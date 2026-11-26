Sponsored by Taylor Guitars:

How does an elephant in Cameroon help build your next acoustic guitar? For years, Taylor has invested in researching the ecology of ebony, a tonewood found in only one part of the world, with the goal of securing a more sustainable future for it. Along the way, researchers made a remarkable and surprising discovery: elephants are the primary distributors of ebony seeds.

In this episode of Wood&Steel: The Podcast, Taylor Guitars Director of Sustainability Scott Paul sits down with GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter Ben Harper. They explore how Taylor’s work through the Ebony Project has led to transformative findings, including the first-ever footage of African elephants eating and spreading ebony seeds.

The conversation begins in the beautiful music shop Ben’s family has owned and operated for generations, where he reflects on the guiding role music has played throughout his life and career. From there, the conversation goes global, examining how the challenges we face today will shape the realities of tomorrow. As Bob Taylor puts it, it’s about moving from how things are to how they have to be.

Tune in for an unexpected story that connects a family music store, the rainforests of Cameroon, and the acoustic guitar in your hands.

Learn more about Taylor’s sustainability projects