content Director: Stephanie Campos Dal Broi
- Digital Content Manager: Nick Grizzle
- Marketing Services Manager: Tanya Gonzalez
