Hey, fellow guitarist! Did you know 99.9% of visitors to this site will scroll past this message without making a contribution? Many plan to pledge later, but then forget. So we're asking you to give just $1 (or whatever you can afford) right now.
Sponsored by PK Thompson:
Moving into the new year, we are providing more build option details via our website and information on upcoming special projects. Our website is vital as a window into what we do at Thompson guitars. It is important to keep refining and giving our customers a place to get all the information needed when thinking about ordering a Thompson guitar. See what’s new at pktguitars.com/acoustic-guitars/thompson-website/