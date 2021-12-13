Sponsored by ToneWoodAmp:

The ToneWoodAmp is the first and only product of its kind to use the body and soundhole of ANY acoustic guitar to create a variety of effects—unplugged. No cables, no pedals, NO AMP REQUIRED! All the effects you know and love—reverb, tremolo, delay, autowah, and more. Enhance your instrument’s own unique voice and enjoy an unparalleled playing and listening experience.

SHOP NOW AND SAVE $40!