Tips on Tone | The Acoustic Guitar Podcast

How do you get good tone? Top acoustic guitarists weigh in.

You’ve probably heard the old adage that “tone is in the hands.” But what does that really mean? And what makes tone good? We asked 14 prominent acoustic guitarists to weigh in, and got 14 unique responses. You’ll want to listen with a notebook in hand, because this episode is a treasure trove of practical advice, musical examples, insights, and exercises to try.

Thanks to Henriksen Amplifiers for sponsoring this episode. For demo videos and more information, visit www.HenriksenAmplifiers.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Additional resources:

Our intro music for this episode was the Prelude from Bach’s Cello Suite No. 1, performed by Sean McGowan.

This episode is hosted by Nick Grizzle, produced by Tanya Gonzalez, and directed and edited by Joey Lusterman. Executive producers are Lyzy Lusterman and Stephanie Campos Dal Broi.

The Acoustic Guitar Podcast is produced by the team at Acoustic Guitar magazine, including:

Publisher: Lyzy Lusterman

Editorial Director: Adam Perlmutter

Managing Editor: Kevin Owens

Creative Director: Joey Lusterman

Digital Content Director: Stephanie Campos Dal Broi

Digital Content Manager: Nick Grizzle

Marketing Services Manager: Tanya Gonzalez

Special thanks to our listeners who support the show on Patreon.