Join Happy Traum, Jane Miller, Jess Baron, and Sean McGowan for an uplifting roundtable on teaching (and learning) guitar. We discuss community building, the pros and cons of different lesson formats, the challenges and opportunities of starting guitar at any age, and much more. Not to worry – this episode isn’t just for music instructors, but should prove illuminating and encouraging to all guitarists.

The Acoustic Guitar Podcast is produced by the team at Acoustic Guitar magazine, including:

  • Publisher: Lyzy Lusterman
  • Editor: Adam Perlmutter
  • Managing Editor: Kevin Owens
  • Senior Editor: Blair Jackson
  • Creative Director: Joey Lusterman
  • Digital Content Director: Stephanie Campos Dal Broi
  • Digital Content Manager: Nick Grizzle
  • Marketing Services Manager: Tanya Gonzalez

 The Acoustic Guitar Podcast theme music is composed by Adam Perlmutter and performed for this episode by Jamie Stillway.

 This episode is hosted by Nick Grizzle and Jamie Stillway, produced by Tanya Gonzalez, and directed and edited by Joey Lusterman.

 Special thanks to our listeners who support the show on Patreon.


